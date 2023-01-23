Read full article on original website
Related
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
Over 500 new iPhone and Android emoji revealed – can you work out what mysterious face means?
MORE than 500 new emoji could be coming to your smartphone very soon. The group in charge of all things emoji have revealed proposals for some 578 new sequences. They mostly consist of alternative directions for existing illustrations - such as a train facing left and right. Decision makers from...
CNET
Your iPhone Has a New Siri Voice Command You'll Want to Know About
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. Siri allows you to do so much with your voice. You can do basic things like make a phone call or get directions, but it can also get more complicated -- maybe you want to pull up all the movie showtimes for your local theater. And none of this requires the use of your hands.
Apple iOS 16.3 Released: What's New On Your iPhone
Apple has just released the stable build of iOS 16.3 for all compatible iPhones, and it brings a few notable changes, including security key support.
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
makeuseof.com
8 Things the Apple Watch Can Do Without Your iPhone Nearby
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's a beautiful day, you are feeling adventurous, and you rush out for a jog with your Apple Watch on your wrist. But wait, where's your iPhone? You are halfway through your run when you realize you forgot it at home. Fear not! This nifty device can still do a lot, even without your iPhone nearby.
People are just realising iPhone has a secret keyboard you can unlock
YOUR iPhone has a secret keyboard that can make your life much easier. It's hidden away so well that you might never notice it. But it's seriously handy, especially if you've got a bigger smartphone. We're talking about the one-handed keyboard – an essential iPhone hack. It can be...
Apple Insider
How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
CNET
Record Your iPhone Video the Wrong Way? Here's How to Rotate It
Have you ever started shooting a video vertically on your iPhone only to realize moments later that it's recording horizontally instead? Flipping your phone midway doesn't work since the iPhone locks the video in the orientation you started recording in. Thankfully, Apple knows this is a common occurrence and has...
iOS 16.3 is out now. Here are the new features coming to your iPhone.
Apple released the latest major update to its iOS 16 operating system.
You may have less than 10 weeks left to let your mom, brother, or anyone else outside your home use your Netflix login for free
Netflix said account sharing affected over 100 million households, which "undermines our long term ability to invest in and improve Netflix."
How to Unlock an iPad Without a Password
Maybe you can’t remember your iPad password or the kids disabled it by typing an incorrect combination too many times. Either way, all hope is not lost. You can, in fact, unlock your iPad without a password—it might be one of the many things you didn’t know your iPad could do.
dexerto.com
New microphone Mutalk uses weird design to help prevent sound leaks
Shiftall, a Japanese company, has unveiled its latest product, the Mutalk. However, its design has sparked some intrigue. Virtual reality is trucking along at its own pace. The various headsets and accessories are all in aid of making the metaverse or VR experiences easier to use. However, a Japanese company Shiftall has a fascinating approach to microphones.
Android Headlines
iOS 17 details surface, don't expect big visual changes
Apple is expected to release iOS 17 alongside the iPhone 15 series this year, and some details have just surfaced. The report states that iOS 17 won’t bring a big visual overhaul or anything of the sort. iOS 17 details have surfaced, confirming minor visual changes. The source states...
How to delete embarrassing autofill entries on your Mac or iPhone browser
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to delete embarrassing autofill entries across multiple devices and operating systems to secure your privacy.
WALA-TV FOX10
Apple releases iOS 16.3 update
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Apple is increasing the iPhone’s security measures with its latest software update. iOS 16.3 gives users the ability to use a physical security key for two-factor authentication. Apple says a physical key, which is an external device to authenticate the user’s account, strengthens the phone’s security...
dexerto.com
The best Xbox headsets in 2023: Budget, premium & mid-range headphones
When looking for the best Xbox headsets, it can be troublesome to find exactly what you want, and for the right price. But we’ve done all the legwork to make your search go a little bit quicker. Whether you are looking for a headset for Xbox Series X or...
7 new Siri skills every iPhone user needs to learn
Siri is Apple’s voice assistant on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. It’s more than a decade old and it’s a feature many people use regularly for different tasks. Apple has upgraded the Siri functionality over the years, although the assistant isn’t quite on par with Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Even still, Siri has been getting much easier to use, and learning plenty of new iPhone skills with recent iOS, macOS, watchOS, and iPadOS updates.
Gizmodo
iOS 16.3 Lets You Use a Physical Key for Added Security When Logging Into Your Apple Account
If you haven’t checked your iPhone yet, there’s an update rolling out today. The iOS 16.3 update is relatively minor but includes bug fixes and interface tweaks, support for the second-gen HomePod and its temperature sensors, and new wallpaper. There’s also an optional feature that adds extra security to your Apple ID by letting you use a physical security key to log into it in lieu of digital two-factor authentication methods.
Comments / 0