dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert reveals two perfect loadouts to dominate in DMZ
Warzone 2 expert Stodeh shared assault rifle and sniper rifle loadouts specifically tailored for DMZ’s AI and PVP engagements. Despite taking place on the same map, Warzone 2 and DMZ have two very distinct styles of gameplay. WZ2 is a traditional battle royale experience and has a set-in-stone meta.
Experts warn of Russian's previous deepfake use- Deepfakes use AI to make highly realistic-looking fake images of humans
Artificial Intelligence (AI) can "now be used to make images and videos that are fake that look hyper-realistic." Deepfakes involve "pioneering technology," which is "used to synthetically alter audio and video to create fake images that appear highly realistic." [i]
Russian Soldiers Rejecting T-14 Armata Battle Tanks Over Quality—MOD
The British Defense Ministry previously called any plans for Moscow to send the T-14 Armata tanks to Ukraine a "high-risk" strategy.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 expert unveils “most underrated” AR for dominating Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 guru WhosImmortal has identified the “most underrated” AR on Al Mazrah for dominating foes at long range. In Warzone 2’s current meta, the RPK, TAQ-56, and M4 are the go-to picks for the majority of players if they’re looking to laser beam foes from a distance.
dexerto.com
Forspoken Review: Eye-catching combat can’t save disappointing RPG
Forspoken’s eye-catching action-based combat will no doubt draw in a lot of players, but it’s quickly overshadowed by unbearable dialogue, an outdated open world, and a mediocre main story. When Forspoken was first revealed back in 2021 with an announcement trailer showcasing the game’s fluid parkour, eye-catching combat,...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal shocked after discovering new Horizon counter in Apex Legends
TSM pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen was left shocked after an enemy hit him with a new Horizon counter that disrupts her Gravity Lift in Apex Legends. Despite being hit with a set of secret nerfs in Season 15 which have now been reverted, Horizon has remained an extremely popular character in the Apex Legends community.
CNET
Liquid Metal Robots From Our Nightmares Could Also Save Lives
Scientists have created a tiny robotic system that can transition from solid to liquid form and back again, finally bringing a bit of classic sci-fi lore into reality. It's been 30 years since killer liquid metal robots entered our nightmares courtesy of 1991's Terminator 2: Judgment Day. That movie's shape-shifting T-1000 robot could seemingly overcome any obstacle while turning parts of itself into weapons at will.
dexerto.com
Apex Legends exploit allows Caustic to stop Push Barriers with gas traps
Apex Legends players have found an exploit that lets Caustic avoid the invisible barriers that push players when they’re out of bounds. With Apex Legends having so many different Legends at this point, sometimes their different abilities have some unintended effects. Especially when abilities like Mad Maggie’s wrecking ball...
dexerto.com
Warhammer 40K Darktide new content and Xbox port delayed
The developers behind Warhammer 40K Darktide released an open letter to Darktide players revealing their plans to delay new content in order to focus on improving progression and optimization. Warhammer 40K Darktide brought the horde shooter gameplay of Vermintide into the 41st Millennium, something that longtime fans of the series...
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 fan pulls off “impossible” with world’s first solo Gatekeepers run
A YouTuber has blown everybody away after completing the Gatekeepers encounter in Destiny 2 entirely solo. The world’s first solo run through the Gatekeepers encounter, within the Vault of Glass raid, was completed by TheSnazzzyRock on Jan 21. Destiny 2 raids are normally done with a six-man team as...
dexerto.com
New microphone Mutalk uses weird design to help prevent sound leaks
Shiftall, a Japanese company, has unveiled its latest product, the Mutalk. However, its design has sparked some intrigue. Virtual reality is trucking along at its own pace. The various headsets and accessories are all in aid of making the metaverse or VR experiences easier to use. However, a Japanese company Shiftall has a fascinating approach to microphones.
dexerto.com
TFT patch 13.1c notes: Lasercorps changes, Radiant items
Teamfight Tactics will release a smaller patch than anticipated due to the recent social engineering attack, but there are still plenty of changes coming to TFT in patch 13.1c!. Set 8 of TFT has seen plenty of shakeups to the meta, now landing on a landscape dominated by Mecha-Primes and...
dexerto.com
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players debate whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies
With each new generation of Pokemon comes a fresh batch of Shiny Pokemon, and Scarlet & Violet players are debating whether Gen 9 has the best or worst Shinies ever. When a Pokemon game is released, one of the first questions on every player’s mind is what all of the new Shiny Pokemon look like. Opinions on these alternate color schemes flood the internet, with players either loving or hating each new Shiny form.
msn.com
It'll be just fine if we never get digital camera side mirrors | Opinion
Digital side-view mirror tech is one of those technologies that U.S.-market cars haven’t been allowed to enjoy just yet. A number of manufacturers offer vehicles in Europe or Asia with the aero-improving tech, but current American vehicle regulations mean cars here need to be sold with old fashioned mirrors. And let me tell you folks — after trying out digital side view mirrors on a Euro-market car, I’d be completely fine if they never make it here.
