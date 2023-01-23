ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Delta flight attendant goes viral for comforting nervous woman on flight to JFK

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
 2 days ago

He was her guardian angel.

A Delta crew member on a flight from Charlotte to the Big Apple is melting hearts for helping a tearful woman who was nervous about flying – as he sat in the aisle, held her hand and calmly allayed her fears.

“Check out this gem of a flight attendant that was on our flight from CLT to JFK,” passenger Molly Lee, of Raleigh, North Carolina, wrote on Facebook .

“This woman was so nervous about flying, so he explained every sound and bump and even sat here holding her hand when it still got to be too much for her,” she explained.

“Floyd Dean-Shannon deserves a raise!” she added about the empathetic employee.

A photo that Lee shared has gone viral, showing Dean-Shannon sitting on the floor by the woman, grasping her hand and holding a paper cup in the other as he looks at her reassuringly.

Floyd Dean-Shannon sat next to the woman for about 10 minutes as he held her hand.
Facebook / Floyd Joshua Shannon-

Lee told news station WXII that she was flying to JFK International Airport on Jan. 14 when she noticed that the woman expressed her nervousness to fellow passengers.

“He took notice of that and said, ‘I’ve got you,’ and just was very reassuring, just told her not to worry, it was going to be totally safe and she was tearing up,” she told the outlet .

Lee said he sat and comforted her for about 10 minutes.

Social media users praised Floyd Dean-Shannon for his act of kindness.
Facebook / Floyd Joshua Shannon-

“I has to take a picture because it was moving. It was so beautiful to see somebody just extend their heart like that to a stranger,” she added.

“With every little noise, she’d be like, ‘What’s that?’ He’s like, ‘That’s OK. That’s just the jet bridge pulling away’ or whatever the case may be. And that really helped her,” Lee said, ABC11 reported .

“I just really hope that Floyd gets what he deserves, which is everyone’s love, everyone’s praise, everyone’s admiration. I’m so happy that he’s getting that recognition. And I really hope it leads to good things for him,” she said.

“Floyd Dean-Shannon deserves a raise!” passenger Molly Lee wrote.
Facebook / Floyd Joshua Shannon-

Facebook users praised Dean-Shannon as a hero.

“People like this make the world go round,” one person wrote.

“Wow!! We need more people like that,” another said.

“This is LOVE & kindness at its BEST!” a third wrote.

The Post has reached out to Delta for comment about the heartwarming episode.

New York City, NY
