New York City, NY

pix11.com

Feds, NYPD bust alleged NYC gang members: sources

Federal agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Commuters react to new ride at Grand Central Madison

Happy commuters took to the train for the first ride between Jamaica, Queens and Grand Central in Manhattan on Wednesday.
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Design and mental health

A licensed therapist turned interior designer explains simple changes you can make to your kitchen to help give your mental health a boost.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Trinitarios drug crew taken down in raid: officials

More than a dozen people were arrested after federal agents and NYPD officers raided at least 12 locations on either side of the Hudson on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

More than a dozen children hurt in Queens fire: FDNY

Eighteen children were injured in a Queens fire on Wednesday, an FDNY official said.
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

New questions emerge about Santos' campaign finances

New questions emerged about the campaign finances of U.S. Rep. George Santos after is campaign filed an updated report with the Federal Election Commission.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYPD to redesign police patrol cars

The NYPD announced a new design for its police patrol cars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Overdose kits available at NYC bars

Bars, restaurants and businesses in New York City, which is known for its nightlife, are now stocking overdose prevention kits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood

Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Graffiti returns to 191st Street subway tunnel

Some graffiti and street art has already returned to the tunnel leading to a Washington Heights subway entrance that was painted by city crews this weekend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

BK teens get $3M from NY for neighborhood projects

Their class assignment was to see a problem in their neighborhood and fight to fix it. They got a good grade and some big help from the state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Chase ATMs in NYC to close early, company says

Chase announced that "several" around-the-clock ATMs in New York City will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., due to "rising crime and vagrancy."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
queenseagle.com

Queens GOP heavyweight calls on Santos to step down

George Santos, the freshman congressman representing Nassau County and parts of Northeastern Queens, has few friends these days. Now, his circle is only getting smaller. Last week, Republican City Councilmember Joann Ariola, who represents parts of Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Richmond Hill and the western half of the Rockaway peninsula, publicly called on Santos to step down.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

