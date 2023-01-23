The NYPD announced a new design for its police patrol cars. The NYPD announced a new design for its police patrol cars. The rain should be over by daybreak on Thursday, but the winds will continue to be a player. While not as strong, the winds will shift to the northwest, bringing temperatures down and hovering around the lower 40s. The winds will continue to be gusty into the night allowing temperatures to dip into the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO