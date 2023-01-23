ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

WTVC

House of Colour Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We’re a few weeks into the new year and are you still feeling the new you? Maybe you’re still searching for it? Tracey Moys with House of Colour is an image consultant and here to help. Find out more about her, or find the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Cleveland Chamber and the Tennessee Songwriter Showcase and Festival

Melissa Woody and Mary-Tom Jenkins with the Cleveland Chamber swung by to talk about all the big things going on. We barely had enough time to squeeze it in!. You can visit the Cleveland Chamber online for more information about their upcoming events, or swing by VisitClevelandTN.com. If you want...
CLEVELAND, TN
WTVC

A Cold One Beer Fest 2023

It's a good weekend to have a beer. The Moxy hotel in Chattanooga is hosting A Cold One Beer Fest, where multiple vendors will be serving drinks to 5 hours of live music.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

High School Hoops! Red Bank vs East Hamilton

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Game four is here! This week High School Hoops is heading to East Hamilton to watch the Hurricanes take on the Red Bank Lions!. Watch this Friday at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
RED BANK, TN
WTVC

GBI investigating after deputy shoots, kills Georgia man

Gordon County, Ga. — A Georgia man is dead after a deputy shot and killed him during a traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. 51-year-old...
SUGAR VALLEY, GA
WTVC

911 dispatcher killed in crash on I-75, says Georgia State Patrol

GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Whitfield County 911 dispatcher is dead after a crash on I-75 near mile marker 318, according to Georgia State Patrol. 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 when she lost control of her car and struck the center median guardrail before stopping backward in the center lane, says GSP.
WHITFIELD COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says

The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Van & motorcycle collide, Georgia State Patrol investigating

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A van and motor cycle collided Monday in Walker County, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating the cause behind the wreck. Troopers on scene tell us the van was making a turn when the collision happened around 4:30. The accident happened on Mission...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WTVC

Childhood obesity on the rise in Tennessee, nation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The American Academy of Pediatrics says the era of “watchful waiting” is over. That's according to guidelines released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. That means that doctors can prescribe...
TENNESSEE STATE

