WTVC
Local dog found wandering with note reunited with owner, McKamey Animal Center says
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A dog found wandering the streets of Chattanooga with a note has been reunited with its owner, McKamey Animal Center says. While they couldn't share many details, McKamey says they are actively working with the family to set them up with a safe haven, shelter, and resources to stay together and tackle homelessness.
WTVC
House of Colour Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — We’re a few weeks into the new year and are you still feeling the new you? Maybe you’re still searching for it? Tracey Moys with House of Colour is an image consultant and here to help. Find out more about her, or find the...
WTVC
Bicyclist killed in Chattanooga hit and run Wednesday, police looking for suspect
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A bicyclist was killed in a hit and run in Chattanooga Wednesday, police say. The bicyclist, 62 year old Darrell Kennedy, was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. CPD is looking for the suspect and their vehicle. Chattanooga police ask anyone...
WTVC
Suspects lead Collegedale officers on chase from SAU campus to Chattanooga
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — UPDATE: We obtained the mug shots of the two suspects who lead Collegedale and Hamilton County deputies on a high speed chase. The driver is Matthew Higdon; and the passenger is Heather Profitt. It is unknown if they live in or are from the local area.
WTVC
Stolen car with sleeping toddler inside crashes on I-75 in Chattanooga Monday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A toddler is safe after Chattanooga Police say a thief who remains on the run stole a vehicle she was sitting in the back seat of Monday morning. The stolen vehicle crashed on Interstate 75. Chattanooga Police Sgt. Victor Miller tells us the toddler's grandmother was...
WTVC
Cleveland Chamber and the Tennessee Songwriter Showcase and Festival
Melissa Woody and Mary-Tom Jenkins with the Cleveland Chamber swung by to talk about all the big things going on. We barely had enough time to squeeze it in!. You can visit the Cleveland Chamber online for more information about their upcoming events, or swing by VisitClevelandTN.com. If you want...
WTVC
Hearts and Hisses at the Chattanooga Zoo
The Chattanooga Zoo celebrates Valentine's Day with Hearts and Hisses. The Director of Marketing, Erik Jackson, joins the show with a cute hedgehog!
WTVC
Urban Air employee accused of propositioning woman's underage daughter
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A mother tells us an Urban Air employee got her daughter alone, and now there is an active police search for him. "As a parent, me and my children do not feel safe coming back here," an anonymous parent told us. The mother, who didn’t want...
WTVC
Affidavit: Man steals vehicle with toddler inside, crashes it Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man is facing charges for stealing a vehicle that had a sleeping toddler inside, falling asleep, and crashing it, an affidavit reveals. Tuesday the affidavit says police found a 1995 Red GMC Sierra at 1227 Main Street:. The GMC was reported as stolen in...
WTVC
A Cold One Beer Fest 2023
It's a good weekend to have a beer. The Moxy hotel in Chattanooga is hosting A Cold One Beer Fest, where multiple vendors will be serving drinks to 5 hours of live music.
WTVC
Chattanooga homeless advocates add more benches, as city returns removed ones
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The removal of park benches in the city was intended to help with homelessness problems and crime in Chattanooga. But, one bench has returned with others to follow after support from a group of residents. City leaders says they are not upset and welcome the return...
WTVC
High School Hoops! Red Bank vs East Hamilton
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Game four is here! This week High School Hoops is heading to East Hamilton to watch the Hurricanes take on the Red Bank Lions!. Watch this Friday at 7:30pm on the CW Chattanooga or watch it online here.
WTVC
GBI investigating after deputy shoots, kills Georgia man
Gordon County, Ga. — A Georgia man is dead after a deputy shot and killed him during a traffic stop, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The Gordon County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy initiated a traffic stop on Cook Road around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. 51-year-old...
WTVC
Head & heart: Retired engineer volunteers to teach Chattanooga adults math skills
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The math adds up on this week's Pay it Forward!. We surprised a retired engineer who now spends his spare time helping adults get an education with $500 with help from our partners at The McMahan Law Firm. Ed Colucci thinks with his head and his...
WTVC
911 dispatcher killed in crash on I-75, says Georgia State Patrol
GORDON COUNTY, Ga. — A Whitfield County 911 dispatcher is dead after a crash on I-75 near mile marker 318, according to Georgia State Patrol. 28-year-old Haley Cunningham was traveling north on I-75 when she lost control of her car and struck the center median guardrail before stopping backward in the center lane, says GSP.
WTVC
Mayor Wamp proposes reallocation of water treatment funds for various community projects
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp wants to reallocate $3 million dollars of American Rescue Plan money from the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority (WWTA) towards what he calls more pressing needs. The money would instead finance various projects throughout the county. The majority of...
WTVC
Mueller workers return to work following strike in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — After a five-day strike, Mueller Water Products, Inc. reached a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) to return to work on Sunday. IAM members voted to approve a contract extension beginning Monday through this Thursday, January 26. Face-to-face...
WTVC
Motorcyclist dies in Walker County crash Monday, GSP says
The Georgia State Patrol confirms a man died yesterday following a crash on Mission Ridge Road in Walker County Monday. GSP says 44-year-old Gerald Shane Dagnan was traveling north on Mission Ridge Road while a van was travelling north. They say the van was attempting a left turn when Dagnan's...
WTVC
Van & motorcycle collide, Georgia State Patrol investigating
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A van and motor cycle collided Monday in Walker County, Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol is now investigating the cause behind the wreck. Troopers on scene tell us the van was making a turn when the collision happened around 4:30. The accident happened on Mission...
WTVC
Childhood obesity on the rise in Tennessee, nation
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The American Academy of Pediatrics says the era of “watchful waiting” is over. That's according to guidelines released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which suggest children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively. That means that doctors can prescribe...
