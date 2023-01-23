Read full article on original website
Related
Zacks.com
3 Top Utilities Stocks For a Defensive Approach
NEE - Free Report) , NRG Energy (. GWRS - Free Report) – could all be considerations for investors looking to add an additional layer of defense into their portfolios and reap a steady income stream. Below is a chart illustrating the performance of all three stocks over the...
Zacks.com
2 Stocks to Buy From the Prosperous Heavy Construction Industry
GVA - Free Report) and Dycom Industries, Inc. (. DY - Free Report) are set to benefit from solid market prospects despite the abovementioned headwinds. The Zacks Building Products - Heavy Construction industry consists of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure as well as building service providers. This industry comprises heavy civil construction companies that specialize in the building and reconstruction of transportation projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports and light rail. The companies serve commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The industry players are engaged in engineering, construction and maintenance of communications infrastructure, oil and natural gas pipelines as well as processing facilities for energy and utility industries. These firms are also engaged in mining and dredging services in the United States and internationally.
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Buy From Leisure & Recreation Services Industry
LYV - Free Report) , Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (. RCL - Free Report) and Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (. MSGE - Free Report) are likely to gain in their respective fields owing to the factors mentioned above. However, the industry has been bearing the brunt of high costs and the slow U.S. economy.
Zacks.com
3 Stocks to Watch From the Satellite and Communication Industry
Global macroeconomic weakness, inflation and supply chain issues could affect growth prospects of the Zacks Satellite and Communication industry in the near term. Nonetheless, the companies within this industry are well-poised to benefit from a vast proliferation and cheaper access to space technology in the long run. This trend is leading to a diversification in end-market users. Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Big Data have given rise to multiple use cases across industries like oil and gas, agriculture, transportation and non-governmental organizations. Geopolitical competition in space as a contested domain is leading to further investments by global militaries. Iridium (
Zacks.com
3 Top Rated Small-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Better Returns
Small-cap funds generally invest in companies having a market cap of less than $2 billion. The companies, smaller in size, offer growth potential, and their market capitalization may increase subsequently. Less international exposure makes small-cap funds less vulnerable to a stronger U.S. dollar. Though small-cap stocks are believed to provide...
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
Steel recycler beats wind firm to become world's most sustainable company
LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - As boardroom bosses and billionaires mingle in the snowy streets of Davos, corporate sustainability is a key topic of discussion. Yet which company is the world's most sustainable?
Tech layoffs are accelerating. The industry’s newest hires still aren’t spooked.
Tech employers are rapidly slashing jobs ahead of a potential recession, but even the industry’s newest workers remain largely unbothered. The recent wave of tech layoffs has begun to unwind the industry’s hiring spree during the coronavirus pandemic, when millions of Americans rode the “Great Resignation” into new jobs and careers. While the nation’s historically hot labor market is fitfully cooling down, many of the least experienced tech workers say their new skills and connections put them on firmer footing in case the economy deteriorates this year.
Zacks.com
What Awaits International Paper (IP) in Q4 Earnings?
IP - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results before the opening bell on Jan 31. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IP’s fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $5.18 billion, suggesting 2% growth from the prior-year quarter’s levels. The consensus mark for earnings is currently at 69 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 11.5%. The earnings estimates have gone down 1% in the past 30 days.
Zacks.com
Is It Wise to Retain Federal Realty (FRT) Stock for Now?
FRT - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium assets in the United States. This retail real estate investment trust’s (REIT) properties are located in the first-ring suburbs of the nine major metropolitan markets of the United States, mainly in the key coastal markets from Washington DC to Boston, San Francisco and Los Angeles. The markets have high barriers to entry and strong demographics, and the infill nature of its properties allows FRT to enjoy high occupancy.
Zacks.com
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 25th
LW - Free Report) : This producer of value-added frozen potato products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days. Lamb Weston Price and Consensus. Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote. Lamb Weston...
freightwaves.com
Softer economy impacts LTL carriers different than truckload, industry executives say
Correction: The original story said that LTL carriers should forego rate increases in 2023. The story should have read that carriers should forego multiple rate increases. The softness in the U.S. economy impacts truckload carriers more severely than their LTL brethren because truckload capacity is greater and there are fewer barriers to entry, industry executives said Monday.
Zacks.com
3 Basic Materials Stocks to Buy Before Earnings This Week
FCX - Free Report) Starting the list is mineral exploration and development miner Freeport McMoRan (. Freeport is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on January 25, with its stock currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Freeport McMoRan conducts its operations primarily through its principal subsidiaries’ PT Freeport Indonesia, Freeport-McMoRan...
Zacks.com
Is Trending Stock Mamamancini'S Holdings, Inc. (MMMB) a Buy Now?
MMMB - Free Report) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this company have returned +41.5%, compared to...
Zacks.com
Stryker (SYK) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
SYK - Free Report) is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 31, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 5.36%. Q4 Estimates. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share is pegged at $2.83 per share,...
Zacks.com
What's in the Cards for STMicroelectronics' (STM) Q4 Earnings?
STM - Free Report) is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Jan 26. For the fourth quarter, the company expects net revenues of $4.4 billion at the mid-point. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $4.4 billion, implying a 23.9% year-over-year rise. The consensus mark for earnings...
Zacks.com
Hess (HES) Beats on Q4 Earnings, Hikes Exploration Budget
HES - Free Report) has reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share of $1.78, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s 85 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues increased to $3,054 million from $2,255 million a year ago. The top line also...
Zacks.com
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Clearwater Paper (CLW) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
Zacks.com
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Q4 Earnings Top on Higher NII, Provisions Up
USB - Free Report) completed the acquisition of MUFG Union Bank. Hence, the fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results include one month of results from the buyout. USB’s fourth-quarter 2022 earnings per share (excluding merger and integration-related charges) of $1.20 handily beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1.11 per share. In the prior-year quarter, the company reported earnings of $1.07 per share.
Zacks.com
Is Virco Manufacturing (VIRC) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?
VIRC - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question. Virco Manufacturing Corporation is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 283...
Comments / 0