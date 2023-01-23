ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

makeuseof.com

8 Things the Apple Watch Can Do Without Your iPhone Nearby

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's a beautiful day, you are feeling adventurous, and you rush out for a jog with your Apple Watch on your wrist. But wait, where's your iPhone? You are halfway through your run when you realize you forgot it at home. Fear not! This nifty device can still do a lot, even without your iPhone nearby.
Apple Insider

How to add a security key to an Apple ID in iOS 16.3

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — As part of Apple's Advance Data Protection features, users can add a physical security key to their Apple ID starting iniOS 16.3. Announced in December, Advanced Data Protection includes three ways to protect user...
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing

A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
CNET

iOS 16.3 Is Coming Soon: The New Features That Could Hit Your iPhone

Apple's next iOS update is expected to arrive as soon as this week, and with it will likely come a handful of new features, bug fixes and some Black History Month designs for your iPhone. Public beta testers, however, have already been given access to the iOS 16.3 beta. As...
makeuseof.com

Can You Change the iOS Text Color on an iPhone?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Apple has slowly but steadily added customization in iOS, especially on the Home Screen, which has been exclusive to Android users for a long time. With Apple gradually enabling customization on the iPhone, you might wonder whether it's possible to change the system-wide text color in iOS.
Android Headlines

iOS 17 details surface, don't expect big visual changes

Apple is expected to release iOS 17 alongside the iPhone 15 series this year, and some details have just surfaced. The report states that iOS 17 won’t bring a big visual overhaul or anything of the sort. iOS 17 details have surfaced, confirming minor visual changes. The source states...
CNET

Record Your iPhone Video the Wrong Way? Here's How to Rotate It

Have you ever started shooting a video vertically on your iPhone only to realize moments later that it's recording horizontally instead? Flipping your phone midway doesn't work since the iPhone locks the video in the orientation you started recording in. Thankfully, Apple knows this is a common occurrence and has...
ZDNet

How to clear the cache on your Android phone or tablet (and why you should)

If you're experiencing slow performance on a smartphone or tablet, there are common steps you can take to troubleshoot and oftentimes fix it. Simply restarting your device can take care of a lot of issues. Another common way to increase performance, or at the very least free up extra storage...
WALA-TV FOX10

Apple releases iOS 16.3 update

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Apple is increasing the iPhone’s security measures with its latest software update. iOS 16.3 gives users the ability to use a physical security key for two-factor authentication. Apple says a physical key, which is an external device to authenticate the user’s account, strengthens the phone’s security...
Reader's Digest

How to Unlock an iPad Without a Password

Maybe you can’t remember your iPad password or the kids disabled it by typing an incorrect combination too many times. Either way, all hope is not lost. You can, in fact, unlock your iPad without a password—it might be one of the many things you didn’t know your iPad could do.

