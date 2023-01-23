The body of a 13-year-old girl was found on the shoreline at Brooklyn Bridge Park Monday, cops said. A passerby made the shocking discovery and found the girl facedown around 8:25 a.m. on the shore near the historic Fulton Ferry Landing pier, not far from Furman Street, according to police. Investigators believe the girl washed up there, cops said. Her name was not released as her family hadn’t yet been notified. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO