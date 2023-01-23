Read full article on original website
74-year-old woman found dead with hands, feet tied inside Upper West Side apartment
The victim was discovered by her sister during a wellness check after the pair had just spent an evening together.
13-year-old girl found dead on NYC park’s shoreline
The body of a 13-year-old girl was found on the shoreline at Brooklyn Bridge Park Monday, cops said. A passerby made the shocking discovery and found the girl facedown around 8:25 a.m. on the shore near the historic Fulton Ferry Landing pier, not far from Furman Street, according to police. Investigators believe the girl washed up there, cops said. Her name was not released as her family hadn’t yet been notified. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.
Wild melee inside Manhattan hotel-turned-shelter ends with brawling brothers stabbed by security worker
When three men began throwing glass bottles at a stranger inside a Midtown Manhattan hotel-turned-shelter they wound up striking a security worker — who sought revenge, stabbing two of them with shards of the broken glass, cops said. Jordy Torres-Cabezas, 33, and his 16-year-old brother started throwing glass bottles with their friend Alejandro Pollo, 19, in the Stewart Hotel on Seventh Ave. ...
