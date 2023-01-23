ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Footwear News

Male Model Jeremy Ruehlemann Dies at 27

Jeremy Ruehlemann passed away on Sunday. The male model, born in New Jersey, was 27 years old. Though no cause of death is known at this time, news of Ruehlemann’s death was announced on Facebook by his childhood friend Gianni Simpson. During his life, Ruehlemann grew as a top American male model after leaving his psychology studies in 2017 to pursue a fashion career. He quickly became an industry star, modeling for brands including Christian Siriano, John Varvatos, Joseph Abboud, Superdry, Macy’s, Zara, Nick Graham and Atelier Cillian. Ruehlemann was represented by Soul Artist Management, as well as Next Models’ London and...
iheart.com

Man Being Branded A ‘Creep’ For Dating 23-Year-Old Woman Who Looks Eight

A man who’s been spending time with the star of a reality show is being called a “creep” online. Dan Swygart has appeared on 23-year-old Shauna Rae Lesick’s TLC reality show “I Am Shauna Rae,” and both she and the 26-year-old man say they’re just friends. The issue is the fact that Shauna Rae looks eight years old.
GoldDerby

Oscar predictions: Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’) close to becoming 3rd woman nominated for Best Cinematography

Plenty of music biopics are content to shoot their subjects’ iconic concerts straightforwardly, as though extended, by-the-numbers recreations of tour dates are what audiences expect and want to see. “Elvis” rejects that approach. From the way it zests the rock-and-roll king’s catalogue to its live-wire cinematography, Baz Luhrmann’s maximalist, jewel-toned vision reintroduces Elvis Presley to modern audiences through a kaleidoscopic experience that emulates the novelty which electrified ‘50s-era crowds.  SEE Mandy Walker (‘Elvis’ cinematographer) on working with Baz Luhrmann: ‘There couldn’t be a more perfect person to make this film’ [Exclusive Video Interview] Cinematographer Mandy Walker currently occupies eighth place in Gold Derby’s combined odds for Best Cinematography....
Popculture

Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch Plane – can you stream the new Gerard Butler movie?

How can you watch Plane? What’s that in the sky, is it a bird, is it a plane… no, wait, yes it’s a plane. Gerard Butler’s the pilot and it’s about to crash, MOVE. This is potentially what someone thinks during Plane, the latest Gerard Butler movie, where he safely brings down a troubled flight on the island of Jolo, in the Philippines. His troubles are only part over by that point because some residents aren’t in the mood for a visit from random American and European tourists.
Gochi Ez

Why, after 17 operations, the girl abandoned the idea of ​​reincarnating as Ariel

what people are not capable of in an effort to be like their idols. We wrote about a man who dreams of becoming Britney Spears' doppelgänger. He has already spent $120,000 on this. But it looks like the Swedish Pixie Fox outdid the Britney fan. This girl got 17 plastic surgeries to transform herself into a cartoon character! True, it almost ended in failure for Pixie. Now the girl is slowly moving away from the image of the cartoon. Whether she succeeds, you must judge for yourself.
Gizmodo

A New Stephen King Movie Is Shifting to Theaters From Streaming

In what’s becoming a welcome trend, another genre movie that was originally slated to go directly to streaming is coming to theaters first. It happened with Blue Beetle, Smile, and Evil Dead Rise, and now, it’s happening with The Boogeyman. Based on a Stephen King short story from...
wegotthiscovered.com

The best Riley Keough movies and TV shows, ranked

Riley Keough is one of the most underrated actresses of her generation. With a selective eye for the roles she takes on, and a resolute resistance to being pigeonholed, Keough has built a career out of wildly interesting characters that range from white trash to subdued wives, action heroes, scream queens, hustlers, and masters of their own destiny. Some are all of those things at once.
thedigitalfix.com

Jack Nicholson was paid a ridiculous amount for A Few Good Men

By modern cinema’s standards (we’re looking at you, Avatar 2), drama movie A Few Good Men might be considered low-budget, with estimations of the movie’s total production budget ranging from $33 million to $40 million. Although the gamble definitely paid off, with the Tom Cruise movie making...
disneyfanatic.com

Universal Performer Rushed to Hospital After Drowning During Show

Very distressing news coming out of Universal Studios Hollywood tonight. According to numerous reports from eyewitnesses, a performer at the popular show WaterWorld was rushed to the hospital after possibly drowning during the show. WaterWorld performances are put in daily, with Guests loving the story, the explosions, and the action. Unfortunately, many of the stunts are incredibly dangerous, and one of the experienced actors was gravely injured while performing one of them.
Indy100

Triple amputee is now dancing in Ecuador's biggest reality TV contest

A triple amputee who has forged a successful career for herself as a model has proven why is an international inspiration.Victoria Salcedo, 26, from Ecuador, was five years old when she had both her arms and a leg amputated after she accidentally touched an electrical wire and suffered third-degree burns.Now, she is a contest in one of the South American country’s biggest reality TV shows – Soy El Mejor (‘I am the best’) showing off her dancing, singing and acting skills.Victoria, or Vicco, as her 179,000 Instagram followers know her, has admitted she never thought she’d become an influencer.Sign up...
Decider.com

I Attended A Secret Screening of ‘The People’s Joker,’ The Movie Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want You To See

I will give everybody one “love letter to cinema” pass this year, but only if it’s used to describe Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. This superhero parody reminded me of what makes cinema great. It reminded me of studying film at Pratt Institute and being ashamed of liking mainstream movies. It reminded me of the first time I watched a Marvel movie in 2018 and instantly immersed myself in the fictional universe. It reminded me of the first time I watched Batman and was left disappointed (I always thought Batman’s superpower was turning into bats, turns out he’s just a sad, rich guy with dead parents, and he’s also a cop.)
Deadline

‘Marcel The Shell With Shoes On’ Co-Creator & Star Jenny Slate On Film’s Oscar Nomination: “I Just Can’t Stop Crying”

After her animated film received an Oscar nomination today, Jenny Slate said she is completely overwhelmed. “I thought I’d be more energetic, but I’m really shocked,” she told Deadline. “I sort of felt like a bit smoothed over and I felt really calm … now I just can’t stop crying.” Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, which Slate produced and co-created, snagged an Oscar nomination today for Best Animated Feature category. Slate also voiced the title character. Related Story Oscar Nominations: The Complete List Of Nominees Related Story Oscar Scorecards: A24, Netflix, Disney Lead Way Related Story Baz Luhrmann & Catherine Martin Reflect On 'Elvis' Oscar...

