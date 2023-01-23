ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Red and Black

Georgia lands pair of 2025 lineman prospects

2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16. Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball. Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive...
ATHENS, GA
cedarblueprints.com

Is Georgia the next Alabama?

January 25, 2023 Gabriel Holcomb Alabama, College football, Sports. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship. Georgia has consistently been on the top of the SEC East since Kirby Smart became head coach, winning the division in five of the last seven seasons. With Georgia winning back to back national championships, the team is being called the next Alabama: the top football powerhouse. Is this an exaggeration?
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Hedges of history: A flashback through Georgia's national championships

Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the Bulldogs’ third national title in the program’s history. Like many things in the world of college sports, though, that number is up for debate. The university claims one additional championship from the 1942 college football season, even...
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Former Bulldogs to be inducted to GSHOF

ATHENS, Ga. — Three former Georgia Bulldogs will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being inducted on Saturday, Feb. 25. The 67th annual induction ceremony will be held at the historic Macon City Auditorium.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Jacob Hood, former Georgia OL, announces B1G transfer destination

Jacob Hood has found his new home. The former Georgia offensive lineman is heading to the Big Ten. Hood announced his commitment to Nebraska on social media Monday. As a recruit, Hood was a blue-chip offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2022. He was rated 4-stars, the No. 14 Tennessee product, No. 36 offensive tackle and No. 426 prospect overall on the 247Sports Composite.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
The Citizen Online

UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek

It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Like Father Like Son – the Coach Kemp name to continue in local athletics

SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (Jan. 23, 2023) If you talk about Coach Kemp in local sporting circles, it’s unlikely anybody will not know exactly who you’re talking about – Timothy Kemp, head track coach and Check & Connect Mentor at Social Circle High School. But now, when you speak about Coach Kemp in Walton County, you could be referring to a whole new generation. His son, Demek Kemp, has just been announced as assistant track coach at the Social Circle Athletic Department.
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA
accesswdun.com

New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024

A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury

Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
MONROE, GA

