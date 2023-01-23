Read full article on original website
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must VisitTravel MavenGeorgia State
4 FoCo football moms share stories about their sons, UGA, and the road to becoming national championsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Sports Illustrated unveils the new Georgia Bulldogs championship coverSports with Dr. ShakiraAthens, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
Red and Black
Georgia lands pair of 2025 lineman prospects
2025 four-star linemen Justus Terry and Micah Debose announced their commitments to the University of Georgia on Jan. 16. Both players are big-bodied linemen, standing at six-foot-five each. The one difference between the two is that they play on different sides of the ball. Justus Terry is a 270-pound defensive...
cedarblueprints.com
Is Georgia the next Alabama?
January 25, 2023 Gabriel Holcomb Alabama, College football, Sports. For the second year in a row, the Georgia Bulldogs have won the National Championship. Georgia has consistently been on the top of the SEC East since Kirby Smart became head coach, winning the division in five of the last seven seasons. With Georgia winning back to back national championships, the team is being called the next Alabama: the top football powerhouse. Is this an exaggeration?
Red and Black
Hedges of history: A flashback through Georgia's national championships
Georgia beat TCU 65-7 in the 2023 national championship, securing the Bulldogs’ third national title in the program’s history. Like many things in the world of college sports, though, that number is up for debate. The university claims one additional championship from the 1942 college football season, even...
accesswdun.com
Former Bulldogs to be inducted to GSHOF
ATHENS, Ga. — Three former Georgia Bulldogs will be inducted into the State of Georgia Sports Hall of Fame next month in Macon. Bulldog All-America tennis standout Al Parker, former football coach Mark Richt, and former baseball coach Steve Webber are among those being inducted on Saturday, Feb. 25. The 67th annual induction ceremony will be held at the historic Macon City Auditorium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jacob Hood, former Georgia OL, announces B1G transfer destination
Jacob Hood has found his new home. The former Georgia offensive lineman is heading to the Big Ten. Hood announced his commitment to Nebraska on social media Monday. As a recruit, Hood was a blue-chip offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2022. He was rated 4-stars, the No. 14 Tennessee product, No. 36 offensive tackle and No. 426 prospect overall on the 247Sports Composite.
Red and Black
Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas
On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
UGA issues new statement on crash that killed football player, team staffer
ATHENS, Ga. — The University of Georgia on Tuesday issued a new statement on the crash that killed a football player and team staffer, saying that the victims were "not engaged in Athletic Department duties" at the time the wreck occurred. It had been an open question as to...
UGA football transfer player arrested on false imprisonment, battery charges
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas has been arrested, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records. According to the booking report, Thomas was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. He faces a charge...
The Citizen Online
UGA’s Coach Smart visits Sandy Creek
It was a meeting of champion coaches as University of Georgia’s football leader Kirby Smart touched down at Sandy Creek High via helicopter on Friday afternoon. Smart visited with Brett Garvin, head coach of the state champion Patriots, and school administration and staff as part of a tour around the state.
Monroe Local News
Like Father Like Son – the Coach Kemp name to continue in local athletics
SOCIAL CIRCLE, GA (Jan. 23, 2023) If you talk about Coach Kemp in local sporting circles, it’s unlikely anybody will not know exactly who you’re talking about – Timothy Kemp, head track coach and Check & Connect Mentor at Social Circle High School. But now, when you speak about Coach Kemp in Walton County, you could be referring to a whole new generation. His son, Demek Kemp, has just been announced as assistant track coach at the Social Circle Athletic Department.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
After 10 years as Jackson head football coach, Dary Myricks moving up to assistant principal
JACKSON — After 10 years as the head football coach at Jackson High School, Dary Myricks is moving up to an assistant principal position at the school. The school system is looking for a new head coach. Myricks said his goal has always been to move up in administration,...
Red and Black
At deserted Georgia Square Mall, memories and speculation about future mix
People take Georgia Square Mall for granted, said Kathy Osley. Whenever she’s in town, she makes time to stop by. Osley, who lives in Hartwell, Georgia, doesn’t really keep up with what’s going on in Athens, but the mall — now, that’s something she cares about.
Gwinnett teacher turnover rate outpaces state, national average
Gwinnett County Public Schools is working on improving recruitment and retention of teachers.
DA recuses her office from investigation into trooper shooting at proposed training facility site
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb County District Attorney said Wednesday that she is recusing herself from part of the investigation into the shooting of a Georgia State Patrol trooper at the site of a proposed Atlanta Police Department training facility. Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln was at a news...
accesswdun.com
New Publix Super Market coming to Gainesville in 2024
A new Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping center will be coming near the downtown Gainesville area. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Monday that it acquired the Limestone Marketplace land. This upcoming shopping center will be located at the intersection of Limestone Parkway and New Holland Way and is slated to be completed by mid-2024.
GBI: Gun tied to trooper shooting purchased by protester who was killed
The gun used to shoot a trooper during last week’s deadly encounter near Atlanta’s planned public safety training center...
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
Monroe Local News
Local business owner indicted by federal grand jury
Charges include six counts of tax evasion, money laundering, illegal sports betting. The owner of Amici in Monroe was among 11 people indicted by a federal grand jury on charges that the sports betting organization they managed evaded tens of millions of dollars in excise taxes for three years. Joshua...
Gov. Kemp selects Cumming state rep. as floor speaker for second year
(Forsyth County, GA) For the second consecutive year, Georgia House Representative Lauren McDonald (R-Cumming District 26) has been appointed by Governor Brian Kemp as one of the State House of Representatives floor speakers for the 2023-2024 General Assembly.
Woman charged after officials say she defrauded insurance provider, filed 20 false claims
ATLANTA — An Atlanta woman is charged with 20 counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today. King said between Nov. 2016 and March 2020, Kesha Petty, 42, submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive a reimbursement from her employer.
