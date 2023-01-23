Read full article on original website
ithaca.com
Matthew Davids Begins as Community Justice Center Data Analyst
The Community Justice Center (CJC), a collaborative between Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca to implement joint Reimagining Public Safety plans, has announced the hiring of Matthew Davids as the Center’s first Data Analyst. Davids previously served as the Data Officer for the Tompkins County Assigned Counsel program,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Community Members Call for Removal of SROs from Binghamton City Schools at the Board of Education Meeting
TENSIONS WERE HIGH IN TONIGHTS Binghamton city SCHOOLs BOARD of Education MEETING, held at colombus school on hawley street in binghamton. SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY SPOKE OUT AGAINST HAVING SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERs in City of BINGHAMTON SCHOOLS. "YOU CAN ASK THE MAJORITY OF BROWN AND BLACK STUDENTS AND THOSE...
ithaca.com
Carol Bushberg Real Estate Realtors Receive Honors
Carol Bushberg Real Estate is proud to announce the installation of Realtor KiRa Fritzky-Randolph as the 2023 Secretary/Treasurer of the Ithaca Board of Realtors BOD. KiRa brings a fresh perspective and technological savvy to the role, along with years of real estate sales experience. KiRa is now part of the leadership team of the Ithaca Board of Realtors, serving its membership of over 250 local and regional real estate professionals.
wskg.org
Parents, activists pack Binghamton school board meeting, speak out against police in schools
Dozens of outraged community members packed Tuesday’s Binghamton school board meeting. Parents said they don’t feel safe sending their children to school with police officers in the building. Even before the meeting started, it was clear that both the district and activists came prepared for a long night.
ithaca.com
Lehman Alternative Community School Proudly Presents The Addams Family This Weekend!
The Addams Family, A New Musical, will hit the stage at Lehman Alternative Community School this weekend! Performances are Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, at 7 p.m., and Sunday, January 29, at 2 p.m. in the LACS Gym, 111 Chestnut Street. Admission to the performances are FREE, but...
Cornell Daily Sun
Former Cornell Librarian Running Unopposed in Tompkins County Legislature Special Election
Residents of Tompkins County District 3, which includes parts of Collegetown and North Campus, are eligible to vote on Tuesday in the special election for County Legislator. Following the passing of Legislator Henry Graniston that left a vacancy on the Tompkins County Legislature, the Tompkins County Democratic search committee selected Susan Currie as the Democratic candidate for District 3 Legislator.
ithaca.com
County Chamber of Commerce Opens New Office Space on Brindley Street
The Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce officially opened its new office space located at 124 Brindley Street in the West End of Ithaca following a ribbon cutting ceremony on January 19. Local elected officials from the Tompkins County, the City of Ithaca along with community members and business leaders from...
Baldwinsville School Board drops charges against superintendent in exchange for his resignation
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Board of Education voted unanimously to drop the disciplinary charges against suspended superintendent Jason Thomson in exchange for his resignation effective June 30, 2023. The agreement was made during the Board of Education’s regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, January 23. Thomson was arrested and charged with a DWI in […]
Morgan Messenger
Cook named interim Bath police chief
Berkeley Springs Police Department patrolman, Richard Cook is the interim police chief for the Town of Bath. At the January 17 Bath Town Council meeting, Councilwoman Rose Jackson, who chairs the Public Safety committee, said Cook is the interim police chief. Former Police Chief Tony Link resigned on January 16....
ithaca.com
City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup
During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
Baldwinsville school superintendent to resign, according to proposed settlement
Baldwinsville schools Superintendent Jason D. Thomson would resign effective June 30 under a proposed settlement the school board is scheduled to consider Monday night. Thomson was charged with driving while intoxicated after crowd-surfing with students at a school football game in October. The proposed settlement calls for Thomson to resign...
Johanna Ames on leadership: Never stop learning and always pause to listen
Ames Linen Service is that rare business success owned and operated by four generations of the same family for more than a century. Harry L. Ames ran a laundry in Ithaca and bought the Cortland Steam Laundry in 1921. He moved his operations to Cortland, and it’s been owned and run by a family member ever since.
Major announcement at BU’s State of the University speech
More deserving students will be able to go to Binghamton University thanks to the largest scholarship gift in the school's history.
ithaca.com
Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign
Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
cortlandvoice.com
Local schools announce early dismissal due to severe weather conditions (January 25th, 2023)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: January 25th at 3:10pm. School districts in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023:. Marathon Central School District. Schools will dismiss...
ithaca.com
RUDY PAOLANGELI: STILL ON DUTY
If you grew up in Ithaca, you’ve grown up with the voice of Rudy Paolangeli emanating from one radio speaker or another around town. Known as “Rudy on Duty”, Paolangeli remember when Ithaca only had one radio station, the Dewitt Mall was the local high school and Ithaca College was based around Dewitt Park. And as he calls himself “90+ years old”, Rudy is still on duty, hosting “YOUR HIT PARADE”, a countdown of the Top Ten Tunes from the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s, every Saturday afternoon at 5:00 pm and Sunday mornings at 10:00 am on “Pure Oldies WNYY” AM 1470 and FM 94.1.
ithaca.com
Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.
Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca man sentenced to 26 years in U.S. District Court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WHCU) – An Ithaca man is sentenced in United States District Court. 32-year-old Remanu Phillips will serve 26 years and 8 months in federal prison for sexually exploiting a child. As part of his guilty plea, he admitted to producing two videos of himself sexually abusing a child on two separate days in June of 2019. Phillips further admitted to transferring the videos from his phone to a desktop computer, where they were recovered by law enforcement. Phillips will also serve a 30-year term of supervised release when he gets out of prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
County, CDC raises local COVID-19 health alert level after recent uptick in cases
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Centers for Disease Control and Tompkins County have both raised the COVID-19 health alert level to “medium” from “low” after the latest aggressive variant of the coronavirus has become the most prevalent form of COVID-19 in New York. There was no updated masking policy accompanying the announcement (Tompkins County’s mask advisory was dropped in June 2022), but officials encouraged the public to receive updated booster shots of the vaccine.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Helps Rudin Family Rebuild After Fire
A few months ago, tragedy struck an Owego family when their generational farm was destroyed in a fire. But today, community members came together to help the Rudin family get back on their feet. "It's an emotional experience. But also it's a time of looking forward to something new," said...
