If you grew up in Ithaca, you’ve grown up with the voice of Rudy Paolangeli emanating from one radio speaker or another around town. Known as “Rudy on Duty”, Paolangeli remember when Ithaca only had one radio station, the Dewitt Mall was the local high school and Ithaca College was based around Dewitt Park. And as he calls himself “90+ years old”, Rudy is still on duty, hosting “YOUR HIT PARADE”, a countdown of the Top Ten Tunes from the 1940’s, 50’s and 60’s, every Saturday afternoon at 5:00 pm and Sunday mornings at 10:00 am on “Pure Oldies WNYY” AM 1470 and FM 94.1.

