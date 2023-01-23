Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Charlotte transportation leaders discuss proposed I-77 tolls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders discussed proposed tolls on Interstate 77 that would run from south of Uptown to the South Carolina state line during a meeting Wednesday evening. Board members with the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) met at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center at 6 p.m....
Fill-in teacher was drunk on the job, Iredell County deputies say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A fill-in teacher working at a Mooresville elementary school is now facing charges after deputies say she was caught not only intoxicated but still drinking on the job. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that 41-year-old Melissa Sue Proctor was working at...
WCNC
Union County school board reschedules special meeting about controversial calendar change
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County Board of Education special meeting intended to discuss Tuesday a controversial change to the school calendar has been rescheduled, the district announced minutes after the meeting had been scheduled to begin. The meeting will now happen Friday at 7:30 a.m. The district...
As COVID dollars are set to expire, school districts fight for mental health funding
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — School districts in the Charlotte area are fighting for new funding from the North Carolina General Assembly to fund mental health services. Charlotte-area school districts have been clear. Students are suffering from mental health crises and need help. "It’s been lifted up by staff, it's been...
Gaston County man wins $250,000 playing the lottery
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man had a tough time sleeping on Saturday after a $5 scratch-off purchase revealed a $250,000 prize. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Paul Cobler Jr. said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”
10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
Protesters demand accountability from corporate landlords: 'Housing is a human right'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people confronted Charlotte corporate landlords demanding affordable housing as rent prices continue to skyrocket in the Queen City. Protesters gathered outside the office of Invitation Homes, a corporate landlord that manages properties in the Charlotte area to say they're angry and fed up with rising rent prices and subpar maintenance standards.
Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A's are giving away free chicken sandwiches
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Guests in the Charlotte area can get a free original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich via the Chick-fil-A App through Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney, said. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”
1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in
CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
Disappearing shopping carts costing its taxpayers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers. Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings. Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from...
Hickory Police Chief receives 2022 Outstanding Service Award
HICKORY, N.C. — Last week, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant received the 2022 Outstanding Service Award at the annual conference banquet for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. The association, made up of state law enforcement executives, gives the award to a police chief whose dedication and...
Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
American Airlines flight attendants picket Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants picketed Tuesday as they push for big changes at Charlotte Douglas and other airports across the country. The flight attendants said they're calling for better pay, better benefits and rest requirements. Organizers say morale is low as crews have to work long days with little rest.
North Carolina, South Carolina in top 5 for US housing price increases
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — House prices in North Carolina and South Carolina saw some of the largest increases over the past year, according to a new study from Santa Monica realtors. South Carolina house prices rose 19.2% over the past year, which was the second-highest increase nationwide. North Carolina, meanwhile,...
NC police urge people to be aware after razor blades found on gas pumps
FOREST CITY, North Carolina — The Forest City Police Department is warning its residents to be aware of their surroundings after razor blades were found on some gas pump handles. Police said they have located multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles in Forest City...
CMPD presents year-end report to Charlotte City Council
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave an update on its crime stats in 2022 as well as its recruitment efforts for Charlotte City Council on Monday night. CMPD said violent crime is down 12.5%, and they are very proud of that, but there were 110 homicides last...
Here's what you need to know about the CMS hiring fair
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an operations career fair on Jan. 25 at Barnette Elementary School. The school district said the fair will showcase available positions in transportation, school nutrition services, warehouse services and maintenance and custodial services. Full and part-time positions will be available for non-instructional...
WCNC
Hickory Crawdads to rebrand themselves as Hickory Dickory Docks for 3 games
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hickory Crawdads are adding a new addition to their "Theme Night" lineup, and it's one you might remember from preschool. The Crawdads will rebrand as the Hickory Dickory Docks for their August series against the Rome Braves, the team announced Tuesday. The three-game uniform collection is sponsored by Mountain Mitsubishi.
Here's how CMPD is focusing on recruiting new officers while retaining ones already on the force
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has about 300 open police officer positions right now. On top of that, they are expecting a lot of senior officers to retire in the next year or two. Nationwide, recruiting and retaining law enforcement officers has been a struggle. Major Brad...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 1