ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Charlotte transportation leaders discuss proposed I-77 tolls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte transportation leaders discussed proposed tolls on Interstate 77 that would run from south of Uptown to the South Carolina state line during a meeting Wednesday evening. Board members with the Charlotte Regional Transportation Planning Organization (CRTPO) met at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center at 6 p.m....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County man wins $250,000 playing the lottery

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A Gaston County man had a tough time sleeping on Saturday after a $5 scratch-off purchase revealed a $250,000 prize. “I was just trying to figure out if I was dreaming or something,” Paul Cobler Jr. said. “I could barely sleep after it happened.”
GASTON COUNTY, NC
Evan Crosby

10 Charlotte Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Charlotte, NC. - In addition to being the largest city in North Carolina, Charlotte is the second-largest city in the Southeast after Jacksonville, Florida. The City of Charlotte is the economic, cultural, and transportation hub for a metro area with a population of over 2.6 million residents.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Protesters demand accountability from corporate landlords: 'Housing is a human right'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of people confronted Charlotte corporate landlords demanding affordable housing as rent prices continue to skyrocket in the Queen City. Protesters gathered outside the office of Invitation Homes, a corporate landlord that manages properties in the Charlotte area to say they're angry and fed up with rising rent prices and subpar maintenance standards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte-area Chick-fil-A's are giving away free chicken sandwiches

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Guests in the Charlotte area can get a free original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich via the Chick-fil-A App through Jan. 28. “We want to start this new year in a special way,” Barry McAllaster, local restaurant Operator of Chick-fil-A Blakeney, said. “We are treating our loyal customers to a free sandwich as a sign of our gratitude for their support.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday. According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday. Around 7:30 p.m., the...
CONCORD, NC
WCNC

Disappearing shopping carts costing its taxpayers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shopping carts are disappearing from stores and it's costing taxpayers. Abandoned shopping carts are making their way into neighborhoods. Experts say it's all because of a rising number of homeless people using the carts to hold belongings. Officials across the country now finding carts everywhere from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hickory Police Chief receives 2022 Outstanding Service Award

HICKORY, N.C. — Last week, Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant received the 2022 Outstanding Service Award at the annual conference banquet for the North Carolina Association of Chiefs of Police. The association, made up of state law enforcement executives, gives the award to a police chief whose dedication and...
HICKORY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem chef, new Triad burger restaurant among 2023 James Beard semi-finalists

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem is picking up big honors in the food world. The James Beard Foundation announced the semi-finalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, and North Carolina was well represented in numerous categories. “Congratulations to all our 2023 James Beard Award Semifinalists! This is always an exhilarating moment as we […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

1 person dies in northeast Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Tuesday in northeast Charlotte that left one person dead. According to a release, the shooting happened on W Sugar Creek Road near Cinderella Road on Tuesday. CMPD says they were called to the scene around 10:30 p.m. and found one person dead from a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

American Airlines flight attendants picket Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American Airlines flight attendants picketed Tuesday as they push for big changes at Charlotte Douglas and other airports across the country. The flight attendants said they're calling for better pay, better benefits and rest requirements. Organizers say morale is low as crews have to work long days with little rest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMPD presents year-end report to Charlotte City Council

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department gave an update on its crime stats in 2022 as well as its recruitment efforts for Charlotte City Council on Monday night. CMPD said violent crime is down 12.5%, and they are very proud of that, but there were 110 homicides last...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Here's what you need to know about the CMS hiring fair

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is holding an operations career fair on Jan. 25 at Barnette Elementary School. The school district said the fair will showcase available positions in transportation, school nutrition services, warehouse services and maintenance and custodial services. Full and part-time positions will be available for non-instructional...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hickory Crawdads to rebrand themselves as Hickory Dickory Docks for 3 games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Hickory Crawdads are adding a new addition to their "Theme Night" lineup, and it's one you might remember from preschool. The Crawdads will rebrand as the Hickory Dickory Docks for their August series against the Rome Braves, the team announced Tuesday. The three-game uniform collection is sponsored by Mountain Mitsubishi.
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy