Futurism

Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy

Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
Futurism

NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star

There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
Science Focus

Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required

Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Register-Guard

Saturday's new moon to be the closest to Earth in 1,337 years

Despite being invisible to the naked eye, Saturday's new moon is calculated to be monumental as it will be the closest new moon to Earth in 1,337 years. According to timeanddate.com, the new moon will be the closest distance to Earth in the last 992 years. The new moon won't be this close to Earth again until 345 years from now, which makes this the closest new moon in 1,337 years, the website said.
People

Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found

Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
Futurism

Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say

According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.

