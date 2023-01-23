Despite being invisible to the naked eye, Saturday's new moon is calculated to be monumental as it will be the closest new moon to Earth in 1,337 years. According to timeanddate.com, the new moon will be the closest distance to Earth in the last 992 years. The new moon won't be this close to Earth again until 345 years from now, which makes this the closest new moon in 1,337 years, the website said.

5 DAYS AGO