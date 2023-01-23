Read full article on original website
How to watch the 'Green Comet' as it makes closest approach in 50K years
A recently discovered greenish comet, known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF), is expected to make its closest approach to Earth on Feb. 2, providing a show for skywatchers.
Rare green comet not seen since the Stone Age will zoom overhead tonight. Here's how to watch.
The last time comet C/2022 E3 passed by Earth, modern humans were mingling with Neanderthals.
How and When to See the Rare Green Comet Live Online
The comet is set to reach its closest point to the sun on Thursday.
Green Comet Tracker: C/2022 E3 (ZTF) Location and Viewing Tips
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will make a close approach to Earth on February 1, when it might be faintly visible to the naked eye, around 26 million miles away.
Futurism
Scientists Warn Giant Asteroid Is Actually Swarm, Nearly Impossible to Destroy
Researchers have found that some asteroids that are largely made from small pieces of rubble could be very difficult to deflect if one were to ever hurtle towards Earth, a terrifying finding that could force us to reconsider our asteroid defense strategies. It's an especially pertinent topic considering NASA's recent...
All planets in the solar system visible in night sky at same time on Wednesday
Every planet in the solar system was visible in the night sky simultaneously on Wednesday, which is regarded by experts as a rare astronomical event. Venus, Mercury, Saturn, Jupiter and Mars could all be seen in that order in the northern hemisphere with the naked eye, starting from the south-western horizon and moving east.
Comet Now Visible in the Night Sky May Never Return to Earth
You will only get one chance in your lifetime to view Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) as it speeds through the inner solar system.
Virtual Telescope Project Green Comet Live Stream: When To Watch
Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) could soon be faintly visible to the naked eye.
When, Where and How To See the Green Comet Right Now?
It may already be possible to see comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) with the naked eye from very dark locations.
Futurism
NASA Just Discovered an Earth-Like Habitable Planet Orbiting a Nearby Star
There's a newly-discovered planet on the block — and according to NASA, there's reason to shortlist it as potentially being able to sustain life. In a press release about these new findings, presented to the American Astronomical Society, the space agency said that the "Earth-sized" planet it just discovered is unique not just because it could potentially host liquid water, but also because it's the second such planet in a system orbiting a nearby star.
It should take another 300 years for NASA's Voyager 1 probe to reach the most distant region of our solar system. Until then, it's cruising through the void between the stars.
Voyager 1 crossed the heliopause in 2012 and is drifting through interstellar space at the edge of our Milky Way galaxy, which has a lot of nothing.
Science Focus
Here’s how you could see a rare bright comet this January – no telescope required
Comet C/2022 E3 ZTF will visit our skies this month, and it might even be visible to the naked eye. If you find the precision of astronomical predictions impressive, January’s topic might change your mind. C/2022 E3 ZTF is a well-placed comet, possibly about to break the naked eye visibility threshold. However, comets are notoriously difficult to predict, sometimes likened to cats in the way they ignore predictions and do just whatever they please.
Saturday's new moon to be the closest to Earth in 1,337 years
Despite being invisible to the naked eye, Saturday's new moon is calculated to be monumental as it will be the closest new moon to Earth in 1,337 years. According to timeanddate.com, the new moon will be the closest distance to Earth in the last 992 years. The new moon won't be this close to Earth again until 345 years from now, which makes this the closest new moon in 1,337 years, the website said.
Earth's Core Spinning in Opposite Direction May Lead to Slightly Shorter Days, Scientists Found
Earth's core may have slowed its rotation before completely switching directions around more than a decade ago, scientists suggested in a new study. In a report published in Nature Geoscience this week, seismologists Xiaodong Song and Yi Yang of Peking University in China said that the Earth's iron core slowed its rotation in 2009. It briefly fell in sync with the planet's overall rotation during this time.
Sonic boom several times larger than our Milky Way captured by NASA's James Webb Telescope
A rouge galaxy invaded the five within Stephen's Quintet, resulting in a sonic boom that has been captured by NASA, which shows how the hydrogen gas is moved and shaped in space.
The Green Comet: Seen by Michigan for the 1st Time in 50,000 Years
The Green Comet is coming... Sounds like another super-hero movie, but no – it's an actual green comet, and it hasn't passed this way in fifty thousand years...so say the scientists. This comet was just discovered in March 2022 and they've already surmised the span of time it took...
The James Webb Telescope detected the coldest ice in the known universe – and it contains the building blocks of life
The James Webb Space Telescope's latest observations of icy molecules will help scientists understand how habitable planets form.
Futurism
Earth's Core Appears to Have Stopped Spinning, Scientists Say
According to a new study, the Earth's inner core appears to have stopped spinning. While that may sound bad, as Vice reports, scientists say it's not actually a big deal. The new findings, as detailed in a paper published in the journal Nature Geoscience, support the theory that the core comes to a halt and reverses direction every 60 to 70 years.
Rare Green Comet Not Seen For Another 50,000 Years Even Easier to Spot This Weekend
A super rare, green comet was recently discovered and can be seen over Earth until the end of the month. Comet ZTF is the closest it will be to Earth for 50,000 years, yet seeing it can still be a bit tricky. We can help. While you may have heard...
An "Extremely Close,” Just-Discovered Asteroid Is About To Fly By Earth — And You Can Watch
Last week, astronomers discovered an unexpected asteroid flying through outer space that’s set to make an extremely close (but safe!) encounter flying by our planet. The flying rock will zoom by Earth at a (relatively close) distance, and you’ll be able to watch safely from home. Here’s how.
