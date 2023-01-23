ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

worldboxingnews.net

Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever

Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing

A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
sportszion.com

“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul

A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
dexerto.com

Hasan says Adin Ross is going down “bad path” after hot tub stream comments

Hasan recently shared his thoughts about Adin Ross during his Twitch stream, mentioning that he thinks Adin is going down a “bad path.”. During his first stream following a seven-day ban on Twitch, Adin Ross called for the platform to ban hot tub streams with claims that they are a “problem” and “promote poison.”
dexerto.com

Jake Paul called out by ex-UFC champ amid MMA switch: “Stop fighting little dudes”

Jake Paul has been called out by former UFC champion Luke Rockhold as the YouTuber-turned-boxer has started to focus on MMA a little more. While his focus has, primarily, been on boxing over the last few years, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy in making it known that he wants to get involved with Mixed Martial Arts.
Boxing Scene

Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'

Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
dexerto.com

Twitch bans KiaraaKitty for fourth time after latest stream

Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has been suspended from the platform again, her fourth ban since 2020. The cause of the ban is believed to be due to breaking sexual content guidelines during her January 22 stream. KiaraaKitty is a popular streamer, with over 300,000 followers on her Twitch channel, as well...
dexerto.com

Are the monsters in Unwelcome leprechauns? Irish Redcaps explained

Unwelcome is a new folk horror that pits an English couple against Irish monsters – but are those creatures leprechauns? Director Joe Wright explains. Unwelcome is co-written and directed by Jon Wright, best known for the brilliant 2012 creature feature Grabbers. A decade on, he’s made another monster movie, with the official synopsis as follows…
dexerto.com

Comedian Dane Cook streams Warzone 2 but stream snipers ruin it immediately

Flash grenades in Modern Warfare 2 continue to be a little too good for the taste of many in the player base. Dane Cook, a popular comedian who tried his hand at Twitch streaming will probably hold the same opinion now after what happened to him on stream. Flashbangs, or...
worldboxingnews.net

Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz

Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
dexerto.com

Destiny 2 fan pulls off “impossible” with world’s first solo Gatekeepers run

A YouTuber has blown everybody away after completing the Gatekeepers encounter in Destiny 2 entirely solo. The world’s first solo run through the Gatekeepers encounter, within the Vault of Glass raid, was completed by TheSnazzzyRock on Jan 21. Destiny 2 raids are normally done with a six-man team as...

