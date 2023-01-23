Read full article on original website
Prince Harry reveals disturbing reason behind absence of Meghan's 'traumatized' rescue dog
Meghan Markle had to leave her beloved rescue dog, Bogart, in Canada when she first moved to the UK to marry Prince Harry
sportszion.com
Tommy Fury’s father John Fury claims his son’s defeat vs Jake Paul to see “no more boxing for him”
John Fury, who is the father of Tommy Fury, is not happy with his son’s career. As of late, John Fury has claimed that there won’t be any boxing left if he loses his next possible fight against Jake Paul. However, after one and a half years on...
worldboxingnews.net
Ex-heavyweight champ comes up with the worst boxing idea ever
Heavyweight boxing is struggling to land big fights as it is. But if ‘Let’s Go Champ’ Shannon Briggs had his way, it could be much worse. The former WBO champion offered to be the tag-team partner of Mike Tyson in a new form of veteran’s boxing.
MMAmania.com
Floyd Mayweather’s next fight: Warm Body World Tour continues against former Bellator bruiser on Feb. 25
Retired boxing icon Floyd Mayweather Jr. will continue his Warm Body World Tour against former Bellator MMA welterweight and MTV reality show star Aaron Chalmers for a special pay-per-view (PPV) exhibition match on Sat., Feb. 25, 2023 at The O2 in London, England. “Different face, different name, same results,” Mayweather...
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer banned for playing Forspoken despite it releasing
A Twitch streamer has been suspended for playing the new Forspoken title seemingly early, despite it being live to some players, and some aren’t happy about it. As we’ve seen over the year, whenever a big new game goes live, plenty of Twitch streamers rush to not only be one of the first to play it, but also be one of the first to complete it.
sportszion.com
“If he doesn’t he can stay in Saudi Arabia” Tyson Fury puts pressure on Tommy Fury to cold-bloodedly KO Jake Paul
A bout between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury is expected to take place in February, and Tyson Fury has placed his money for Tommy Fury to win the fight regardless of the outcome. Jake and Tommy had been bitter enemies for quite some time; a year ago, they were scheduled to settle their score in the ring, but the bout was called off when Tommy was unable to get to the United States in time. However, the opportunity for a battle between the two undefeated boxers reopened recently.
Floyd Mayweather to box former Bellator fighter, 'Geordie Shore' star Aaron Chalmers
The string of Floyd Mayweather exhibition bouts continues. Monday, Mayweather announced his next fight. He’ll take on ex-Bellator fighter and former “Geordie Shore” reality series star Aaron Chalmers on Feb. 25 at The O2 Arena in London. “Different face, different name, same results,” Mayweather wrote in a...
dexerto.com
Hasan says Adin Ross is going down “bad path” after hot tub stream comments
Hasan recently shared his thoughts about Adin Ross during his Twitch stream, mentioning that he thinks Adin is going down a “bad path.”. During his first stream following a seven-day ban on Twitch, Adin Ross called for the platform to ban hot tub streams with claims that they are a “problem” and “promote poison.”
dexerto.com
Jake Paul called out by ex-UFC champ amid MMA switch: “Stop fighting little dudes”
Jake Paul has been called out by former UFC champion Luke Rockhold as the YouTuber-turned-boxer has started to focus on MMA a little more. While his focus has, primarily, been on boxing over the last few years, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy in making it known that he wants to get involved with Mixed Martial Arts.
Boxing Scene
Dillian Whyte Wants Both Boxing, MMA Fight With Francis Ngannou: 'I Would Bash Him'
Dillian Whyte is back in demand following his majority decision win against Jermaine Franklin in November. Although Whyte is a frontrunner to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch sometime in 2023, he’s also interested in fighting a former heavyweight champion from a completely different sport. In an interview with...
dexerto.com
Adriana Chechik slams Adin Ross over call to ban Twitch hot tub streams: “Most disrespectful person”
Following his now viral assertion that hot tub streams should be banned from Twitch, Adin Ross has been called out by fellow Twitch star Adriana Chechik, calling him “one of the most disrespectful” she’s met. Adin Ross has received a mix of support and backlash after his...
A Guy Bit The Top Off Of Every Muffin And 22 Other People Who Had Both The Time And The Audacity
I would pay good money to hear the mental gymnastics these people did to convince themselves that they were in the right.
dexerto.com
Twitch bans KiaraaKitty for fourth time after latest stream
Twitch streamer KiaraaKitty has been suspended from the platform again, her fourth ban since 2020. The cause of the ban is believed to be due to breaking sexual content guidelines during her January 22 stream. KiaraaKitty is a popular streamer, with over 300,000 followers on her Twitch channel, as well...
dexerto.com
Are the monsters in Unwelcome leprechauns? Irish Redcaps explained
Unwelcome is a new folk horror that pits an English couple against Irish monsters – but are those creatures leprechauns? Director Joe Wright explains. Unwelcome is co-written and directed by Jon Wright, best known for the brilliant 2012 creature feature Grabbers. A decade on, he’s made another monster movie, with the official synopsis as follows…
dexerto.com
Mizkif says MrBeast made him lose “every cent” of his money in Las Vegas
Popular Twitch streamer Matthew ‘Mizkif’ Rinaudo told viewers he lost over $10,000 during his visit to Las Vegas, the streamer blaming fellow content creator MrBeast for encouraging him to make the giant wager. During his January 23 stream, Mizkif revealed that he and Voyboy lost thousands of dollars...
dexerto.com
Comedian Dane Cook streams Warzone 2 but stream snipers ruin it immediately
Flash grenades in Modern Warfare 2 continue to be a little too good for the taste of many in the player base. Dane Cook, a popular comedian who tried his hand at Twitch streaming will probably hold the same opinion now after what happened to him on stream. Flashbangs, or...
dexerto.com
Streamer Jessica49 apologizes for accusing man of “sexualizing” her in viral gym video
Twitch streamer Jessica49 has apologized for accusing a man of “sexualizing” her at the gym in a TikTok video that took social media by storm and sparked backlash against her. In late January, a clip from Jessica49’s Twitch stream went viral, which showed the influencer working out in...
worldboxingnews.net
Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz
Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
dexerto.com
Destiny 2 fan pulls off “impossible” with world’s first solo Gatekeepers run
A YouTuber has blown everybody away after completing the Gatekeepers encounter in Destiny 2 entirely solo. The world’s first solo run through the Gatekeepers encounter, within the Vault of Glass raid, was completed by TheSnazzzyRock on Jan 21. Destiny 2 raids are normally done with a six-man team as...
ng-sportingnews.com
Floyd Mayweather vs. Aaron Chalmers date, start time, schedule, price & card for 2023 exhibition boxing fight
Boxing great Floyd Mayweather will continue his series of exhibition contests featuring plenty of razzmatazz and negligible sporting merit when he takes on Aaron Chalmers in London on February 25. The 45-year-old former five-weight world champion retired with an impeccable 50-0 record in 2017, although his farewell bout against UFC...
