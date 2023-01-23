ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

PennLive.com

Red Land at Carlisle wrestling live stream: Watch here

If you don’t feel like driving through the snow Wednesday evening, PennLive will have you covered with some Mid-Penn wrestling action. Red Land will travel down to Carlisle to take on a strong Thundering Herd team this evening, with the first match kicking off at 7 p.m. And we’ll be streaming that right here.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
WTAJ

Man flown to hospital after wrong-way crash in Centre County

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A wrong-way crash on an interstate in Centre County ended with one man being flown to the hospital, according to state police. Troopers say that it was at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday when an 85-year-old Ohio man pulled out onto eastbound lanes from the Snow Shoe rest stop on I-80 in his […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
