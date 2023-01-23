ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaims Lunar New Year as state holiday in honor of Monterey Park shooting victims

By Charr Davenport, 23ABC
Bakersfield Channel
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
katmai480
2d ago

My condolences to the family’s of this terrible tragedy. But , Pretty soon every day will be a holiday when Screwsom adds every holiday from around the world . Come on !

Miguel J Burnstein
2d ago

He wants to be president and he will be because he’s onboard with the deep state agenda and will get 81 million votes just like Joe Dementia Biden 🇺🇸

Quickies
2d ago

Gavin is a communist, so why doesn’t he just declare the Yen the State currency. He will eventually

theregistrysocal.com

Attorney General Bonta Conditionally Approves $48.5MM Sale of Four California Retirement Communities to Pacifica Companies

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today conditionally approved the sale of four continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs) located in Northern and Southern California. The CCRCs in Auburn, Long Beach, Placerville, and Sacramento are currently owned by Retirement Housing Foundation (RHF), a nonprofit public benefit corporation. The conditional approval will allow them to come under the ownership of Pacifica Companies LLC (Pacifica). Under California law, any transaction involving the sale or transfer of control of a healthcare facility owned by a nonprofit corporation must secure the approval of the Attorney General. The conditions of Attorney General Bonta’s approval preserve access to high-quality care and services for the residents of these communities.
CALIFORNIA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Seven killed in another mass shooting in California

Latest mass shooting comes less than 48 hours after 11 people killed at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Lab-grown meat could be coming soon to grocery stores, and more of today's top videos. Updated 9 hrs ago video. Lab-grown meat coming soon to U.S. supermarkets?. Updated 9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
goldrushcam.com

California Attorney General Bonta Says States Must Protect Places of Worship from Gun Violence

Files brief urging court to maintain states’ authority to limit possession and use of firearms in certain sensitive public places. January 25, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, filed an amicus brief in support of New York’s commonsense regulation and authority to prohibit the carrying of firearms in sensitive places, in particular, places of worship. The friend of the court brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, urges the court to overturn a decision by the district court in Hardaway v. Nigrelli to block New York’s reasonable restriction against firearms in places of worship. The Attorney General urges the court to maintain states’ authority to limit the possession and use of firearms in locations where people exercise their constitutionally protected right to worship, and where large groups — including vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly — often congregate in confined spaces.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AOL Corp

10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California

Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Add another to list of California’s botched projects

Gov. Gavin Newsom often boasts that California is a “nation state” that is – or should be – a model for the nation. However, when it comes to implementing large-scale projects and programs, California is more a model of bumbling incompetence. The list of failures to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?

In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into "a perfect sea," as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silicon Valley

George Ralphs was a grocery pioneer in California

Practically everyone living in Southern California has gone grocery shopping at Ralphs. It seems like these stores have been around forever. On the other hand, many of these same shoppers probably don’t have a clue of the man behind “Ralphs.”. Born Sept. 23, 1850, in Joplin, Missouri, George...
LOS ANGELES, CA

