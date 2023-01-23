Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win
Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
Yardbarker
Revisiting Capitals’ Trade for Anthony Mantha
On April 12, 2021, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2022 second-round draft pick. The trade deadline acquisition was a shock to many fans, as Vrana was having a solid season with the Capitals, and seemed to be the stronger player compared to Mantha. Trading away Panik was solely to free up money, but giving up one of the team’s core future pieces with two high-level draft selections seemed mind-boggling at the time.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins 2022-23 Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators
If there is one team that Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has had some luck with trades, it’s the Ottawa Senators. Over the last two trade deadlines, Sweeney has made a pair of deals with his Atlantic Division foe, both times acquiring a defenseman. In 2021, the...
CBS Sports
Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest
Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
Yardbarker
NHL Trade: Sharks send Nieto and Merkley to the Avs for Kaut and MacDonald
The San Jose Sharks traded forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald. Ryan Boulding: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier on the Kaut: “Martin is a former first-round pick who bolsters our group of young developing forwards at the American Hockey League level.”
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home
Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
Yardbarker
Vancouver Canucks call up forward Phil Di Giuseppe from Abbotsford, place Will Lockwood on IR
Although the head wasn’t the principle point of contact on the hit, you can clearly see that Lockwood was shaken up after making contact with the boards. It’s unclear at this time how long Lockwood will be out for. With contributions from Andrei Kuzmenko, who scored twice, along...
10 Observations: Canucks Beat Blackhawks to Open Rick Tocchet Era
10 observations: Canucks beat Hawks to open Rick Tocchet era originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Rogers Arena on Tuesday. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. The Canucks dominated in shot attempts (80-34), shots on goal (48-14), scoring chances...
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Logs four points in win
Pastrnak tallied a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Pastrnak was involved in all four of Boston's goals Tuesday, grabbing assists on their first three tallies before scoring an empty-netter to cap the victory. Pastrnak has yet to go more than one game without recording a point this season. He's second in the NHL with 37 goals and third in points with 69. Pastrnak now has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last six games.
Yardbarker
Senators goalie Cam Talbot exits game with lower-body injury
During the second period, Talbot made a routine pad save but seemed to be in some discomfort. He made his way to the bench to talk with the Senators’ training and medical staff. When Talbot exited the game, he was visibly limping as he made his way to the Senators’ locker room.
Yardbarker
Jets Should Trade for Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun
Chychrun’s current club, the Arizona Coyotes, is looking for draft picks for a full rebuild, and the Jets have plenty of depth to offer. Chychrun has two years left on a favourable contract and would shore up the offense and defense of the club simultaneously. Jets Need Defensive Help.
CBS Sports
Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal
Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
Yardbarker
The Statsies: Vancouver dominates Chicago in Tocchet’s first game at the helm
Vancouver opened up the Rick Tocchet era with a resounding 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at home. Granted, this Hawks team was putrid, a team built to lose. Their competition last night was as soft as melted butter on pancakes. But a win is a win, and whether or not that’s a good thing for this team’s future, it’s always nice to see some smiles on the players’ faces after a game.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins vs. Montreal Canadiens preview, prediction, pick for 1/24: First meeting of season for B's, Habs
As the month of January nears an end, the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens are getting set for their first meeting of the season. The two Original Six rivals will meet Tuesday night in Montreal, marking their first head-to-head encounter since last April. Though they enter the game bookending the...
Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki fined for slashing
The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki $4,189.19 on Wednesday, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), for slashing Anaheim Ducks forward Max Jones. The announcement came from the department’s Twitter account. Valimaki’s infraction occurred in last night’s 5-2 home loss to...
Kraken look for first-ever win against Canucks
Barely a season and a half into their existence, the Seattle Kraken are about to face their third different Vancouver
Yardbarker
Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights
Dougie Hamilton forced overtime with 1:10 left in regulation before scoring a power play goal in overtime for the second straight game as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J. Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton was whistled for tripping Yegor Sharangovich with...
Yardbarker
Avalanche fend off Capitals for sixth straight win
Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night. Logan O'Connor had two assists for Colorado, which has won six straight despite Cale Makar missing his fourth straight game with an...
Yardbarker
NHL Notebook: Arizona Coyotes extend Juuso Valimaki, Calgary Flames fall in power rankings and more
The Arizona Coyotes have extended defenceman Juuse Valimaki inking him to a one-year deal. The former Flames rearguard joined the ‘Yotes ahead of this season after Calgary waived him. Valimaki has flourished in the desert scoring two goals and 12 points in 43 games this season. “We are very...
Comments / 0