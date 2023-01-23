ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Red Wings visit the Canadiens after shootout win

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (20-25-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Montreal Canadiens after the Red Wings knocked off the San Jose Sharks 3-2 in overtime. Montreal is 20-25-3 overall and 4-8-0 against the Atlantic...
Yardbarker

Revisiting Capitals’ Trade for Anthony Mantha

On April 12, 2021, the Washington Capitals acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Jakub Vrana, Richard Panik, a 2021 first-round draft pick, and a 2022 second-round draft pick. The trade deadline acquisition was a shock to many fans, as Vrana was having a solid season with the Capitals, and seemed to be the stronger player compared to Mantha. Trading away Panik was solely to free up money, but giving up one of the team’s core future pieces with two high-level draft selections seemed mind-boggling at the time.
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins 2022-23 Trade Targets: Ottawa Senators

If there is one team that Boston Bruins general manager (GM) Don Sweeney has had some luck with trades, it’s the Ottawa Senators. Over the last two trade deadlines, Sweeney has made a pair of deals with his Atlantic Division foe, both times acquiring a defenseman. In 2021, the...
CBS Sports

Capitals' Tom Wilson: Won't finish contest

Wilson (lower body) won't return to Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche. Wilson blocked a shot off of his right leg in the second period, which is the opposite leg from the one he had ACL surgery on last spring. He can be considered day-to-day for now, and he'll likely be evaluated further when the Capitals return home to face the Penguins on Thursday.
Yardbarker

NHL Trade: Sharks send Nieto and Merkley to the Avs for Kaut and MacDonald

The San Jose Sharks traded forward Matt Nieto and defenseman Ryan Merkley to the Colorado Avalanche for forward Martin Kaut and defenseman Jacob MacDonald. Ryan Boulding: San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier on the Kaut: “Martin is a former first-round pick who bolsters our group of young developing forwards at the American Hockey League level.”
CBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Heads back home

Oshie left the team's road trip for the birth of his child and won't be available against Colorado on Tuesday, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has been rolling of late with five goals and one assist in 10 games since returning from an upper-body injury. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Oshie should be available to play when Washington returns home to face Pittsburgh on Thursday. In the meantime, Alexei Protas should step into the lineup in Oshie's absence.
CBS Sports

Bruins' David Pastrnak: Logs four points in win

Pastrnak tallied a goal and three assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. Pastrnak was involved in all four of Boston's goals Tuesday, grabbing assists on their first three tallies before scoring an empty-netter to cap the victory. Pastrnak has yet to go more than one game without recording a point this season. He's second in the NHL with 37 goals and third in points with 69. Pastrnak now has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his last six games.
Yardbarker

Senators goalie Cam Talbot exits game with lower-body injury

During the second period, Talbot made a routine pad save but seemed to be in some discomfort. He made his way to the bench to talk with the Senators’ training and medical staff. When Talbot exited the game, he was visibly limping as he made his way to the Senators’ locker room.
Yardbarker

Jets Should Trade for Coyotes’ Jakob Chychrun

Chychrun’s current club, the Arizona Coyotes, is looking for draft picks for a full rebuild, and the Jets have plenty of depth to offer. Chychrun has two years left on a favourable contract and would shore up the offense and defense of the club simultaneously. Jets Need Defensive Help.
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane: Buries long-range goal

Kane scored a goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks. Kane opened the scoring with a shot from just inside the blue line at 17:49 of the first period. The 34-year-old has two goals and two helpers over six contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. He's up to nine goals, 31 points, 145 shots on net and a minus-26 rating through 43 appearances.
Yardbarker

The Statsies: Vancouver dominates Chicago in Tocchet’s first game at the helm

Vancouver opened up the Rick Tocchet era with a resounding 5-2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at home. Granted, this Hawks team was putrid, a team built to lose. Their competition last night was as soft as melted butter on pancakes. But a win is a win, and whether or not that’s a good thing for this team’s future, it’s always nice to see some smiles on the players’ faces after a game.
Pro Hockey Rumors

Coyotes' Juuso Valimaki fined for slashing

The NHL Department of Player Safety fined Arizona Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki $4,189.19 on Wednesday, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), for slashing Anaheim Ducks forward Max Jones. The announcement came from the department’s Twitter account. Valimaki’s infraction occurred in last night’s 5-2 home loss to...
Yardbarker

Dougie Hamilton strikes again in OT as Devils edge Knights

Dougie Hamilton forced overtime with 1:10 left in regulation before scoring a power play goal in overtime for the second straight game as the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 on Tuesday in Newark, N.J. Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton was whistled for tripping Yegor Sharangovich with...
Yardbarker

Avalanche fend off Capitals for sixth straight win

Artturi Lehkonen, Alex Newhook and Andrew Cogliano scored goals, Alexandar Georgiev had 37 saves, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 3-2 in Denver on Tuesday night. Logan O'Connor had two assists for Colorado, which has won six straight despite Cale Makar missing his fourth straight game with an...
