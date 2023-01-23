ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Atkinson, WI

Wedding expo slated

The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced it will be hosting a wedding expo titled: ‘FORTunately Yours’ at the Country Inn and Suites by Radisson, 1650 Doris Drive, Fort Atkinson. The event, which is sponsored in partnership with the hotel, will be held Saturday, Feb. 4,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
Nursing program to be offered at UW-Whitewater at Rock County; classes begin this fall

The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater has announced that it will be offering a bachelor of science degree in nursing at its UW-Whitewater at Rock County campus. According to information released by the university, “people in southeastern Wisconsin will now have an opportunity to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing while remaining in the region.”
WHITEWATER, WI
Town of Jefferson two-vehicle crash results in fatality

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a two-vehicle crash in the town of Jefferson has resulted in a fatality. According to information released Wednesday by Sheriff Paul Milbrath, at 7:40 a.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 12 near County Highway C in the town of Jefferson.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
Paid advertisement: Valentine’s Sips & Savings at Blodgett

A Valentine’s Sips & Savings wine-sampling and shopping event will be held Thursday, Feb. 9, between 5 and 7 p.m. at Blodgett Pet and Garden Center, 1222 Janesville, Ave., Fort Atkinson. All are welcome to attend and enjoy the festivities. To learn more about the event and its activities,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI

