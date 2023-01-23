Read full article on original website
WNDU
George Wilson Park open Wednesday for snow tubing
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - George Wilson Park in Mishawaka will be open for snow tubing on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. thanks to the snow here in Michiana!. Admission to the park is $4, while tube rental costs $3. Only inflatable tubes are allowed at the park, so don’t bring any sleds or snowboards.
abc57.com
Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
WIBC.com
Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
WNDU
Planning for Round Barn Restaurant & Pub advances
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub is one step closer to opening in Niles. The planning commission approved to rezone the property from residential to office commercial during a meeting Wednesday night. The chosen site is at the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant...
WNDU
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we're in for some lake effect snow after getting...
WNDU
Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of E. Dayton Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Chris Baker, first responders were called to an empty home blaze around 4 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. The fire...
WNDU
Dowagiac’s Ice Time Festival returns in February
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - No matter the weather, the Ice Time Festival returns to Dowagiac next month!. The 26th annual Ice Time Festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the central business district. Ice carvers will turn more than 300 lbs. of ice blocks into works of art.
WNDU
Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we're in for some lake effect snow after getting...
WNDU
Groundhog Day comes to the Potawatomi Zoo
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo will celebrate Groundhog Day with, of course, their new ambassador animal, Poppy the groundhog!. The zoo will have a live “weather report” to see if Poppy sees her shadow and predicts an early spring, or if we’ll see six more weeks of winter.
WNDU
Winona Lake invites kids to participate in Valentine's card contest
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we're in for some lake effect snow after getting...
22 WSBT
Last Penguin Point in Elkhart closes
Back in November WSBT told you that Penguin Point, known for its chicken and burgers, would be closing 7 of its restaurants. Only one Elkhart location was left open, and the two others closed. WSBT has learned the last Elkhart Penguin Point, located off Goshen Avenue, has closed for good.
WNDU
Wednesday's Child: Rhianna
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we're in for some lake effect snow after getting...
abc57.com
All focus is on a snowy Wednesday
The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
WNDU
South Bend police urging residents to be more vigilant amid robbery spike
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department is dealing with a serious rash of robberies. The department’s public information bulletin lists eight separate hold-ups that took place over the past four days. Half of all the robberies were carried out during a two-and-a-half-hour period on Sunday...
abc57.com
Community Task Force meeting Tuesday night with South Bend School Corporation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Community School Corporation (SBCSC) is hosting a Community Task Force meeting Tuesday night from 5:00 to 6:30pm in Classroom B at the St. Joseph County Library downtown. The focus of the meeting will be on the Facilities Master Plan with Fanning Howey LLC,...
WNDU
Families enjoy winter weather at George Wilson Park
First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we're in for some lake effect snow after getting some system snow here in Michiana.
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean
Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
22 WSBT
South Bend Police searching for missing man
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are searching for a man who went missing earlier this month. Police say Pablo Ramos III was last seen January 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue. Ramos is described as being 5'8", weighing 240 pounds. He has black...
WNDU
3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
