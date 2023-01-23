ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

George Wilson Park open Wednesday for snow tubing

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - George Wilson Park in Mishawaka will be open for snow tubing on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. thanks to the snow here in Michiana!. Admission to the park is $4, while tube rental costs $3. Only inflatable tubes are allowed at the park, so don’t bring any sleds or snowboards.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Planning for Round Barn Restaurant & Pub advances

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A new Round Barn Restaurant & Pub is one step closer to opening in Niles. The planning commission approved to rezone the property from residential to office commercial during a meeting Wednesday night. The chosen site is at the former Grace United Methodist Church on Grant...
NILES, MI
WNDU

45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78

SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Emergency crews respond to fire in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Emergency crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of E. Dayton Street on Wednesday afternoon. According to Battalion Chief Chris Baker, first responders were called to an empty home blaze around 4 p.m. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames within 10 minutes. The fire...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Dowagiac’s Ice Time Festival returns in February

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - No matter the weather, the Ice Time Festival returns to Dowagiac next month!. The 26th annual Ice Time Festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the central business district. Ice carvers will turn more than 300 lbs. of ice blocks into works of art.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WNDU

Historic schoolhouse in Cass County to be restored

CASS COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Groundhog Day comes to the Potawatomi Zoo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo will celebrate Groundhog Day with, of course, their new ambassador animal, Poppy the groundhog!. The zoo will have a live “weather report” to see if Poppy sees her shadow and predicts an early spring, or if we’ll see six more weeks of winter.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Winona Lake invites kids to participate in Valentine's card contest

WINONA LAKE, IN
22 WSBT

Last Penguin Point in Elkhart closes

Back in November WSBT told you that Penguin Point, known for its chicken and burgers, would be closing 7 of its restaurants. Only one Elkhart location was left open, and the two others closed. WSBT has learned the last Elkhart Penguin Point, located off Goshen Avenue, has closed for good.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Wednesday's Child: Rhianna

SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

All focus is on a snowy Wednesday

The forecast is cloudy and quiet through Tuesday. A key factor to watch is how much temperatures rise above freezing. Mid-30s may not seem like much, but it could be warm enough that snowfall is more slushy on roads Wednesday. Snow is likely to fall most of Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting through the afternoon. Most should plan for around four inches, there is a great chance of more than four inches of snow from Plymouth to Warsaw to Fort Wayne. The greatest uncertainty right now is where that +4 line will be. The pattern the rest of the week is fairly active, with bouts of light snowfall.
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Gravy and Green Bean

NEW CARLISLE, IN
abc57.com

Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are searching for a man who went missing earlier this month. Police say Pablo Ramos III was last seen January 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue. Ramos is described as being 5'8", weighing 240 pounds. He has black...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
SOUTH BEND, IN

