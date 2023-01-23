Read full article on original website
helihub.com
Rotorcorp appoints VP of Strategic Growth
Rotorcorp, an Authorized Robinson Helicopter Company Service Center, announced that it has tapped aviation industry veteran Mike Gomez to join its leadership team. Gomez joins Rotorcorp as the Vice President of Strategic Growth. While the position is new, Gomez and Rotorcorp have a longstanding professional relationship. As President of Allegro...
Cyngn Announces the Appointment of Bill Ong and Ben Mimmack to Investor Relations Team
MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- Cyngn Inc. (the “Company” or “Cyngn”) (NASDAQ: CYN), a developer of innovative autonomous driving software solutions for industrial applications, today announced the appointment of Bill Ong as Head of Corporate Planning and Strategy, and Ben Mimmack as Head of Investor Relations, signaling the company’s commitment to Investor Relations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005068/en/ Bill Ong, Head of Planning & Strategy; Ben Mimmack, Head of Investor Relations at Cyngn (Graphic: Business Wire)
ffnews.com
FilmHedge Appoints Josh Harris As Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
FilmHedge, the entertainment industry’s leading non-equity financiers for film and television productions, has appointed Josh Harris (a FilmHedge co-founder) as both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer. Harris will lead strategy, underwriting, and operations for the company, identifying new ways to secure and deploy capital investments in film, TV, and media projects.
DVM 360
PetDx names new president and chief executive officer
Alejandro Bernal, DVM, MS, MBA, will succeed PetDx founder Daniel S. Grosu, MD, MBA. PetDx announced it has appointed Alejandro Bernal, DVM, MS, MBA, as its new president and chief executive officer. Bernal succeeds PetDx founder Daniel S. Grous, MD, MBA, who will continue to serve as Chairman of the Board.
McDonald's CEO warns of possible 2023 layoffs as chain leans into fast service, innovation, and operational efficiencies
CEO Chris Kempczinski said "we will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization" and there will be "difficult decisions" ahead.
geekwire.com
Tech Moves: Microsoft Teams exec lands at Google; LeoStella names CEO; and more
— Kristina Behr, a former exec at Microsoft, joined Google as vice president of product management for collaboration and apps at Google Workspace. Behr spent 17 years at Microsoft, most recently as a vice president of product for Microsoft Teams. She started at Microsoft as a global marketing analyst in 2005, and also worked on Bing and Xbox.
Marketing Communications Agency Specializing In Cannabis Joins Acceleration Community of Companies
Acceleration Community of Companies (ACC), a company that developed a go-to-market business approach with a series of strategic and complementary acquisitions, announced the acquisition of Trailblaze, a boutique marketing communications agency specializing in cannabis and wellness brands. Trailblaze, founded in 2018 by Lisa Weser, is a marketing communications agency for...
pgjonline.com
CRC Evans Launches Welding and Coating Services Business Following Quadruple Merger
(P&GJ) — CRC Evans has announced the creation of a world-leading welding and coating services provider following a merger between four market-leading organizations. “The energy and infrastructure industries are evolving, and we are evolving with them. The creation of CRC Evans helps to position our growing suite of services more accurately, indicating our evolution within these sectors,” Fréderic Castrec, CEO of CRC Evans, said.
Tech layoffs are accelerating. The industry’s newest hires still aren’t spooked.
Tech employers are rapidly slashing jobs ahead of a potential recession, but even the industry’s newest workers remain largely unbothered. The recent wave of tech layoffs has begun to unwind the industry’s hiring spree during the coronavirus pandemic, when millions of Americans rode the “Great Resignation” into new jobs and careers. While the nation’s historically hot labor market is fitfully cooling down, many of the least experienced tech workers say their new skills and connections put them on firmer footing in case the economy deteriorates this year.
drugstorenews.com
Dollar Tree appoints new CEO
Dollar Tree CEO Mike Witynski is stepping down from his position and executive chairman Rick Dreiling will assume the top job, effective Jan. 29. Dollar Tree CEO Mike Witynski is stepping down from his position, as well as the company’s board of directors. Executive chairman Rick Dreiling will assume the top job, effective Jan. 29.
furninfo.com
Gabriel Duran Named Vice President of Marketing at AICO
AICO / Amini Innovation, Corp. announced today that Gabriel Duran has been promoted to the position of Vice President of Marketing. Duran has been a valuable member of the AICO Team over the past 19 years which includes various roles of progression and exemplifies the key attributes to continue building success at AICO. Duran is working on the development of the brands digital ecosystem, from an overhaul of the website and social and email marketing to the creation of digital catalogs and B2B ecommerce tools. Duran will also handle media relations, a position previously held by Keith Du Ross, who will be leaving the company at the end of January.
Church’s Texas Chicken® Hires Procurement Industry Leader Will Cash for Vice President, Purchasing Role
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 24, 2023-- Church’s Texas Chicken®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world, has hired Will Cash for the brand’s Vice President, Purchasing role. Cash will implement his extensive procurement and supply chain expertise starting this week as he takes on this new role with the brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124005221/en/ Church’s Texas Chicken® VP, Purchasing Will Cash (Photo: Business Wire)
The RealReal Appoints Neiman Marcus Vet as CEO and Board Member
The RealReal, Inc. has named John Koryl as CEO and board member, effective Feb. 6. He succeeds the company’s founder Julie Wainwright, who stepped down from her role as CEO, chairperson, and member of the board after 11 years in June. Koryl joins the the luxury resale company after spending five years at Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC), where he most recently served as the president of CTC Digital. Prior to that, he worked at Neiman Marcus as the president of stores and online. He also served as the president of Neiman Marcus Direct. Co-interim CEOs Rati Sahi Levesque and Robert Julian will...
cxmtoday.com
automotiveMastermind Announces Enhancements To Mastermind
Updates give dealers a comprehensive view of their local market and enable Meta advertising. automotiveMastermind (aM), part of S&P Global Mobility and the leading provider of predictive analytics and marketing automation solutions for dealerships, has announced enhancements to its flagship automated sales and marketing platform, Mastermind, that will offer greater market insight, visibility into lease buyouts and new digital advertising options to improve how dealers connect and communicate with current and prospective customers.
wellspa360.com
Christine Valmy Expands Leadership Team with Three Appointments
Christine Valmy announced Robert Olich as its chief financial officer, Steve Earl as head of manufacturing and operations, and Vicky Nimmolrat as director of human resources and compliance. These positions are pivotal for the continued success of Christine Valmy, and they reflect the organization's efforts to design an operation primed...
gcimagazine.com
School House Adds VP of Brand Strategy to Engage & Elevate Clients
School House has appointed Amber Williams as its first vice president of brand strategy. Williams will provide strategic and inspirational leadership for the creative agency to engage and elevate clients. She will join the agency’s leadership team, which includes Christopher Skinner, principal and founder, and Elizabeth Marvin, who was appointed president in October 2022.
gamblingnews.com
Star Sports Group Appointed Russ Wiseman as Group Chairman
Omnichannel sports betting operator Star Sports Group of Companies announced the appointment of gambling industry veteran Russ Wiseman as the group’s first Chairman. The addition of Wiseman to Star Sports Group brings nearly 30 years of gambling industry experience gained across senior commercial, strategic and operational roles at industry leaders such as Sporting Index, Sportech, Betdaq, and Entain.
CEO Change at dSPACE: Dr. Carsten Hoff Succeeds Martin Goetzeler
PADERBORN, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 25, 2023-- On April 17, 2023, Dr. Carsten Hoff (49) will become the new CEO of the dSPACE group succeeding Martin Goetzeler (60), who is leaving his post at his own request and for personal reasons. To ensure a smooth handover, Martin Goetzeler will continue to be available to the new CEO in an advisory capacity after April 17, 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230125005072/en/ From left to right, dSPACE founder and shareholder Dr. Herbert Hanselmann, Dr. Carsten Hoff and Martin Goetzeler. (Photo: Business Wire)
scaffoldmag.com
ERA releases Impact of Digitalisation report
ERA has released the ‘The impact of digitalisation in the equipment rental industry’ report, which aims to raise awareness among all rental companies in Europe, including SMEs and national associations, about the challenges of digitalisation and provide elements of best practice on the journey to a successful digital transformation.
salestechstar.com
Tive Adds 250+ New Customers & Achieves 80% Year-Over-Year Growth in 2022
Tive leads the way as end-to-end, real-time visibility solutions become table stakes for shippers and logistics professionals around the world. Tive, the global leader in supply chain and logistics visibility technology, today announced exceptional growth in 2022 as the company continues their quest to provide critical end-to-end supply chain visibility to all global shippers—as well as to their end customers.
