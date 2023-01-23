Read full article on original website
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Thank God Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant ‘Learned How to Sing’ by the Time of ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Thank goodness Plant figured it out by the time of 'Led Zeppelin III' because the album required measured vocal work.
NME
Noel Gallagher announces huge Dublin gig with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays
Noel Gallagher has announced details of an outdoor headline gig in Dublin this summer, with Primal Scream and Happy Mondays in support – buy tickets here. It’s one of a series of summer shows in support of Gallagher’s new album with the High Flying Birds, ‘Council Skies’, which will arrive on June 2 via Sour Mash. You can pre-order/pre-save it here.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Legendary Rock Star Dies
Legendary guitarist and rock star Jeff Beck, who rocketed to fame as a member of The Yardbirds and later formed the Jeff Beck Group, has died, according to a statement released by his family.
Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to announce band for Glastonbury 2023
Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly announced the group’s appearance at Glastonbury 2023.Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, the 58-year-old musician revealed details of his band’s summer plans, including a show at Hyde Park a week after Glastonbury.After speaking of the London show, McKagan added: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” The Independent has contacted Guns N’ Roses and Glastonbury for comment.So far, Elton John has been the only musician officially confirmed to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival this year.The news was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis in December 2022...
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
Metallica are launching their new album 72 Seasons with a worldwide listening party in cinemas
Listen to Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons in cinemas a full day before it comes out
Foo Fighters announce their first European shows since Taylor Hawkins' death
Foo Fighters will return to Europe this summer
What is “Nashville Tuning” and Why is it Great?
Most musicians have a guitar or two at home. Something to pluck along with as you listen to music, something to play a little ditty in between washing the dishes and bedtime. But when you enter a recording studio, there is often a swath of musical instruments at your disposal. So much so that you might even make a discovery, learning about something new that can make your songs sing that much brighter.
bleedingcool.com
Metallica To Debut 72 Seasons In Theaters The Day Before Release
Join the Metallica Family in theaters on April 13th and be among the first the hear their new album 72 Seasons a day early. Metallica will release their new album, 72 Seasons, the first album of new material since 2016's Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, on April 14th. The night before, on April 13th, they will host an album premiere party in theaters, where the entire album will play with a music video for each song, including lead singles "Lux Æterna" and "Screaming Suicide." Each song will also have commentary from the band, and tickets for the theatrical experience will go on sale March 2nd here. "This is a monumental opportunity for Metallica fans to be the first to hear the new album. We are thrilled to be a part of this historical global moment—connecting Metallica with their fans once again," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions, Trafalgar Releasing.
thedigitalfix.com
Meet the 12-year-old behind M3GAN’s iconic dance
You’ve likely heard of the new killer doll that’s taking the horror movie world by storm, the one and only M3GAN. We had numerous M3GAN memes well before the film opened in cinemas, and M3GAN 2 has already been greenlit. Among all of this was M3GAN’s dance, a...
Here's that Black Sabbath and Wham! mash-up your subconscious has probably always craved - and it's Geezer Butler-approved
"How do people come up with this stuff?" asks Black Sabbath legend Geezer
Madonna brings ‘The Celebration Tour’ to State Farm Arena Sept. 5
Madonna will bring her career-spanning “The Celebration Tour” to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Sept. 5. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets starting today, Jan 17, at 2 p.m. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity for the shows that go on sale also beginning […] The post Madonna brings ‘The Celebration Tour’ to State Farm Arena Sept. 5 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons announces summer UK and Europe tour dates
Billy F Gibbons will be giving the UK and Europe all his lovin' this summer
Pink Floyd Announce The Dark Side of the Moon 50th Anniversary Box Set
Pink Floyd will mark the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon — one of the greatest albums of all time — with an expansive new box set due out on March 24th, 2023. The package includes a newly remastered version of the seminal album on...
Winter Jam: An Annual Music Event Not to be Missed
Winter Jam is an annual Christian music tour that takes place in arenas across the United States. The tour typically features a lineup of contemporary Christian music artists, including many of the top names in the genre. The tour is organized by NewSong, a Christian music group, and was first held in 1995. The main feature of Winter Jam is its low cost, as many venues only charge a $15 at the door, with no advance ticket sales, making it one of the most affordable tours in the industry. The tour is also known for its message-oriented content and its focus on spreading the Christian faith.
Two German Festivals (Rock Im Park + Rock Am Ring) Remove Pantera From Lineup Due to Philip Anselmo’s Past Racist Display
After "intense conversations," the organizers of the Rock Im Park and Rock Am Ring festivals, located roughly 250-300 miles apart in Germany, have made the decision to remove Pantera from the lineups in response to the government's renewed attention on singer Philip Anselmo's 2016 actions involving a Nazi salute and racist words.
NME
Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett announces 2023 solo UK and Ireland tour dates
21 – Dublin, Whelan’s. Shiflett released two new songs, ‘Born & Raised’ and ‘Long, Long Year’, in 2022, which were his first new solo releases since his 2019 album ‘Hard Lessons’. He is also set to play numerous gigs with Foo Fighters...
