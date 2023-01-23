Join the Metallica Family in theaters on April 13th and be among the first the hear their new album 72 Seasons a day early. Metallica will release their new album, 72 Seasons, the first album of new material since 2016's Hardwired…To Self-Destruct, on April 14th. The night before, on April 13th, they will host an album premiere party in theaters, where the entire album will play with a music video for each song, including lead singles "Lux Æterna" and "Screaming Suicide." Each song will also have commentary from the band, and tickets for the theatrical experience will go on sale March 2nd here. "This is a monumental opportunity for Metallica fans to be the first to hear the new album. We are thrilled to be a part of this historical global moment—connecting Metallica with their fans once again," said Kymberli Frueh, SVP of Programming and Content Acquisitions, Trafalgar Releasing.

16 HOURS AGO