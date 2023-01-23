ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Whiskey Riff

Incredibly Rare Footage Shows a 14-Year-Old Dolly Parton Performing In An East Tennessee Gas Station Parking Lot

Today, Dolly Parton is country music royalty. But 60+ years ago, she was an just an aspiring singer performing in a parking lot. And for the first time, we’re getting a glimpse of what that looked like. Archivist Bradley Reeves appeared on WBIR in Knoxville to debut some newly-uncovered footage of a 14-year old Dolly Parton. The incredible video, captured in 1961 by Haroldine Worthington and filmed on a silent 8-mm home movie camera, shows the future country music legend […] The post Incredibly Rare Footage Shows a 14-Year-Old Dolly Parton Performing In An East Tennessee Gas Station Parking Lot first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KNOXVILLE, TN
97.9 KICK FM

TikTok Sensation Austin Snell Pushes Past the Demons on ‘Get There First’ [Watch]

It was just last year that Austin Snell found himself in the fight of his life. “I ended up having a pretty extensive back surgery a week after I signed my lease to move (to Nashville),” the country rocker remembers during a recent interview with Taste of Country. “I used to be pretty big in the gym and I thought I had pulled a disc in my back, but I went to have an MRI done last January and they found a tumor in my spine.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Quincy, IL
