Union County, KY

riviera-maya-news.com

Mexican wanted in 2018 Quintana Roo murder captured in New York

Chetumal, Q.R. — A Quintana Roo man wanted on murder charges since 2018 has been arrested in New York. On Tuesday, the State Attorney General’s Office said that Abdiel “G” was taken into police custody after being arrested in Goshen, New York. Abdiel “G” has been...
GOSHEN, NY
New York Post

Feds, NYPD arrest 16 suspected ‘street pharmacy’ drug dealers in sweeping bust

NYPD officers and federal agents arrested more than a dozen suspected drug dealers from a Washington Heights-based crew whose members carried guns and operated a “street pharmacy” that sold heroin, crack and fentanyl, authorities said Wednesday.  The 16 suspects allegedly ran the sophisticated drug-trafficking operation between West 174th and West 175th Streets and Amsterdam and Audubon Avenues from 2019 until this month, Manhattan federal prosecutors said.  The organization kept specific hours and managers of the crew scheduled dealers to work set shifts while ensuring the drug market was stocked with methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, crack, fentanyl, oxycodone, Xanax and marijuana.  The operation was sophisticated...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

NYC lawyer, 38, shot dead while vacationing in Chile

A Staten Island lawyer who devoted his life to public service was shot dead while vacationing in Chile earlier this month — leaving his family struggling to make sense of the tragedy. Eric Garvin, 38, had been missing since Jan. 14 when he was last seen in the country’s capital city of Santiago. One week later, his family received the horrific news that their son was killed and his body was inside a hospital morgue. “This is the darkest chapter of our lives because we are living every parent’s worst nightmare,” his father Eric D. Garvin wrote on Facebook. The Staten...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hot96.com

Colombian cartel leader Otoniel pleads guilty to U.S. drugs charges

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The leader of a prominent Colombian criminal group pleaded guilty on Wednesday to U.S. drug trafficking charges, court records showed. Dairo Antonio Usuga David, better known as Otoniel, admitted in Brooklyn federal court to one count of running a continuing criminal enterprise, as well as two counts of drug distribution stemming from federal indictments in Manhattan and Miami that were transferred to Brooklyn.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

Creep tries to abduct boy from NYC synagogue — thwarted by mom

A creep tried to abduct a 9-year-old boy from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday — but was thwarted when the kid’s mom showed up and saw him trying to carry her son away, police said. The boy was attending a bris for a family member at the Hesed Le Avraham Synagogue on East 7th Street in Gravesend shortly after 9 a.m. when a man who had been praying inside approached him, cops and the congregation’s rabbi said. The stranger asked the child to go outside with him — and when the kid refused, he picked him up by the shoulders and tried to carry him out through the...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Feds, police round up alleged Trinitarios gang members in sweeping Manhattan raids: sources

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (PIX11) — Homeland Security Investigations agents and the NYPD raided several locations across Washington Heights early Wednesday in a sweeping operation targeting alleged Trinitarios gang members, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News. HSI agents and police officers descended on approximately a dozen neighborhood locations around 6 a.m. in a coordinated search for […]
MANHATTAN, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn ex-con arrested for fatal December stabbing over drug dispute

An ex-con wanted in a fatal December Brooklyn stabbing over a drug dispute has been nabbed, police said Tuesday. Deshawn James, 29, was arrested Friday for murder and weapons possession for allegedly killing James Ballard, 54. Both men served time in state prison. James is accused of stabbing the victim multiple times in the back and neck on Livonia Ave. near Rockaway Ave. in Brownsville ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NJ.com

Judge convicts man who texted, called FBI agent after being at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

A Newark man who texted an FBI agent for social media advice after the Jan. 6, 2021 rioting at the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of three crimes for his conduct that day. During a bench trial in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, a judge found Mick Chan guilty of three charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
NEWARK, NJ

