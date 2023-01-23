This week, the McDonald’s All American roster was announced for the senior class of 2023. Out of all the outstanding talents that were named to participate, it was DJ Wagner who made history during event. For the Wagner family, the basketball royalty is now more prominent than ever as they are the first family to have three generations of McDonald’s All Americans. The impressive fact about this accomplishment? They all have been able to do this while giving the city of Camden a star each decade. It had all started with Milt Wagner, who was awarded the honor in 1981. Wagner would...

