Camden, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Italian Peoples Bakery in Hamilton, NJ Making More Eagles Bread With a Twist This Time

E-A-G-L-E-S, Eagles! Are you gearing up for the game yet?. Starting tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) Italian Peoples Bakery & Deli, with locations in Mercer and Bucks County, is once again offering its famous Eagles bread in time for the big playoff game against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. Last weekend the bread was a big hit with Birds fans, it flew off the shelves.
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

The Trenton Circus Squad to Host Auditions for New Members

Whether you spend your days flying high on the trapeze, clowning around, or becoming the next Houdini, the Trenton Circus Squad needs YOU to bring the magic of the circus to life this summer. The Trenton Circus Squad recently announced a call for new performers to join the crew. To...
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Nerd Fest is returning to New Jersey

Calling all nerds! Dust off your super hero costume and get ready for some cosplay as Nerd Fest returns for 2023. The event will be held at the Holiday Inn in Swedesboro on Feb. 26, 2023. Put on by the folks who run Jersey Shore Comic Book Show, Nerd Fest...
SWEDESBORO, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Sweet! Is a New Crumbl Cookies Coming to This South Jersey Location?

Get your sweet tooth ready in Gloucester County! Another Crumbl Cookies is coming. Honestly, there can never be enough of them, if you ask me. According to a picture posted by Facebook community page "South Jersey Food Scene", a new Crumbl Cookies location was spotted under construction. The signage is up, and the windows are papered up with signs that say "Coming Soon." Wooh!! Click HERE to see the picture.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Three Generations of Burger Boys Give The City of Camden American All-Stars Since 1981

This week, the McDonald’s All American roster was announced for the senior class of 2023. Out of all the outstanding talents that were named to participate, it was DJ Wagner who made history during event.  For the Wagner family, the basketball royalty is now more prominent than ever as they are the first family to have three generations of McDonald’s All Americans. The impressive fact about this accomplishment? They all have been able to do this while giving the city of Camden a star each decade. It had all started with Milt Wagner, who was awarded the honor in 1981. Wagner would...
CAMDEN, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Showboat Owner Bart Blatstein Announces Multimillion-Dollar Renovations

The Investment to Transform the Hotel’s Rooms, Suites, Lobby and Common Areas Coincides with the Grand Opening of ISLAND Waterpark this Summer. ATLANTIC CITY, NJ (January 24, 2023) – Bart Blatstein, the owner of Showboat Resort, is excited to announce that the final phase of remodeling the iconic hotel’s 800 rooms, suites, lobby and other common areas is underway. The $50 million dollar renovation project will be completed just in time for the grand opening of the $100 million dollar ISLAND Waterpark, an indoor waterpark opening this summer that is currently under construction next to the Showboat.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
knightcrier.org

The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”

“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Willingboro police release wanted poster warning community about Girl Scout Cookies

WILLINGBORO TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are sending out a warning to community members.  They released a wanted poster for Girl Scout Cookies calling the iconic Thin Mints and Carmel deLites "highly addictive items." The sign warns that these highly addictive items are being sold by young entrepreneurs who can distract citizens with their smiles and charisma. Police are asking the public to turn over these "items" adding that the department will properly dispose of them. 
WILLINGBORO, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ man crossing Atlantic City Expressway struck, killed by car

PLEASANTVILLE — A man was killed crossing the Atlantic City Expressway in Pleasantville late Tuesday afternoon. State Police Trooper Charles Marchan said Roland T. Marshall, 66, of Atlantic City, was trying to cross the eastbound lanes around 5:30 p.m. near the former Welcome Center. Marshall was struck in the left lane by a Mercedes Benz C-Class sedan.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in Cherry Hill, NJ

- When you're out and about in Cherry Hill, NJ, you will find plenty of great places to get your hands on delicious pizza. But which ones are the best?. Tutti Toscani By Lamberti is a casual BYOB Italian restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The family-owned eatery specializes in pasta, veal, and seafood dishes. This eatery offers takeout and delivery services. The restaurant also accepts credit cards. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of appetizers, soups, salads, and desserts. The menu features a variety of regional Italian fare, including brick oven pizza, thin crust, risotto, and house-made desserts. There are vegetarian and gluten-free options available. This family-run restaurant boasts an intimate atmosphere, accommodating staff, and a wide range of reasonably priced dishes.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Sons of Anarchy’ cast reuniting soon in New Jersey

If you were a fan of the TV series 'Sons of Anarchy', you might not want to miss some of the cast, including star Charlie Hunnam, reuniting in South Jersey. For seven seasons, 'Sons of Anarchy' followed character 'Jax' Teller (played by Hunam) and his struggles to balance fatherhood and his involvement with an outlaw motorcycle club.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

