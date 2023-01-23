ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, IN

Comments / 0

Related
hot96.com

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car warming up in a driveway was stolen by an intoxicated stranger. It happened Monday night in the 600 block of East Michigan Street. Police say a man was warming up his car while he finished getting ready for work, when an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wslmradio.com

Over 3/4 Pound of Meth Seized East of Salem

A Seymour couple was arrested east of Salem Monday with over 3/4 pound of Meth in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle identified as Charles Root, age 43 of Seymour, IN. The passenger was identified as Shannon Root, age 40 of Seymour, IN. The subjects were arrested and remanded...
SEYMOUR, IN
wevv.com

Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife

Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Driver arrested after crash with school bus

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say the driver of a car was arrested after a crash with a school bus. It happened Tuesday at the intersection of McConnell and E. 26th. Police say that the driver, 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of...
OWENSBORO, KY
wsonradio.com

Pedestrian struck by car; driver arrested on traffic charges

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the Ellis Park parking lot late Tuesday night. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a driver identified as Crystal Edmonds, 45, of Henderson was pulling out of a parking space and did not see John Greene, 79, of Evansville, as he was walking by the parking space at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Two vehicles stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet dealership

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - At least two vehicles have been stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet in Princeton. Princeton Police officials tell us that most recently grey 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie was stolen early Sunday morning. They say shattered glass was left where the vehicle was parked, leading investigators to believe...
PRINCETON, IN
hot96.com

Car Break-Ins On The Rise In Henderson Subdivisions

The Henderson Police Department is seeing an increase in car prowls on the north end of town. Since Tuesday afternoon police have responded to 10 car prowls in The Hills and Wolf Hills subdivisions. Money, electronics, identification documents, tools and guns have been reported stolen. Victims informed officers of seeing...
wevv.com

Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow

INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
MITCHELL, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles

Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Alleged hazing incident reported at Henderson County High School

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson police are investigating an alleged hazing incident involving members of the Henderson County High School football team. School officials alerted police regarding an incident that took place Friday. It is believed that there are three student athletes involved. Two who are being accused of hazing the third player, all of […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Survivor speaks out after Evansville Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy