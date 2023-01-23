Read full article on original website
hot96.com
Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter
Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
Dubois sheriff says driver tried to hit deputy in high speed chase
The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says an early Monday morning traffic stop led to a high-speed chase and brought about the arrest of a man with multiple felony charges.
14news.com
EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car warming up in a driveway was stolen by an intoxicated stranger. It happened Monday night in the 600 block of East Michigan Street. Police say a man was warming up his car while he finished getting ready for work, when an...
wslmradio.com
Over 3/4 Pound of Meth Seized East of Salem
A Seymour couple was arrested east of Salem Monday with over 3/4 pound of Meth in their vehicle. The driver of the vehicle identified as Charles Root, age 43 of Seymour, IN. The passenger was identified as Shannon Root, age 40 of Seymour, IN. The subjects were arrested and remanded...
wevv.com
Man robs Henderson liquor store, cuts employee with knife
Police are looking for a robbery suspect after an incident that happened on Monday in Henderson, Kentucky. The Henderson Police Department says it happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers spoke with employees at the store, who said that a man had left the store...
14news.com
Driver arrested after crash with school bus
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say the driver of a car was arrested after a crash with a school bus. It happened Tuesday at the intersection of McConnell and E. 26th. Police say that the driver, 25-year-old Tyshaun Herring, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of...
wsonradio.com
Pedestrian struck by car; driver arrested on traffic charges
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the Ellis Park parking lot late Tuesday night. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a driver identified as Crystal Edmonds, 45, of Henderson was pulling out of a parking space and did not see John Greene, 79, of Evansville, as he was walking by the parking space at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
Henderson Police on the prowl looking for theft suspects
Henderson Police responded to three incidents of car prowls on the north side of town where it was reported that money, electronics and identification documents were stolen.
UPDATE: Name released of Central City man who died in KY 425 accident
(WEHT) - The Henderson County Sheriff's Office released the name of the Central City man who was pronounced dead at the scene of a two vehicle accident
VPD issues arrest warrant for suspect in shooting incident
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Vincennes Police Department released a report regarding a shooting incident that took place on Friday, Jan. 20, and has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect. The VPD has issued a warrant for Shawn Curtis Carter-Mincey for AggravatedBattery, a level 3 felony. The release states that Carter-Mincey “was last seen […]
14news.com
Two vehicles stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet dealership
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - At least two vehicles have been stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet in Princeton. Princeton Police officials tell us that most recently grey 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie was stolen early Sunday morning. They say shattered glass was left where the vehicle was parked, leading investigators to believe...
hot96.com
Car Break-Ins On The Rise In Henderson Subdivisions
The Henderson Police Department is seeing an increase in car prowls on the north end of town. Since Tuesday afternoon police have responded to 10 car prowls in The Hills and Wolf Hills subdivisions. Money, electronics, identification documents, tools and guns have been reported stolen. Victims informed officers of seeing...
wevv.com
Police looking for suspected gunman in Knox County shooting
Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting out of Knox County, Indiana. The Vincennes Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of North 14th Street and College Avenue on Friday. When officers arrived, the found a victim who had been shot twice. They...
wbiw.com
Mitchell woman searching for her missing mother Julie Tow
INDIANA – Jae Tolbert, of Mitchell, filed a missing person’s report on November 16, 2022, after her mother Julie A. Tow went missing. Tow was last seen in October at 3D Auto Center on Troy Avenue in Indianapolis. Tow suffers from mental illness and sometimes has psychotic episodes,...
wevv.com
Henderson Police looking for group of people suspected of stealing from vehicles
Police in Henderson, Kentucky, are looking to track down a group of thieves who reportedly targeted numerous vehicles on Monday and Tuesday. The Henderson Police Department says officers were investigating three different thefts from vehicles on Monday, on the north end of town. They say money, electronic devices, and identification documents were stolen in the thefts.
Alleged hazing incident reported at Henderson County High School
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson police are investigating an alleged hazing incident involving members of the Henderson County High School football team. School officials alerted police regarding an incident that took place Friday. It is believed that there are three student athletes involved. Two who are being accused of hazing the third player, all of […]
wbiw.com
Bloomington man was shot twice after confronting two people tampering with his truck
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to 7000 Block of South Walnut Street in Smithville, at 4:05 a.m. on January 23, after receiving a report that a man was shot. The caller was the victim and told dispatchers that two people were tampering with his pickup...
wamwamfm.com
kbsi23.com
Man facing drunk driving charges in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Providence, Ky. man faces charges after sheriff’s deputies say he drove drunk. Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to investigate a reckless driver complaint on 293 North on January 21 at 10:17 p.m. After locating the man and conducting a traffic...
Survivor speaks out after Evansville Walmart shooting
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
