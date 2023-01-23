UGA football transfer player arrested on false imprisonment, battery charges

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas has been arrested, according to Athens-Clarke County jail records.

According to the booking report, Thomas was arrested shortly after 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He faces a charge of false imprisonment and a charge of battery family violence. It is unclear what led to those charges.

Thomas spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career at Mississippi State and transferred to Georgia after Mississippi State’s season ended.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to university police, who was the arresting agency, for more details about the arrest.

Mentoring program leader says 13-year-old’s death outside skating rink is ‘public health issue’

UGA Athletic Association released the following statement to Channel 2:

“We are aware of a reported incident involving conduct by one of our student-athletes. While we are limited in what we can say about the incident, the report is disappointing and not reflective of the high standards we have for our student-athletes on and off the field. In addition to following internal Athletic Association policies, we will be working closely with our administration to ensure we cooperate fully with all law enforcement and campus protocols.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group