Gibson County, IN

14news.com

Police: Trailer stolen from Henderson found in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after a trailer theft Tuesday. [Related: Evansville police see increase in trailer thefts]. Evansville Police say they were called just before 5 a.m. to the 1400 block of East Missouri Street because someone was trying to break into a trailer parked in a driveway.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wintry weather creates tricky morning commute

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – Parts of the Tri-State dealt with heavy rain and snow creating slick roadways and messy conditions for the Wednesday morning drive. While most of Kentucky dealt with a cold rain, areas in southern Illinois and southwestern Indiana experienced a rain/snow mix, with some areas hit hard with a changeover to […]
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

HPD looking for man involved in robbery, cutting victim

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store and cut another man. According to a press release, that happened Monday around 4:21 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, employees told them a man...
HENDERSON, KY
wsonradio.com

Pedestrian struck by car; driver arrested on traffic charges

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle as he was walking in the Ellis Park parking lot late Tuesday night. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a driver identified as Crystal Edmonds, 45, of Henderson was pulling out of a parking space and did not see John Greene, 79, of Evansville, as he was walking by the parking space at 10:34 p.m. Tuesday.
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

EPD finds formerly missing Evansville man

EVANSVILLE, Ind., (WEHT) – As of 1:16 p.m., police say contact has been made with Anderson and he’s being removed as a missing person. ORIGINAL The Evansville Police Department (EPD) is asking for assistance in locating Dylan C. Anderson, 30. Officials say Anderson was last seen on December 28, 2022. EPD says it’s unknown what […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Employee Injured While Attempting To Catch Shoplifter

Officers with the Henderson Police Department responded to the Beverage Barn on Barrett Blvd. in reference to a robbery Monday night. Employees told police that a black male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. One of the workers went after the subject trying to apprehend him. When they...
HENDERSON, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Why is The Log Inn Closed and When Will it Reopen?- Indiana’s Oldest Restaurant

The Log Inn is Indiana's oldest restaurant, but why is it currently closed and when will it reopen?. The Log Inn in Haubstadt is Indiana's Oldest Restaurant. The Log Inn was built in 1825 and when it opened it was the Noon Day Stage Coach Stop and Trading post. These days it's now known as The Log Inn, and you can even dine in the same log room that Abraham Lincoln visited in 1844.
HAUBSTADT, IN
vincennespbs.org

City of Princeton asking for community input

The city of Princeton is asking for a little input. Officials are asking residents to take part in a new survey. The goal is to take the information Princeton residents provide and put it into a comprehensive plan. A comprehensive plan is a document created for local government to help...
PRINCETON, IN
14news.com

EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car warming up in a driveway was stolen by an intoxicated stranger. It happened Monday night in the 600 block of East Michigan Street. Police say a man was warming up his car while he finished getting ready for work, when an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Bicycle rider dies after being hit by SUV in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A bicycle rider was hit by a SUV Tuesday in Warrick County. Deputies say it happened around 10 a.m. at the intersection of Lincoln Ave. and Brumley Road. They say he was 66-year-old Richard Mayer, and he was taken to the hospital with severe head...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Two vehicles stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet dealership

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - At least two vehicles have been stolen from Faulkner’s Chevrolet in Princeton. Princeton Police officials tell us that most recently grey 2017 Dodge Ram Laramie was stolen early Sunday morning. They say shattered glass was left where the vehicle was parked, leading investigators to believe...
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Burger King catches fire overnight

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – A fire broke out at an Owensboro Burger King early Tuesday. Firefighters say an employee at the Burger King, located at 18th and Triplett, called to report smoke in the building just before 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Shortly after firefighters arrived, they say flames were seen coming from the roof. There […]
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

GoFundMe for Evansville Woman Shot During Active Shooter Incident at the Westside Walmart

Thursday, January 19, 2023, is a date that Evansville will remember forever, especially those who were at the West Side Walmart during the active shooter incident. From the time that police were dispatched to the time the first officers arrived, only four minutes went by. The shooter was incapacitated only eight minutes later. A lot can happen in a few minutes when someone plans to shoot former co-workers. I am so thankful for the Walmart employee that gave an excellent description to dispatch, the dispatchers for staying calm and keeping track of every detail of the incident, and for Heather the Hero for helping the shooting victim.
EVANSVILLE, IN

