Paris couture season kicks off with frivolity, seaborne life

By THOMAS ADAMSON
 2 days ago
PARIS — (AP) — Schiaparelli kicked off haute couture season Monday with plenty of glamorous frivolity and exaggerated silhouettes ahead of the highly anticipated show by powerhouse Christian Dior.

SCHIAPARELLI

Schiaparelli also offered surreal takes on classics harking back to the 1930s heyday of house founder Elsa Schiaparelli.

The mood at the first spring-summer couture show of the season was enlivened by gold accents and intricate embellishments in front of a a slew of VIPs inside the gilded atrium of the Petit Palais.

Designer Daniel Roseberry was in top form, taking classical styles and giving them unexpected twists. A dark tuxedo with stiff oversize shoulders was transformed into a minimalist, space-age jumpsuit.

A bronze bustier reimagined as a giant oyster shell rose up like a fan to obscure the model’s face. Its stunning pearl embellishments were rendered in organic, crystallized layers showing off the deftness of the house atelier.

Myriad embellished baubles — almost resembling wet pearls — organically dripped off a blown-up bolero jacket as if it had been created for a seaborne princess.

The collection was also reverential to the house founder whose unique brand of frivolity charmed audiences around the world. A giant lion’s head — replete with fangs and bushy mane — added a bite to this collection. It was fun, inventive and smart — a nod to Surrealism but also a powerful statement about the use of fur.

IRIS VAN HERPEN GOES DIGITAL

Against the grain of Paris Fashion Week, which is turning its back on digital, Dutch wunderkind Iris van Herpen said she was proud to announce that instead of a traditional runway show, the brand “shows a digital presentation that allows for more creative freedom and storytelling.”

Van Herpen offered an in-person presentation of her spring collection as well as “Carte Blanche,” a stylized video in which she teamed up with French artist Julie Gautier to explore how feminine beauty can be used as a form of control.

A limp red dress, with sinews revealing inches of flesh, resembled a poisonous sea creature, while interlocking circles evoked spiky coral. Billowing blue and silver portions of generous fabric adorned a flowing gown, reminiscent of the organic inspiration of the award-winning couturier who designed for such artists as Bjork.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Couture season ends with disco, celebrity, classic glamour

PARIS — (AP) — The experimentalism and audacity of 1980s club kids inspired Valentino, one of the last high-octane shows of this Paris Fashion Week couture season. Thousands of fans lined the Pont Alexandre III bridge on a chilly Wednesday night to scream as their idols went in and out — from K-pop star Suga of BTS fame to Anne Hathaway and Kylie Minogue — some of whom danced into the wee hours of Thursday.
WWD

Chanel to Unveil Cruise Collection in Los Angeles in May

CALIFORNIA DREAMING: Add Chanel to the luxury brands answering the siren call of California. The French luxury house announced on Saturday that it will unveil its cruise 2024 collection in Los Angeles on May 9. Chanel did not specify the venue for the show, but noted that it presented the cruise 2008 collection designed by its late creative director Karl Lagerfeld inside Santa Monica airport.More from WWDPerfume Bottles: An Evolution Through the AgesInside Chanel's "Le Grand Numéro" Fragrance ExhibitInside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit presented by Chanel “This show is an opportunity for the house to celebrate its connections with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Naomi Campbell Takes the Runway in Wolf-Head Coatdress at Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show

Naomi Campbell walked Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 haute couture show during Paris Couture Week on Jan. 23, wearing a literal animal-inspired ensemble. To support Schiaparelli and their creative director Daniel Roseberry, the legendary supermodel took to the brand’s runway wearing an ankle-length faux-fur coatdress with a wolf head attachment at the shoulder. The look was completed with gold-toe heels.More from WWDBackstage at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Dior Couture Spring 2023Front Row at Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Naomi wasn’t the only supermodel on the runway whose outfit took animal inspiration literally. Fellow supermodel Irina Shayk walked the runway in a black dress...
Footwear News

Sabrina Carpenter Matches Dove Cameron in Glitter Platforms at Giambattista Valli’s Spring 2023 Haute Couture Show

Sabrina Carpenter was thinking pink at Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 haute couture show this week. While in Paris for Haute Couture Week, Carpenter arrived to the fashion show in a silky two-toned dress. The “Emails I Can’t Send” singer’s ensemble featured a gathered off-the-shoulder cutout bodice in a faint coral hue, paired with a pale pink miniskirt with a flowing train. Carpenter’s outfit was accentuated by small stud earrings and a delicate gold heart pendant necklace, as well as a pillowy pink satin clutch covered in matching crystals. When it came to footwear, Carpenter strapped into a pair of sparkling gold platform...
Footwear News

Karlie Kloss Layers Up in Red Dress, Longline Sweater & Mary Janes at Dior’s Haute Couture Show

Karlie Kloss was seeing red at Dior’s latest show. The model appeared front row at Christian Dior’s Haute Couture fashion show on Monday in Paris. She joined several other celebrities at the show, including Anya Taylor-Joy, Anna Wintour, Kirsten Dunst and more. To the event, Kloss wore a long red dress. The garment was made of a sheer tulle material and featured button closures down the center of the bodice. She added a long open sweater over the dress. The dress also included a red belt that almost blended in with the piece. Kloss finished off her look with a pair of Mary...
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Gets Whimsical in Patchwork Minidress & Velvet Pumps at Viktor & Rolf’s Spring 2023 Couture Show

Lisa Rinna patched things up — literally — at Viktor & Rolf’s spring 2023 fashion show during Haute Couture Week. While attending the show in Paris on Wednesday, the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star sat in the front row alongside Poppy, Doja Cat and Noah Cyrus. For the occasion, Rinna wore a spring 2020 design from Viktor & Rolf: a white long-sleeved minidress crafted from gathered white tulle, lace and numerous multicolored fabric squares in an eclectic variety of prints. When it came to footwear, Rinna smoothly slid into a pair of velvety pointed-toe pumps. Her soft cream style, featured...
