ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maplewood, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 7 things to do this weekend (Jan. 27-29)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Dinosaurs, cats, and reptiles, oh my! Come face to face with a variety of creatures, take a stroll through a winter carnival, or visit a viral local landmark during this weekend's events. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. St. Paul...
MINNESOTA STATE
kvrr.com

Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Snow sculptures bring energy, creativity to downtown Stillwater

STILLWATER, Minn. -- As the second-ever World Snow Sculpting Competition comes to a wrap Sunday, co-chair Sara Jespersen is still trying to wrap her head around how one event has come so far, so fast. Less than three years ago, the pandemic forced the community to create a solution for a downtown, due to seeing less-than-usual traffic. "The mayor of the city called 20 local business owners and said 'Hey, we've got to figure out a way to help boost this economic situation'," Jespersen said. The ideas quickly centered around an outdoor winter activity – snow sculpting followed shortly after. Considered a success in its...
STILLWATER, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Neighborhood Is Currently Being Terrorized By Wild Turkey

Minnesota is home to many wild animals, and one of them-- a wild turkey-- is currently terrorizing residents of one neighborhood in the North Star State. After once being nearly eliminated from Minnesota entirely, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says that there are currently around 70,000 wild turkeys that call the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. They're descendants of a flock of wild turkeys that were trapped in Missouri and transplanted to Houston County back in the early 1970s.
MINNESOTA STATE
heightsherald.org

Viral dessert eatery fails to live up to hype

This story was originally published in the Heights Herald print edition. Is the Crumbl cookie really worth the hype? Crumbl was founded in Logan, Utah in 2017 by two cousins—Jason McGowan and Sewyer Hemley. They began with milk chocolate chip cookies and have grown in popularity since then. Their unique swirl of buttercream frosting and their signature Confetti Cookie treat have also helped them rise in popularity since. The Confetti Cookie is a white chocolate chip cookie dipped in vanilla and rainbow sprinkles, giving it a sweet and colorful twist that became popular on TikTok with millions of likes and views. They’ve gotten so recognized on TikTok that they now have 6.3 million followers. After their sudden viral fame, they went on to open 609 sites around the United States.
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN
KROC News

Young Student Run Over by School Bus in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - A young child was run over by a school bus in the Twin Cities this afternoon. A preliminary report issued by the Brooklyn Park Police Department says officers responded to a report of a hit and run involving a school bus shortly after 3 PM. When they arrived at the scene, the officers found the lower extremities of a 6-year-old child had been run over by a bus. The victim was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Pond Hockey Championship sets stage for marriage proposal

MINNEAPOLIS — While some winter events welcomed heavy snowfall, planners for the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships were worried about snow creating lots of insulation on Lake Nokomis. “We had some challenges with that 16-inch snowfall,” said Jody Delorit, owner of WOW Factor Sports and U.S. Pond Hockey Championships.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B102.7

These Two HUGE Minnesota Events Are This Weekend

As one Minnesota sports season has concluded, one continues, and yet another is on the horizon, fans will come together this weekend in the State of Hockey and Twins Territory. Beginning Friday, January 27 TwinsFest 2023 featuring over 60 current, former, and future Minnesota Twins players and coaches will gather...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mcknightshomecare.com

Minneapolis home care provider ordered to pay $1.6M

The U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota in Minneapolis recently ordered a Minneapolis private home care provider to pay $1.6 million in back wages and damages in connection with unpaid overtime wages for 136 healthcare workers in the Twin-Cities area. The U.S. Department of Labor obtained the consent...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: More snow possible Thursday into Friday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Before the weekend brings a particularly cold snap, we've got another possibility to add to the snow that's already accumulated in the Twin Cities.WCCO meteorologist Riley O'Connor says Wednesday morning should bring some fog, and on-and-off light snow showers are possible during the day. We could see 1" by the evening, O'Connor says.Thursday will be a cool and quiet day, with highs in the teens to low 20s. More snow is expected to move in late Thursday night into early Friday. We could see another possible 1 to 2 inches of snow.It will be mild Friday with highs once again in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.But after that, expect a cold weekend. Expect highs in the single digits with temperatures falling below zero for the first time this calendar year. The overnight lows in the negatives should linger well into next week.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

3M laying off 2,500 global manufacturing positions

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota-based manufacturing giant 3M announced Tuesday it will be laying off 2,500 global manufacturing jobs. The announcement came in the company’s 2022 Full-Year Results announcement, in which the company called the layoffs a "necessary decision." "In a year impacted by inflation, global conflicts, and...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Take control of your money with these budgeting tips

MINNEAPOLIS – Starting and implementing a budget can be a daunting task, especially if it's unfamiliar territory.Financial advisors say budgeting is the cornerstone of financial planning. If you can't understand how much money is coming in and how much you're spending, then you can't create an emergency fund, you can't pay down debt or plan for retirement. Without budgeting, you can't become financially independent."People worry about doing it right," Grant Meyer, a CPA with Financial Planning Association of Minnesota (FPA of Minnesota), said. "I would say the best thing is to do something because something is better than nothing."Meyer said...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy