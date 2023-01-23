Dotty and her sister were found dumped near a dumpster. Dotty is all puppy. She is under your feet when you walk, chews on anything she can find, barks in her crate if she sees you, and potties when the urge hits her. But she gives great puppy kisses and loves to be held. If you are ready to spend some time in training to get a great companion pup, Dotty is perfect for you. Dotty has been dewormed, microchipped and has received the Distemper-Parvo combination vaccine. Since she is not yet spayed, Dotty is not available for adoption outside of the counties contiguous to Bedford County.

BEDFORD COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO