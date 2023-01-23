Read full article on original website
Sportsman’s Warehouse to open location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new outdoor sporting goods store is making its way to the Hill City. Sportsman’s Warehouse will officially open its doors on Feb. 23. “Only eighty miles north of our current store in Roanoke, Virginia, residents of Lynchburg will now have easy access to one of the largest hunting and shooting assortment retailers in America,” said Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse East Regional General Manager. “With the James River, numerous hunting preserves and Blue Ridge Mountains nearby, it made sense to take over and revamp the empty space from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Wards Crossing Center and fill the massive need for outdoor gear and accessories in this area.”
cbs19news
BRAFB prepared to help those who are losing SNAP benefits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are changing for those who rely on food stamps at the grocery store, but the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank wants people to know it's here to help. The Charlottesville Department of Social Services announced on Monday that...
WSLS
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
timesvirginian.com
Appomattox County Sheriff Donald Simpson will not seek reelection
Appomattox County Sheriff Donald D. Simpson recently announced that he will not seek reelection and will complete his elected term Dec. 31. He released the following statement on the matter:. On December 31, 2023 I will have completed my elected term as Sheriff. After much thought, prayer, and consultation with...
wfxrtv.com
Road closure in Lynchburg today
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The City of Lynchburg has announced a lane closure is in place for the day. City officials say the closure is taking place on a portion of Florida Ave., from Augusta Street to Grace Street, so that Verizon crews can conduct emergency repairs in the area.
timesvirginian.com
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Davidson Jones
Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Davidson Jones of Halifax passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023. She was born in Appomattox County, VA on February 9th, 1935, and was 87 years old. She was the daughter of the late Thomas B. Davidson and the late Karissa Frazier Davidson. Mrs. Jones was widowed to the late Lawrence R. Jones. She was a member of Winns Creek Baptist Church of which she loved her church family deeply. She was a lifelong lover of reading, with a particular fondness for the works of James Patterson. In her free time, Elizabeth enjoyed traveling with the AARP and spending time with her loved ones. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
WSLS
New Bedford County steakhouse serves up nostalgia
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A new restaurant is bringing life to an over-70-year-old building. The former Mitchell’s Grocery building has been empty since 2014 when the Boonsboro-area staple closed. Now, Fleming Mountain Grill is in it’s place off of Route 501 in Bedford County. Co-owners Roger Keeling,...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
pmg-va.com
Bedford Humane Society
Dotty and her sister were found dumped near a dumpster. Dotty is all puppy. She is under your feet when you walk, chews on anything she can find, barks in her crate if she sees you, and potties when the urge hits her. But she gives great puppy kisses and loves to be held. If you are ready to spend some time in training to get a great companion pup, Dotty is perfect for you. Dotty has been dewormed, microchipped and has received the Distemper-Parvo combination vaccine. Since she is not yet spayed, Dotty is not available for adoption outside of the counties contiguous to Bedford County.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Fire engulfs structure and vehicles in Stewartsville
A fire engulfed a structure and vehicles in Stewartsville on Monday. In the early morning of Jan. 23, at 3:29 a.m., Bedford County Communications dispatched Stewartsville-Chamblissburg Volunteer Fire Department (SCVFD), Shady Grove Volunteer Fire Department, Bedford Fire Department, and Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue for a reported structure fire in the area of the 2300 block of Lovers Lane.
WSLS
Wednesday’s rain, spotty wintry mix to be replaced by strong wind gusts
ROANOKE, Va. – For many, it’s been a pretty snowless winter. And for many, that’s about to continue Wednesday. A few select spots north of I-64 could see some snow and sleet up until about midday. Patchy freezing rain will be possible in some of the higher...
WSET
'A Prime Spot:' Fleming Mountain Grill set to open
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — A prime, new spot to eat is set to open in Lynchburg. Fleming Mountain Grill is opening up to the community on Monday for families to enjoy. Co-owners Rodger Keeling, his wife Carolyn, and Kevin Smith are all co-owners of the new restaurant. The owners...
cardinalnews.org
Youngkin was worried about a Ford – China deal in Pittsylvania County. Would China’s involvement really have mattered?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he withdrew Virginia’s bid for a Ford electric vehicle battery plant that might have employed 2,500 people in Pittsylvania County because of concerns that Ford is partnering with a Chinese company that he calls a “Trojan Horse” for the Chinese Communist Party. Had...
NBC 29 News
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
Augusta Free Press
Danville woman dies in crash in front of Pittsylvania County shopping center
A Danville woman is dead from injuries in a two-vehicle crash in front of the Tuscarora Village Shopping Center in Pittsylvania County on Saturday. A 2007 Toyota Corolla driven by Sheila Kay Powell, 66, of Danville, pulled out of Tuscarora Village Shopping Center and was struck by a 2011 Ford Edge, which was traveling north on Route 41, at 11:36 a.m. Saturday, according to Virginia State Police.
South Boston Police investigate shooting in Washington Avenue area
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The South Boston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on January 25. Police say the incident happened in the College Street and Washington Avenue area on Tuesday night. Reports say, during the shooting, vehicles were hit by gunfire. There are no reported injuries at this time. South Boston […]
WSET
Several guns stolen from a Campbell County home: Sheriff
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said several guns were stolen from a home in the area on Monday. Deputies received a call on Monday about a breaking and entering in the 1600 block of Sugar Hill Road. The home was broken into between the...
WSLS
No one hurt after early morning Bedford County fire
BEDFORD, Va. – Fortunately, no one was hurt in a Bedford fire that took several hours to fully extinguish, according to the Bedford Fire Department. On Monday (Jan. 23) shortly before 3:30 a.m., crews were called to the 2300 block of Lovers Lane, authorities said. They arrived to find...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Staunton teen dead in early-morning crash in Augusta County
A Staunton teen is dead, and another was seriously injured, in a single-vehicle accident in Augusta County in which alcohol may have been a contributing factor. A 2001 Ford Explorer driven by Walker W. Rexrode, 18, of Staunton, was traveling south on Route 923 a quarter-mile south of Route 792 when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned, according to Virginia State Police.
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg Police make arrest in E. C. Glass High School threat
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a 14-year-old after threats were made to the E. C. Glass High School principal on January 25. Around 8:03 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lynchburg Police Department began investigating a call that was received by school staff. Staff says the caller told employees he was allegedly armed and intended to hurt another staff member.
