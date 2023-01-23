‘Undercurrent of despair’: State Sen. Liu on wake of deadly California shooting ahead of Lunar New Year

NEW YORK (PIX11) — In the wake of a mass shooting at a California dance club that left 10 people dead amid Lunar New Year celebrations, New York state Sen. John Liu joined PIX11 Morning News on Monday to discuss the fallout.

“There was definitely an undercurrent of despair,” said Liu, describing the mood at Lunar New Year celebrations he attended following the shooting, which occurred in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park. Gunman Huu Can Tran, 72, was ultimately found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound hours after the attack, and authorities continue to investigate his motive.

Liu, who was the first Asian American to be elected to the New York City Council and now represents part of Queens as one of just two Asian American state senators in Albany, also spoke about the need for wider education about the Asian American experience and greater positive representation.

Watch the interview in the video player.

