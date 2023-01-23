PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been blunted in states like South Dakota by laws that broadly limit abortion and the pills specifically.

