brookingsradio.com
South Dakota Gov. Noem says state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion pills
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, along with the state’s attorney general, say the state will prosecute pharmacists who dispense abortion-inducing pills. The Food and Drug Administration recently implemented a rule change that broadens access to the pills. The rule change’s impact has been blunted in states like South Dakota by laws that broadly limit abortion and the pills specifically.
South Dakota bill would require reporting of student crimes
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Lawmakers agreed Tuesday to move forward with a proposal requiring law enforcement communicate with schools regarding student crimes. Advocates argued that the bill would enable schools to intervene proactively depending on the circumstance. Opponents on behalf of various law enforcement agencies expressed concern that the...
Noem wants investigation into social security number leak
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem is demanding the U.S. Department of Justice investigate why her family’s social security numbers were leaked when Congress released its findings in the January 6 investigation. The House Select Commission on the Jan. 6 Investigation’s final report in December included...
