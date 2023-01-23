Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage police seek driver after Spenard Road crash kills pedestrian
Anchorage police are seeking the driver responsible for a hit-and-run collision early Monday on Spenard Road which left a pedestrian dead. In a statement, police said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the 4800 block of Spenard, just south of Wisconsin Street. The pedestrian who was hit was taken to a local hospital and died there.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run
A number of valley-based organizations such as the Mat-Su Health Foundation, Matanuska Electric Association, MTA Foundation, and the Alaska State Fair have opened up application windows for varying scholarship opportunities. A blind man says he was hit by a snowplow Saturday night. Updated: 5 hours ago. Zachary James may not...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sullivan Arena residents raise safety concerns following stabbing incident
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was a heartbreaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena when a man was stabbed outside the facility and is reported to have sustained life-threatening injuries. According to a dispatch from the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded to an assault with weapons call...
alaskasnewssource.com
Palmer woman dies in head-on collision
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer woman died in a head-on collision in Palmer on Saturday night, according to the Alaska State Troopers. Troopers say they responded at 7:42 p.m. to a two-car collision at the intersection of North Old Glenn Highway and East Clark-Wolverine Road. Troopers say a Nissan Versa was headed southbound on the highway when the driver attempted to turn left onto East Clark-Wolverine Road. The car drove in front of a Toyota SUV that was headed down the highway in the opposite direction, resulting in a head-on collision.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police investigating assault at Sullivan Arena
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating an assault at the Sullivan Arena Tuesday afternoon. According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, patrol officers responded to the Sullivan Arena at 1:02 p.m. on Tuesday. “Upon arrival officers located an adult male outside of the building with...
alaskasnewssource.com
Pedestrian killed, driver arrested for DUI
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A pedestrian was stuck and killed Saturday afternoon in an Abbott Loop neighborhood collision. Anchorage Police say the driver of the vehicle was arrested for driving under the influence. According to the Anchorage Police Department, the collision happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday near Abbott Road and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Blind man says he was struck by snowplow in Spenard, then had trouble reporting it
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Zachary James may not know what’s worse after he was hit by a snowplow, then says he was cursed out by the driver afterward. James, who is legally blind, said he’s also been trying to report the incident to Anchorage police since it happened, which has been frustrating at best.
alaskasnewssource.com
Online threat leads to arrest of West Anchorage High student, police say
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police say they arrested an 18-year-old West Anchorage High School student early Wednesday morning after the school was put into a “stay put mode.”. According to a post on the Anchorage Police Department website, school resource officers at West were notified by school staff...
alaskasnewssource.com
Altura James Beard Nomination
alaskasnewssource.com
State Troopers head issues apology to Colony High School principal
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Authorities are apologizing to a Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District principal after she was taken out of her home by troopers. Col. James Cockrell, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Public Safety, said he has personally apologized to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp after troopers took her in for a mental health evaluation without her consent last Wednesday evening while the incident was livestreamed on her Facebook page.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers apologize to Colony High Principal Mary Fulp
It was a heart breaking afternoon on Tuesday for residents at the Sullivan Arena. Anchorage Police Department responded to an assault with weapons call around 1 PM on Tuesday. The report comes after 240 local businesses and organizations were surveyed over past performance, expected performance, and identifying issues within the city in order of importance.
State troopers, misled by false court order, detained school principal for mental health check
State troopers mistakenly took Alaska’s 2022 Principal of the Year into custody for a mental health examination last week after a family member presented troopers with a document they said was signed by a state judge. That wasn’t true, and Troopers and the Alaska Court System confirmed the mistake Tuesday, six days after Colony High […] The post State troopers, misled by false court order, detained school principal for mental health check appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Icy conditions prompts remote learning day for students in Mat-Su
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s a relief for those needing a break from colder temperatures, but warmer weather made for some slick conditions Tuesday morning in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough. According to Department of Transportation and Public Facilities Administrative Operations Manager Justin Shelby, crews have been focused on the north...
alaskapublic.org
Mat-Su schools closed Tuesday amid Southcentral rain, icy roads
Almost all Mat-Su Borough schools are closed Tuesday due to icy roads, with warmer weather poised to bring similar conditions across much of Southcentral Alaska this week. The borough school district’s website announced a remote learning day Tuesday morning for all schools except Glacier View. Elementary and middle schools’ after-school activities were canceled for the day, but high schools’ after-school activities were still in effect.
alaskasnewssource.com
Accusations of illegal acts, a fraud charge, more questions from Anchorage Assembly about former health director
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Anchorage Assembly say a Bronson administration report doesn’t provide enough details about the hiring of former Health Department Director Joe Gerace. “What report? Yeah, that’s what I thought,” Assembly Vice Chair Chris Constant said Wednesday morning. The Assembly went into...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage teen indicted on assault for drive-by shooting
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Robert Dundas is expected to be arraigned in Superior Court on Friday Jan. 20, 2023. An Anchorage grand jury returned a true bill of indictment yesterday for 17-year-old Robert Dundas on charges of misconduct involving a weapon in the first degree and assault in the second degree for a drive-by shooting on July 13, 2022.
alaskasnewssource.com
Department of Health explains cause of delayed SNAP benefits
Warmer temperatures create icy conditions in Mat-Su, school district switched to remote learning day. Teachers in the district said transitioning from in-person learning is not ideal, but agree it’s better than alternative problems that stem from missing school completely, something that the Anchorage School District is currently facing. The...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage municipal attorney announces resignation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Acting Municipal Attorney Blair Christensen is resigning from her position. A press release issued by Mayor Dave Bronson’s office said that Christensen turned in her resignation on Monday and her last day will be Feb. 8. The release says that Christensen has worked for the municipality for nine years.
alaskasnewssource.com
Warmest day since early November to bring slick road conditions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanks to a combination of warming winds and the incoming air masses, temperatures across Southcentral Alaska continue to warm. For the first time since early November, temperatures are hovering in the upper 30s and lower 40s. While we did see a brief warming trend at the start of the year, Anchorage only managed to warm to 38 degrees. As of Tuesday morning, temperatures have already warmed to 39 in Anchorage and could climb a few more degrees through the day.
alaskasnewssource.com
Unsettled weather pattern over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter storm warnings for heavy snow were still in effect mid-week for the upper Noatak and Kobuk Valleys, with 2-5 inches of snow, and winds gusting to 40 mph. A Blizzard Warning will go into effect for the Yukon Delta starting Thursday afternoon. Winds will gust...
