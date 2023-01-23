Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC 2
Captiva’s Bubble Room bringing their cakes to Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Bubble Room will be offering four of its delicious cakes this weekend after the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has opened its doors to the Captiva restaurant in need of a temporary home. The Bubble Room, located on Captiva Drive, was severely damaged from Hurricane...
NBC 2
Fort Myers approves plans for new food truck park
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A food truck park is coming to Fort Myers along McGregor Boulevard. The idea was proposed by Cal and Genevieve Bruno, the owners of the Italian Eatery, Bruno’s of Brooklyn. “I think it’s an underutilized market,” said Cal Bruno. On Wednesday, they...
More Explores: Ziggy D’Amico’s Whiskey Bar & Diner
Ziggy D’Amico’s is a laid-back, old-school, yet modern atmosphere in Naples that features a full menu and bar with more than 50 whiskeys. The restaurant is named for the D’Amico family dog, Ziggy, who was a very social and popular dog around Naples. The whiskeys are from...
speedonthewater.com
Naples Fun Run A ‘Comeback’ Event For Fort Myers Offshore
No matter how much money and effort you throw at it, recovering from a natural disaster such as Hurricane Ian, which pummeled Southwest Florida in late September 2022, takes time. Less than a month ago, there was still too much floating debris and too many submerged hazards in the water for Fort Myers Offshore to start from the Sanibel Island Causeway—per the nonprofit scholarship fundraising powerboat club’s longstanding tradition—for its Holiday Fun Run. Though 25 club members and their passengers did come by boat to the New Year’s Eve happening, the majority arrived from various departure points. And most came to the lunch venue by car.
WINKNEWS.com
Naples man gets new lease on life in Fort Myers Beach thanks to FEMA, Pink Shell Beach Resort
A new lease on life for a 40-year-old Naples man who had nowhere to go after Hurricane Ian thanks to a lease from FEMA. Thanks to the federal agency and the Pink Shell Beach Resort and Marina on Fort Myers Beach, Michael Spoor was one of the first to move into the resort through FEMA’s rental assistance.
WINKNEWS.com
Remembering Sanibel Firefighter James ‘Jimmy’ Anholt
Remembering a man for the service he dedicated to his life for decades. James Anholt worked in the Sanibel Fire and Rescue District from 1970 until he retired. Anholt passed away earlier this year, but not before leaving a lasting impact on those closest to him. James Anholt, Jimmy, to...
WINKNEWS.com
The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples
The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
What’s this giant blob that washed up on Fort Myers Beach?
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A giant blob of sea life washed up on Fort Myers Beach this past weekend, leaving people that walked by wondering what it was. The colorful mass was about the size of a volleyball, if not a tad bigger, according to one woman who snapped a picture of it near Bowditch Point Park.
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while cleaning dock in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A North Fort Myers man said he is fighting a bacterial infection after coming in contact with canal water. On Sunday, Kurt Holthus said he went outside to clean his dock but then ended up with a trip to the emergency room. Knowing what lies in our Southwest Florida waterways following a hurricane, Holthus wore protective gear to power wash the dock.
Fort Myers Beach celebrates ‘The Beach Bar’ grand re-opening
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Beach Bar on Fort Myers held its grand re-opening on Saturday. The bar was filling the air with music, drinks, and warm welcomes. A sandcastle was built to represent the island’s strength after the destruction of hurricane Ian. Beach Bar manager Matt...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Pulte Homes to debut new North Naples townhomes Feb. 4
Pulte Homes will unveil a completed model townhome Feb. 4 at Sonoma Oaks in North Naples. Just off Collier Boulevard and close to Vanderbilt Beach Road, the community is planned for 114 townhomes, which start from the low $500,000s.
Adopt Jenny: Adorable pup in need of loving family
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Jenny, a very loving and personable 1-year-old female American Bulldog mix, is one sweetie of a pup!. She is a wonderful companion who loves other dogs! Her adorable personality can fit in with just about any furrever family!
WINKNEWS.com
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
NBC 2
Ex-con drunkenly brings shotgun into Fort Myers Beach Bar
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Eyes immediately were fixed on the figure standing in the doorway of Bonita Bill’s Restaurant. The waterfront spot under the shade of the Matanza’s Pass Bridge is a popular spot for all comers, locals and transients alike. But on January 21st, 2023, Sean Mynch was stealing the spotlight.
WINKNEWS.com
City evaluating steps to repair, renovate the Cape Coral Yacht Club
Hurricane Ian’s surge wiped out some of the most popular spots that mean so much to our community. Now many are focused on the plan to rebuild. For Cape Coral, rebuilding is at the top of their list. For months now, the Cape Coral Yacht Club has been serving as a reminder of Ian’s power. Now, they are focused on looking ahead.
WINKNEWS.com
The Naples Press launches Friday for Collier County readers
The Naples Press, a locally owned community newspaper for Naples and Collier County audiences, launched this week as part of the Gulfshore Life Media portfolio of publications. Its mission is to provide hyper-local business, real estate and arts and entertainment coverage focusing solely on Naples, Marco Island and surrounding communities.
Mysuncoast.com
Motorcyclist dies in Port Charlotte crash
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 25-year-old Englewood man was involved in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in Port Charlotte Tuesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say a Ford Mustang was heading west on McCall Road just before 10 p.m. A motorcyclist, also a 25-year-old man, from...
Pine Island's Sun Shrimp farmers see successful shrimp season
FOX 4 first visited Sun Shrimp Farm in Saint James City one week after Hurricane Ian ravaged through the farm.
WINKNEWS.com
Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday
A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on McCall Rd in Englewood East
A motorcyclist was killed Tuesday night after crashing into a car on McCall Road in Englewood East. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 25-year-old Englewood man was driving a Ford Mustang west on McCall Road, approaching Sea Mist Drive just before 10 p.m. A 25-year-old Port Charlotte man on a Honda Motorcycle was traveling east on McCall road, likewise approaching Sea Mist Drive. The Mustang turned left onto Sea Mist Drive, and the motorcycle crashed into its side.
