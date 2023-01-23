ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31

Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
The Independent

Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to announce band for Glastonbury 2023

Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly announced the group’s appearance at Glastonbury 2023.Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, the 58-year-old musician revealed details of his band’s summer plans, including a show at Hyde Park a week after Glastonbury.After speaking of the London show, McKagan added: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” The Independent has contacted Guns N’ Roses and Glastonbury for comment.So far, Elton John has been the only musician officially confirmed to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival this year.The news was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis in December 2022...
guitar.com

Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal

Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
American Songwriter

What is “Nashville Tuning” and Why is it Great?

Most musicians have a guitar or two at home. Something to pluck along with as you listen to music, something to play a little ditty in between washing the dishes and bedtime. But when you enter a recording studio, there is often a swath of musical instruments at your disposal. So much so that you might even make a discovery, learning about something new that can make your songs sing that much brighter.
thedigitalfix.com

Meet the 12-year-old behind M3GAN’s iconic dance

You’ve likely heard of the new killer doll that’s taking the horror movie world by storm, the one and only M3GAN. We had numerous M3GAN memes well before the film opened in cinemas, and M3GAN 2 has already been greenlit. Among all of this was M3GAN’s dance, a...
geeksaroundglobe.com

What is the all time greatest driving song?

It’s an unexplainable feeling to drive with your perfect song playlist blasting out through the speakers while you sing along the track. But finding the best playlist for your drive is a bit of a dilemma. In this article we have listed down the “ Top 10 Driving Songs ” according to the replies received for the below question on the AskReddit thread.
101.9 KING FM

Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost on New Version of ‘Spillways’

Joe Elliott has joined forces with Ghost, delivering a collaborative rendition of the band’s song “Spillways.”. The Def Leppard frontman's vocals blend perfectly with the Swedish metal group, as he alternates duties with Ghost singer Tobias Forge. The new version -- which can be heard below -- builds on the emphatic original, with Elliott's contributions adding another powerful layer to the track.
