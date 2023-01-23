Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving awayRoger MarshAva, NY
Utica Police Department Protecting Our Community and Kids with Boxing SkillsSource MoneyUtica, NY
Lillian Cooper Apt Utica New York Can't Stay out of Headlines After Another Resident Arrested with Assault Weapon.Source MoneyUtica, NY
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.Source MoneyUtica, NY
Related
Why Robert Plant Doesn’t Relate to His Led Zeppelin Songs Anymore
In a recent interview with Vulture, singer Robert Plant explained why he does not relate to Led Zeppelin's songs as much anymore.
Robert Plant Felt ‘Sorry’ for Led Zeppelin’s Underage Groupies While Jimmy Page Dated One
Guitarist Jimmy Page reportedly dated a Led Zeppelin groupie who was underage while singer Robert Plant felt 'sorry' for the band's young groupies.
Singer Who Won America's Hearts Dies Tragically At 31
Individuals singing their hearts out have captured the hearts and ears of Americans on television for decades with popular talent searches such as "Star Search" and "The Voice," but no show has been more successful than "American Idol," which has run on Fox and now ABC for two decades. After a long run on Fox, the show moved over to ABC several years ago, still hosted by the legendary Ryan Seacrest.
Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan appears to announce band for Glastonbury 2023
Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan has seemingly announced the group’s appearance at Glastonbury 2023.Speaking on his SiriusXM radio show Three Chords & The Truth, the 58-year-old musician revealed details of his band’s summer plans, including a show at Hyde Park a week after Glastonbury.After speaking of the London show, McKagan added: “…and Glastonbury is gonna be iconic.” The Independent has contacted Guns N’ Roses and Glastonbury for comment.So far, Elton John has been the only musician officially confirmed to headline the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival this year.The news was announced by co-organiser Emily Eavis in December 2022...
Thank God Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant ‘Learned How to Sing’ by the Time of ‘Led Zeppelin III’
Thank goodness Plant figured it out by the time of 'Led Zeppelin III' because the album required measured vocal work.
Robert Plant Reveals Why Led Zeppelin Allowed Jack Black to Use ‘Immigrant Song’ in ‘School of Rock
Jack Black begged Led Zeppelin to let them use ‘Immigrant Song’ in ‘School of Rock,’ and Robert Plant found the idea intriguing
How John Bonham Revolutionized Drumming with a Bike Chain
Led Zeppelin's John Bonham changed everything about drumming with a small bicycle chain.
guitar.com
Yes sell recorded music catalogue to Warner Music Group in “historic” deal
Iconic prog-rock band Yes have sold the rights to their recorded music to the Warner Music Group. The announcement went public yesterday (23 January) and the sale is said to cover the band’s catalogue from their debut in 1969 to their 1987 studio album, Big Generator. Alongside the band’s...
Metallica are launching their new album 72 Seasons with a worldwide listening party in cinemas
Listen to Metallica’s new album 72 Seasons in cinemas a full day before it comes out
Post-Band Life Of The Living Members Of Led Zeppelin, Years Later
Led Zeppelin was an English rock band formed in 1968. The group was created by guitarist Jimmy Page and consisted of three others, Robert Plant, Paul Jones, and John Bonham. Bonham died in 1980 at the age of 32– his death signaled the dissolution of Led Zeppelin after twelve years as a group.
What is “Nashville Tuning” and Why is it Great?
Most musicians have a guitar or two at home. Something to pluck along with as you listen to music, something to play a little ditty in between washing the dishes and bedtime. But when you enter a recording studio, there is often a swath of musical instruments at your disposal. So much so that you might even make a discovery, learning about something new that can make your songs sing that much brighter.
thedigitalfix.com
Meet the 12-year-old behind M3GAN’s iconic dance
You’ve likely heard of the new killer doll that’s taking the horror movie world by storm, the one and only M3GAN. We had numerous M3GAN memes well before the film opened in cinemas, and M3GAN 2 has already been greenlit. Among all of this was M3GAN’s dance, a...
Here's that Black Sabbath and Wham! mash-up your subconscious has probably always craved - and it's Geezer Butler-approved
"How do people come up with this stuff?" asks Black Sabbath legend Geezer
ZZ Top's Billy F Gibbons announces summer UK and Europe tour dates
Billy F Gibbons will be giving the UK and Europe all his lovin' this summer
geeksaroundglobe.com
What is the all time greatest driving song?
It’s an unexplainable feeling to drive with your perfect song playlist blasting out through the speakers while you sing along the track. But finding the best playlist for your drive is a bit of a dilemma. In this article we have listed down the “ Top 10 Driving Songs ” according to the replies received for the below question on the AskReddit thread.
Hear Joe Elliott Team With Ghost on New Version of ‘Spillways’
Joe Elliott has joined forces with Ghost, delivering a collaborative rendition of the band’s song “Spillways.”. The Def Leppard frontman's vocals blend perfectly with the Swedish metal group, as he alternates duties with Ghost singer Tobias Forge. The new version -- which can be heard below -- builds on the emphatic original, with Elliott's contributions adding another powerful layer to the track.
96.9 WOUR
Marcy, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wour.com/
Comments / 0