Clearwater, FL

Clearwater Marine Aquarium’s Hemingway the Dolphin dies after recent behavior change

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
 2 days ago

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Marine Aquarium announced the death of one of its dolphins Monday morning.

The aquarium said Hemingway the Dolphin, a rescue dolphin who was around 37 years old, died at about 1:30 a.m. Monday while being cared for by aquarium and veterinary staff.

‘He had the passion’: Teen killed at Tampa Bay Downs remembered as dedicated to racing

According to the announcement, Hemingway showed a change in his behavior last week, leading to animal care staff to begin treating him for a “suspected gastrointestinal condition.” Veterinarians also assisted in Hemingway’s treatment.

“Together, our team did all that was possible to keep Hemingway comfortable,” the aquarium said. “He will be missed by us all.”

Hemingway was originally found stranded off of Fiesta Key in July 2019. He was allowed to join the Clearwater Marine Aquarium in June 2020 after he was found to have health issues and hearing loss that made him non-releasable.

He spent his last years at the Ruth & J.O. Stone Dolphin Complex with dolphins Apollo and Nicholas.

Team members with Hemingway the Dolphine (Credit: CMA)

“During his time with us, CMA staff was able to share Hemingway’s story and the importance of protecting dolphins in the wild,” the aquariums said. “Our team learned new practices and continued to improve our approach in caring for dolphins with hearing loss.”

Hemingway’s official cause of death is not yet known. A necropsy will be done that will shed further light on what led to his death.

