Georgia State

Red and Black

Police release report with details on arrest of Georgia football player Rara Thomas

On Tuesday, Athens-Clarke County police released a report detailing the events that led to the arrest of Georgia wide receiver Rodarius “Rara” Thomas, 20, on Jan. 23. Thomas was arrested for a charge of false imprisonment, after he stood in front of an East Campus Village dorm room door, blocked the exit and told a 17-year-old girl that she could not leave, according to the ACCPD report from Tuesday.
ATHENS, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia WR Rara Thomas arrested on felony false imprisonment charge

Rara Thomas, a wide receiver who recently transferred to Georgia from Mississippi State, was arrested early Monday morning. According to Athens-Clarke County jail records, Thomas is facing a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence. He was arrested by University of Georgia police and then booked into Athens-Clarke County jail at 4:04 a.m. Monday.
ATHENS, GA
Alabama Now

Alabama native, Georgia football player arrested on felony charges, police say

A wide receiver who recently transferred to national champion Georgia from Mississippi State was arrested Monday on felony and misdemeanor charges. Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was booked at around 4 a.m. on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor count of family violence battery, according to Clarke County jail records. He spent more than eight hours in jail before being released on $1,850 bond shortly after noon.
GEORGIA STATE
13WMAZ

Georgia taking applications for game wardens

JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Chances are pretty good you know what doctors, lawyers, and teachers do, but how about game wardens?. The state is taking applications right now, and the pay begins at $46,000. Erin McDade began her career as a game warden in 2019. "There's so much in...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Philly

Georgia woman wanted for fatally stabbing man in Germantown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Georgia woman is wanted for a fatal stabbing in Philadelphia's Germantown section that happened earlier this week, the city's police department said Wednesday night. Authorities said Nicole Marie Rodgers, 19, is wanted for stabbing a 25-year-old man on the third floor of a bathroom on the 300 block of Hansberry Street on Monday. Police identified the stabbing victim as Alwaleed Algheraibi of Philadelphia. Authorities said the stabbing happened just before noon Monday. Police responded to reports of a person screaming on the 300 block of Hansberry Street.Medics pronounced Algheraibi dead on the scene at 11:55 a.m. Police said they've approved charges for murder, robbery, burglary, theft and possession of an instrument of crime for Rodgers.   Authorities said Rodgers could driving a 2017 black Kia Sorento with the Georgia tag: CUS-1413The City of Philadelphia is offering a reward of $20,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide. If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, you're urged to contact Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334/3335, 911 or 215-686-TIPS (8477).  
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Buford man among 11 sentenced in federal fraud case

Eleven men, eight from metro Atlanta, and three from South Carolina, have been sentenced for their roles in a Paycheck Protection Program fraud scheme. According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Georgia, the men obtained approximately $3 million in PPP loans on behalf of ten businesses based in Georgia and South Carolina.
BUFORD, GA
WRDW-TV

S.C., Ga. join effort to jam cellphone signals inside prisons

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Top state prosecutors from across the country, including Georgia and South Carolina, are again urging Congress to pass legislation allowing state prisons to jam the signals of cellphones smuggled to inmates. Prosecutors say the devices allow prisoners to plot violence and carry out crimes. “A prison cell...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Attorney General updates gang arrests, indictments in Athens

State Attorney General Chris Carr says Georgia’s gang prosecution unit, now six months in existence, has sought and secured 50 indictments, 11 of them in Athens. The most recent Athens indictment came in the case of Jeffrey Rice, the 26 year-old accused of involvement in shootings last October. One teenager was killed and another wounded on Gaines School Road in Athens.
ATHENS, GA

