fox32chicago.com
Chicago man arrested for possessing guns, drugs during traffic stop in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. - A Chicago man is accused of possessing guns, drugs and alleged drug money after being pulled over on Interstate 88 in Aurora Tuesday. Deandre Harris, 31, has been charged with armed violence, delivery of cannabis 500 to 2,000 grams and possession of cannabis 500 to 2,000 grams.
wlip.com
Two Arrests Announced in Southern Lake County Auto Thefts
(Barrington, IL) Two arrests have been announced after vehicle thefts from a Barrington auto group. Police say the thefts took place on Sunday morning at Motor Werks in the 14-hundred block of South Barrington Road. Officials say those that stole the vehicles fled at a high rate of speed, and caused at least four different crashes, including one with a Barrington Police squad car. The announced arrests include 27-year-old Tavarius Jackson, who faces two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as one count each of criminal damage to property, aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated fleeing and eluding. 23-year-old Lamont Jackson also faces counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Both men also face parole violation warrants from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
wlip.com
Two Injured in Waukegan Shooting
(Waukegan, IL) Two people were hurt after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called on Monday night to the 9-hundred block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. When they arrived they found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been announced in the case, and no motive has been established, though authorities do believe it was a targeted incident. The shooting remains under investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot to death outside Gary home identified
GARY, Ind. - A man found shot to death outside a home in Gary, Indiana Wednesday morning has been identified. Gary police responded to the 500 block of Chase Street around 7:40 a.m. for a gunshot victim. Shortly after, police got a report of shots fired in the 500 block...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in northern Kenosha
The Kenosha Police Department is awaiting autopsy results after the death of a 58-year-old man who was found dead in a garage Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Jeff Galley said the KPD responded for an unconscious/not breathing man in a garage Tuesday at about 3:11 pm in the 3100 block of 14th Avenue.
Evanston police say woman fought off attackers in attempted kidnapping Monday
Evanston police are searching for two men they said tried to kidnap a woman Monday afternoon.
Body ID’d after stolen funeral home van found in Chicago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A body missing and then later recovered following a stolen funeral van incident has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as 47-year-old Curtis Brown, of Rockford. He died of natural causes on Friday and was released into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff.
wlip.com
Woman Charged After Grocery Store Attack
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was in court Monday facing multiple felonies in connection with an incident Saturday that injured at least two people. A woman suffered a concussion at a Kenosha grocery store when she was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe by 34 year old Jessica Breeden.
wlip.com
Former Medical Examiner Testifies in Jensen Retrial; Stands By Homicide Conclusion
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Tuesday’s Mark Jensen retrial testimony was dominated by Kenosha County’s former Medical Examiner. Dr. Mary Mainland did not do the autopsy on Julie Jensen as she only became medical examiner in the early 2000’s. However she reviewed the reports and determined that Julie’s death...
Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s
GLENVIEW, Ill. — A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
wlip.com
Round Lake Beach Police Looking For Break In Suspect
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach have released surveillance images, in the hopes of arresting a man who broke into a business. An alarm was triggered around 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning at the Sherwin Williams store along Rollins Road east of Cedar Lake Road. Police say nothing was taken during the incident, but that a door was shattered for the suspect to gain entry. A search for the suspect by area law enforcement came up empty. Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect, is encouraged to contact Round Lake Beach Police.
Suburban man arrested for kidnapping 3 Ohio children, use of social media
BEACH PARK, Ill. — A Beach Park man is facing charges for kidnapping three Ohio children after communicating with them through online platform for weeks. Michael Negron, 19, is being charged with a count of kidnapping and three counts of child endangerment, according to the lake County State’s Attorney’s Office. It is still unclear what […]
Police safely locate teen missing from Tinley Park
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Police are safely located a 15-year-old boy missing from south suburban Tinley Park. Anyone looking for additional information should contact Tinley Park Police Department at 708-532-9111.
Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead
Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
regionnewssource.org
Munster Police Handling Suicide Investigation
On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 6:45 AM, the Munster Police Department was dispatched to the area of Park West subdivision to search for an alleged suicidal subject, according to Munster Police. A vehicle, which was related to the subject, was located in a nearby subdivision by officers. Officers...
Retired cadaver-sniffing K9, Bones, sits at center of lawsuit against Lake County coroner
A former employee has filed a federal lawsuit against Lake County Coroner Jennifer Banek for allegedly putting him on a “do not hire” list. The suit accuses Banek for retaliating after an employee took home the office K9 after retirement.
wjol.com
Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting
The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting at a local barber shop. It was back on January 13th that a shooting took place at Starz Cuttery on Schmidt Rd. An adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Chicago man accused of robbing Naperville Portillo’s
The accused allegedly told the victims, "Hurry up, I don't want to have to do this."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pleasant Prairie police squad hit by oncoming car in snow
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Pleasant Prairie police squad was hit by an oncoming driver Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened while police were responding to a reported disturbance. Dashcam video, posted on the department's Facebook page, showed the squad's emergency lights reflecting off the falling snow. As the squad...
Elgin Jail Death: 20-Year-Old Man Passes Away Under Suspicious Circumstances
A 20-year-old man has died in the Elgin jail, and his family is demanding answers. The young man, whose name has not been released to the public, was arrested on unspecified charges and was being held in the Elgin jail. Just days later, he was found dead in his cell.
