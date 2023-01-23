ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake County, IL

wlip.com

Two Arrests Announced in Southern Lake County Auto Thefts

(Barrington, IL) Two arrests have been announced after vehicle thefts from a Barrington auto group. Police say the thefts took place on Sunday morning at Motor Werks in the 14-hundred block of South Barrington Road. Officials say those that stole the vehicles fled at a high rate of speed, and caused at least four different crashes, including one with a Barrington Police squad car. The announced arrests include 27-year-old Tavarius Jackson, who faces two counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as one count each of criminal damage to property, aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated fleeing and eluding. 23-year-old Lamont Jackson also faces counts of aggravated possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated fleeing and eluding. Both men also face parole violation warrants from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
wlip.com

Two Injured in Waukegan Shooting

(Waukegan, IL) Two people were hurt after a shooting in Waukegan. Police say they were called on Monday night to the 9-hundred block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue. When they arrived they found two adult victims with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. No arrests have been announced in the case, and no motive has been established, though authorities do believe it was a targeted incident. The shooting remains under investigation.
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man found shot to death outside Gary home identified

GARY, Ind. - A man found shot to death outside a home in Gary, Indiana Wednesday morning has been identified. Gary police responded to the 500 block of Chase Street around 7:40 a.m. for a gunshot victim. Shortly after, police got a report of shots fired in the 500 block...
GARY, IN
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death in northern Kenosha

The Kenosha Police Department is awaiting autopsy results after the death of a 58-year-old man who was found dead in a garage Tuesday afternoon. Sgt. Jeff Galley said the KPD responded for an unconscious/not breathing man in a garage Tuesday at about 3:11 pm in the 3100 block of 14th Avenue.
KENOSHA, WI
WGN TV

Body ID’d after stolen funeral home van found in Chicago

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A body missing and then later recovered following a stolen funeral van incident has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as 47-year-old Curtis Brown, of Rockford. He died of natural causes on Friday and was released into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Woman Charged After Grocery Store Attack

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha woman was in court Monday facing multiple felonies in connection with an incident Saturday that injured at least two people. A woman suffered a concussion at a Kenosha grocery store when she was allegedly attacked with a metal pipe by 34 year old Jessica Breeden.
KENOSHA, WI
WGN News

Man charged for shooting at co-worker in Glenview Mariano’s

GLENVIEW, Ill. —  A 31-year-old man is charged in connection to the shooting that took place at a Glenview Mariano’s Friday. According to Glenview police, Anthony Reschke was charged with attempted first-degree murder on Sunday and additional charges are pending. Reschke got into an argument with another employee at the Mariano’s location in Glenview when […]
GLENVIEW, IL
wlip.com

Round Lake Beach Police Looking For Break In Suspect

(Round Lake Beach, IL) Police in Round Lake Beach have released surveillance images, in the hopes of arresting a man who broke into a business. An alarm was triggered around 1 o’clock on Tuesday morning at the Sherwin Williams store along Rollins Road east of Cedar Lake Road. Police say nothing was taken during the incident, but that a door was shattered for the suspect to gain entry. A search for the suspect by area law enforcement came up empty. Anyone with information on the crime or the suspect, is encouraged to contact Round Lake Beach Police.
ROUND LAKE BEACH, IL
Q985

Illinois Man Calls 911 About Intruder, Cops Find Drugs Instead

Calling 911 for help backfired on this Illinois man because he ended up getting arrested for drugs. There's a good reason dumb criminals get arrested for stupid crimes. Many times they can blame it on their own stupidity. Do you notice that people with common sense don't end up on the news? It's because they know better. The idiots are already showing off their brilliance by breaking the law. Then they take it to the next level by attracting attention to themselves. That's how they end up getting busted. I'll give you the perfect example.
ILLINOIS STATE
regionnewssource.org

Munster Police Handling Suicide Investigation

On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 6:45 AM, the Munster Police Department was dispatched to the area of Park West subdivision to search for an alleged suicidal subject, according to Munster Police. A vehicle, which was related to the subject, was located in a nearby subdivision by officers. Officers...
wjol.com

Arrest Made in Bolingbrook Barber Shop Shooting

The Bolingbrook Police Department has announced an arrest in connection to a shooting at a local barber shop. It was back on January 13th that a shooting took place at Starz Cuttery on Schmidt Rd. An adult male suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pleasant Prairie police squad hit by oncoming car in snow

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Pleasant Prairie police squad was hit by an oncoming driver Wednesday morning, Jan. 25. It happened while police were responding to a reported disturbance. Dashcam video, posted on the department's Facebook page, showed the squad's emergency lights reflecting off the falling snow. As the squad...
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, WI

