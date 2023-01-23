Read full article on original website
ndhsaa.com
NDHSAA Member School Alumni: Angie (Welle) Edinger, former Fargo Shanley All-State girls basketball standout
ANGIE (WELLE) EDINGER - PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDOUT. Finished prep basketball career with 2,015 points, 1,244 rebounds and 316 blocks. Averaged 25.5 points and 15.6 rebounds per game her senior season at Fargo Shanley HS. Named North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA) Miss. Basketball in 1997. Named North...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Hawley Boys Basketball Head Coach Nathan Stoa Joins To Give A Mid-Season Update
Hawley Nuggets boys basketball head coach Nathan Stoa joined Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Prime Time Sports. They discussed how the Golden Nuggets season has gone so far, which players have made an impact, and more!
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Force Week Seventeen Recap
The Fargo Force returned to Scheels Arena and their home fans for a big weekend series versus the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Force were looking to continue their dominance over the Stampede as they brought a five-game winning streak against Sioux Falls into the series. This would be the seventh and eighth matchup versus Sioux Falls, and the second and third matchups in just over a week’s time.
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
valleynewslive.com
Fargo native sent home before rose ceremony in premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo native made her short-lived appearance on ABC’s “The Bachelor” Monday night. Madison Johnson, 26, was sent home during the season 27 premiere before the rose ceremony, along with 10 other women. Johnson played to her Fargo roots from the...
valleynewslive.com
Sawyer Brown and Blackhawk coming to The Lights
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Country legend Sawyer Brown and musical group BlackHawk will be live in concert on the MIDCO Stage at Essentia Health at The Lights on Thursday, August 10th at 7 p.m. This concert is hosted by EPIC Events. Tickets for this performance will go...
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
WDAY Radio adds new program to Midday lineup with Jon Adams
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio is announcing today that a new show will be coming to AM 970 and FM 93.1 with the addition of “Talk of the Town” with Jon Adams. The show will be hosted by Jon Adams, a local businessman and coach. It will air every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU administration officials announce cuts amid student enrollment concerns
(Fargo, ND) -- A prominent local university is announcing several cuts due recent enrollment challenges. Officials from North Dakota State University announced the reduction of total colleges offered from seven to five due to stalling enrollment numbers in recent years. NDSU President Dr. David Cook says the university's Colleges of Science and Math and College of Human Development and Education are being combined with other colleges under the educational umbrella.
lakesarearadio.net
Detroit Mountain Wooly Mammoth Nearing Completion
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Mountain is getting a new addition to the fun around the kids’ playground area. The Minneapolis-based Leonic Collective in partnership with Project 412 is building a massive interactive wooly mammoth sculpture. The 8x20x12 foot mammoth’s “fur” will be made up of sticks...
valleynewslive.com
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state representative Koppelman pushing bill to ban "un-American" ranked choice and approval voting
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill being considered by lawmakers in Bismarck could eliminate the use of approval voting in Fargo elections. "The strategy in approval voting is to be the least polarizing, the least principled, the most, maybe agreeable, but agreeable on things that don't matter," said republican State Representative Ben Koppelman.
lakesarearadio.net
JC Penney In Detroit Lakes To Close This Spring
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – A spokesperson with JC Penney has confirmed to KDLM that the downtown Detroit Lakes business will close its doors for good in May 2023. The retailer announced that liquidation sales will begin at the location on February 1st with the store’s final day in business being May 21st. The Detroit Lakes store will begin implementing a no-return policy beginning February 1.
ktoe.com
Snowmobiler Dies in Becker County Crash
(Detroit Lakes, MN) — A North Dakota man is the victim of a deadly snowmobile accident Sunday evening in west-central Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Office says 34-year-old Scott Fossum of Fargo lost control of his machine northeast of Detroit Lakes and rolled into the ditch. Fossum was found not breathing and taken the hospital where he died.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
CCRI partners with Suite Shots for "Tournament in the Tundra" charity event
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local charity who focuses on providing 24 hour care, shelter, and various other services to people with disabilities is working with a prominant business in our area. CCRI is teaming up with Suite Shots in Fargo for this year's Giving Hearts Day. The charity says people...
kvrr.com
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
trfradio.com
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
OSHA investigating fifth North Dakota Dollar General Store
(Hillsboro, ND) -- Multiple media outlets are reporting that a fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The report says the store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated by OSHA, which has confirmed to WDAY Radio of...
trfradio.com
Injuries Reported Following Two Vehicle Accident
Three people were injured in a two vehicle accident in Otter Tail County Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, William Baumgart, (34) of Perham, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on 460th while Karlee Nelson, (30) of Waubun, was westbound on Highway 10. The vehicles collided at the intersection with Highway 10.
