TechSpot

These are the severance packages tech giants like Google, Meta and Amazon are offering to fired employees

TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advise you can trust. The big picture: Many tech companies saw record profits during the pandemic, which prompted them to increase investments and rapidly expand their workforce. However, with rising fears of a global recession, more and more have recently announced mass layoffs affecting thousands of employees.
KAKE TV

McDonald's CEO says layoffs are coming

(CNN) -- McDonald's is planning to cut some of its corporate staff, CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a memo to employees Friday. "We will evaluate roles and staffing levels in parts of the organization and there will be difficult discussions and decisions ahead," Kempszinski said. "Certain initiatives will be de-prioritized or stopped altogether. This will help us move faster as an organization, while reducing our global costs and freeing up resources to invest in our growth."
New York Post

Amazon employees say they were laid off by email: ‘Your role has been eliminated’

Fired Amazon workers griped about the e-retail giant using email to inform them they were no longer needed by the company, according to a published report. At least five employees who were laid off Wednesday said they received a cold-blooded missive from management, according to Insider. “Unfortunately, your role has been eliminated,” wrote Beth Galetti, the top executive at Amazon’s human resources department, in one of the emails. “You are no longer required to perform any work on Amazon’s behalf effective immediately.” The Seattle-based e-commerce giant is culling 18,000 jobs from its payroll as part of cost-cutting measures. The five ex-workers said that none of...
San Francisco Examiner

Tech layoffs are turning ‘brutal.’ More may be coming.

Layoffs aren’t a new thing in tech. But the recent spate of job cuts has turned into an unprecedented wave of mass downsizing for a once-robust and rapidly growing industry. The pace of the cuts, which began late last year, has hit big tech companies like Salesforce and Coinbase and startups, and has picked up in the first few weeks of 2023. More than 23,000 employees at more than 80 tech companies have been laid off in January alone, after a grim 2022 when more...
The Verge

Amazon begins another round of job cuts as it lays off more than 18,000 people

Amazon has started notifying employees affected by its new round of layoffs, part of its plan to reduce its headcount by around 18,000 people. The move, which comes after a previous round of layoffs, is part of what’s a very painful day for tech workers; Microsoft also announced on Wednesday that it’s cutting around 10,000 jobs, and its CEO has predicted that the tech industry has two difficult years ahead of it.
Fortune

A top tech analyst just warned another 15% to 20% of big tech employees could be laid off over the next 6 months

Satya Nadella, chief executive officer of Microsoft Corp., during the company's Ignite Spotlight event in Seoul, South Korea, on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Big tech giants have laid off tens of thousands of employees over the past few months as recession fears, persistent inflation, and rising interest rates continue to weigh on earnings results. The likes of Google, Amazon, and Meta have let go of nearly 40,000 employees combined.
C. Heslop

Laid-off Google worker reacts to the job loss news and 4.3 million people loved it

Google cut 12,000 employees earlier in January 2023. The announcement stunned the laid-off staff. These persons took to social media to share their stories. How did they feel?. One ex-Google employee chose to share a post "a day in the life: getting laid off at Google" via TikTok. The video has 4.4 million views, 8,000 comments, and 530.6K likes.

