One dead in rollover crash on I-29 southeast of Tea
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Wednesday morning on I-29 southeast of Tea that left one dead and one with serious non-life threatening injuries. According to the Highway Patrol, a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup was driving northbound on I-29...
Brookings man stabbed in early morning assault
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Brookings Police responded to an early morning assault call Tuesday. Police say that around 3:00 a.m., crews were called to the 500 block of 5th Avenue South for a reported assault. A 34-year-old victim at the scene had been stabbed in the hand. The victim was treated on the scene and released.
Dog bites person near Watertown park
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person. Authorities say it happened at the dog park around 2 p.m. Monday. The owner left in a red vehicle right after the bite happened. The dog was named...
Deadly fire is not suspicious, SFFR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say a fire at an apartment building where a man was found dead was accidental. Investigators are waiting on autopsy results to figure out how the 54-year-old man died, but say there is nothing suspicious with how the fire started. Monday...
SFPD: 42-year-old man stabbed while driving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say a man recovering from non-life-threatening stab wounds following an incident that took place in a moving car. According to police spokesman Sam Clemens, the 42-year-old victim was in a car with several people when one of the women stabbed him with a knife while they were driving. The victim did not have any information on the potential suspect and went to the hospital to receive treatment for his non-life-threatening stab wounds.
Sioux Falls man charged for OWI and more
LARCHWOOD—A 51-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 2:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in Larchwood on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and dark window or windshield. The arrest of Matthew John Mossefin stemmed from the stop of a...
22 charges filed against driver who crashed during pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re learning more about a Friday night crash that sent several people to the hospital. The state filed 22 charges against the driver on Tuesday including vehicular battery, aggravated eluding and hit and run. Court documents say Collin Hansen was allegedly high on...
One dead after early morning house fire in central Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Sioux Falls. Shortly after 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was dispatched to a home in the 500 block of W. 9th Street. Upon their arrival, they found smoke and flames...
Tractor rear-ended by semi-truck on Hwy 59 north of Slayton
SLAYTON, MN – A farm tractor was rear-ended by a semi-truck Monday morning on Highway 59 north of Slayton. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:40 Monday morning, a 1990 International Hydro-186 Tractor and a 2006 Peterbilt 549 Semi-truck were traveling northbound on Highway 59 in Murray County north of Slayton. Near the intersection with 141.
Manageable weather conditions in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Aside from the breezy conditions, Monday overall was a relatively nice winter day, and Tuesday is looking to be much of the same but changes are coming later in the week. Several counties in our area are under a Dense Fog Advisory through...
Arrest made in Friday morning robbery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a second robbery that happened Friday morning on the east side of Sioux Falls near East 10th Street and Bahnson Avenue. Authorities say Allishia Abdo tried to take money from a business. Investigators say an employee was hurt as...
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
A dog breeder to expand in the Sioux Falls area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls City Council and Minnehaha County Commission held a joint meeting Tuesday night with one thing on the agenda, the future of a new dog breeding kennel in the area. The vote between the city council and county commission was unanimous to...
Crash near 10th and Sycamore Ave.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have blocked off traffic at the intersection of 10th Street and Sycamore Avenue. The crash was reported at about 9 p.m. Friday. A KELOLAND News reporter saw at least two vehicles, a pickup and a car, at the scene. Multiple police vehicles, fire department vehicles and ambulances were at the incident.
Blowing snow creating hazardous driving conditions around the area
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Road conditions around the Sioux Falls Metro are deteriorating rapidly this afternoon. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux Falls Police Department, say that roadways across the area are becoming slick due to blowing snow. There have also...
SD Game, Fish, and Parks deems fish pileup in Huron a winterkill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A spokesperson for South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks confirmed Tuesday that the pileup of dead fish at the James River dam in Huron this weekend is a sizeable winterkill. Winterkill is the loss of fish due to exposure to winter conditions. Nick...
2 arrested following crash during attempted traffic stop
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have an update on a Sioux Falls crash that sent multiple people to the hospital on Friday night. During briefing Monday morning, police reviewed details of the crash. An officer tried to pull over a driver on Sycamore Avenue. Instead of stopping, police say the driver ran a red light at 10th Street and crashed into another vehicle. Multiple people in that vehicle went to the hospital, but police do not have information on their injuries.
Neighbor of SF fire victim: ‘He was a really sweet guy’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An investigation is underway following a deadly fire in central Sioux Falls. According to a news release from the City, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to the fire just west of Minnesota Avenue at around 3:30 Monday morning. The building on Ninth Street where the fire happened was home to multiple people and is located less than two blocks from the fire station downtown.
