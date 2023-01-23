Read full article on original website
ndhsaa.com
NDHSAA Member School Alumni: Angie (Welle) Edinger, former Fargo Shanley All-State girls basketball standout
ANGIE (WELLE) EDINGER - PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL STANDOUT. Finished prep basketball career with 2,015 points, 1,244 rebounds and 316 blocks. Averaged 25.5 points and 15.6 rebounds per game her senior season at Fargo Shanley HS. Named North Dakota Associated Press Sportscasters and Sportswriters (NDAPSSA) Miss. Basketball in 1997. Named North...
Details Of Another North Dakota Country Concert Announcement
Some might say this latest concert announcement has a nostalgic feeling to it. But after hits over last summer from some of the newest country hitmakers, many are stating they grew up on the tunes from the 1990s. A great example was Cole Swindel's "She Had Me At Heads Carolina", a twist on Jo Dee Messina's hit from the '90s, "Heads Carolina, Tails California." So when we hear of these past hitmakers making stops in the area, it is exciting to be able to take advantage. Take that time to pull up a seat and listen to the tunes that have paved the way for many of today's newest hot country artists on the radio.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Force Week Seventeen Recap
The Fargo Force returned to Scheels Arena and their home fans for a big weekend series versus the Sioux Falls Stampede. The Force were looking to continue their dominance over the Stampede as they brought a five-game winning streak against Sioux Falls into the series. This would be the seventh and eighth matchup versus Sioux Falls, and the second and third matchups in just over a week’s time.
kvrr.com
Two colleges merging with others as part of NDSU budget plan
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — NDSU is planning to eliminate two of its seven colleges as the university looks to cut around ten million dollars over the next two years. That could result in 35-full time employees being cut. The colleges merging with others will be College of Math and...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
WDAY Radio adds new program to Midday lineup with Jon Adams
(Fargo, ND) -- WDAY Radio is announcing today that a new show will be coming to AM 970 and FM 93.1 with the addition of “Talk of the Town” with Jon Adams. The show will be hosted by Jon Adams, a local businessman and coach. It will air every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, during “WDAY Midday.”
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
NDSU administration officials announce cuts amid student enrollment concerns
(Fargo, ND) -- A prominent local university is announcing several cuts due recent enrollment challenges. Officials from North Dakota State University announced the reduction of total colleges offered from seven to five due to stalling enrollment numbers in recent years. NDSU President Dr. David Cook says the university's Colleges of Science and Math and College of Human Development and Education are being combined with other colleges under the educational umbrella.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Force's Hometown Heroes Night sets record for donations
(Fargo, ND) -- Several first responding units across the FM Metro are set to get a boost thanks to the Fargo Force. Team officials have announced that the 2023 Hometown Heroes Night raised $80,809.72 for local Cass and Clay Emergency Service Organizations. The event took place on Saturday, January 21st drawing in a sellout crowd and one of the best attended games in Fargo Force history.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota state representative Koppelman pushing bill to ban "un-American" ranked choice and approval voting
(Fargo, ND) -- A bill being considered by lawmakers in Bismarck could eliminate the use of approval voting in Fargo elections. "The strategy in approval voting is to be the least polarizing, the least principled, the most, maybe agreeable, but agreeable on things that don't matter," said republican State Representative Ben Koppelman.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
CCRI partners with Suite Shots for "Tournament in the Tundra" charity event
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local charity who focuses on providing 24 hour care, shelter, and various other services to people with disabilities is working with a prominant business in our area. CCRI is teaming up with Suite Shots in Fargo for this year's Giving Hearts Day. The charity says people...
valleynewslive.com
Wolf spotted in Becker County, Minnesota
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Valley News Live viewer caught quite the sight in Becker County, Minnesota. Alexandra Nessman shared photos of a wolf, which she says was in the area of Pine Point, Minnesota. Dan Stark is a Large Carnivore Specialist with the Minnesota DNR. He...
valleynewslive.com
Classic Touch Lounge coming to Moorhead
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A new bar is coming soon to North Moorhead. It’s going to be called The Classic Touch Lounge and plans to offer ladies night, karaoke, reggae nights, music by local DJ’s, and more. The Moorhead City Council approved a new liquor license...
trfradio.com
Snowmobiler Injured Over the Weekend in Polk County
A Crookston area man was injured in a snow mobile accident over the weekend in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Douglas Dean Willits (52) was injured when the 2008 Ski-Doo MXZ he was driving ” struck field approach, and rolled” at Highway 75 and 140th Street in Euclid Township.
valleynewslive.com
Unglued 13th Annual craft fest returns to West Acres
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -West Acres mall is excited to announce the return of the the 13th annual Unglued craft fest. It is scheduled for the weekend of March, 10th and 11th. It will run from Friday at 4p.m. through 8p.m. and Saturday from 10p.m. through 6p.m. Admission is free for both days and a tentative schedule of events will come out in early February.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Motorcoach service Landline teams with Sun Country Airlines to provide roundtrip transport between Fargo and Minneapolis airports
(Fargo, ND) -- A new motorcoach service will soon be providing non-stop ground transportation between Fargo's Hector International Airport and the airport in Minneapolis. "We are just very thrilled and excited for this partnership. It brings a lot of opportunity for travelers and passengers in the Fargo Moorhead area to take a premium motorcoach nonstop at a very reasonable cost," said Landline spokeswoman Liz Thiesse.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo launches new initiative aimed at better supporting "vulnerable people" while reducing demands on first responders
(Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department is the first city in North Dakota to launch a new initiative aimed at supporting "vulnerable people". "The one thing that is going to end up swamping fire departments services and emergency medical services is the increase in seniors, you know nationwide. We're heading for the point where there's going to be more people over the age of 65 in the state of North Dakota than there is 18 to younger enrolled in the school system. That's a big warning sign to us that these people are going to need help," said Fire Chief Dan Fuller.
KFYR-TV
Fifth Dollar General store in North Dakota under investigation by OSHA
HILLSBORO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Our investigation into safety concerns at Dollar General stores continues. A fifth store in North Dakota is under investigation by the Occupational Health and Safety Administration. The store in Hillsboro is the latest location to be investigated. Our investigation started back in October when...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Infectious disease specialist says FM metro flu cases "have started to come down"
(Fargo, ND) -- The news is promising when it comes to the flu season here it the FM metro. That's the word from an infectious disease specialist at Sanford Health. "A good thing about flu right now is because it went up so suddenly we think we are beyond the peak now and the cases have started to come down," said Dr. Arvish Nagpal.
KNOX News Radio
Train-pedestrian fatal in NW MN
One person is dead after a BNSF train struck a pedestrian between the cities of Audubon and Detroit Lakes in northwest Minnesota. The Becker County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the accident shortly after 1:30 Monday morning. Deputies who arrived on scene located the deceased individual. The name of the victim has not been released. The incident remains under investigation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
ACLU North Dakota: Changes can be made to improve Cass County's elections
(Cass County, ND) -- A regional civil right's chapter of a nationwide organization is sharing several possible improvements for future Cass County elections. A representative from the American Civil Liberties Union of North Dakota (ACLU) says Cass County does a great job with elections in general. Cody Schuler, ACLU ND's Advocacy Manager, says some positive changes can still be made; including expanding early voting hours, ensuring voting places are compliant with the state's century code, improving poll worker training, increasing voter education initiatives, and making the canvassing board process better.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Mahoney takes over as Chairperson of Metro Flood Diversion Authority Board
(Fargo, ND) -- Leadership of the Metro Flood Diversion Authority’s Board recently changed with the new year as Fargo Mayor Dr. Tim Mahoney assumed the chairperson role following the completion of Cass County Commissioner Chad Peterson’s term. “I’m looking forward to further amplifying this project in 2023 at...
