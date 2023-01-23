Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
Elena Rybakina vs Victoria Azarenka live scores, updates, highlights, how to watch Australian Open semi final
Elena Rybakina and 24th seed Victoria Azarenka will face off in a do-or-die semi final on Thursday for a spot in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena from 7:30pm. The duo have been near-faultless in the lead up to this match, dropping only three sets between them since the beginning of the tournament on January 16.
Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff advance to doubles semifinals at Australian Open
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jessica Pegula is still in contention for an Australian Open title as semifinalist in the doubles tournament with partner Coco Gauff. Pegula, the Buffalo native who is ranked No. 3 in the world, and Gauf, the second-highest ranked American at No. 7, will face the Japanese tandem of Shuko Aoyama and […]
game-news24.com
The third seeded devastating lost in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open
After winning the Australian Open ten years after the second victory, she reached the semifinals of the tennis championship. In the final half, Azarenka outplayed third seed Jessica Pegula from the USA in two sets. Australian Open. 1/4 finals Victoria Azarenka Jessica Pegula (USA) 6:4, 6:1. Not that Pegula was...
tennisuptodate.com
Evert continues to cast doubt over Australian Open scheduling after late Azarenka finish
Chris Evert continued to question the way Australian Open schedules its matches as another match (Azarenka v Zhu) finished late when it didn't need to. Many in the tennis community came out against the scheduling at the Australian Open and other events which makes players start their matches late. On the off chance that the match goes the full distance, things can get pretty out of hand. Murray finished his match against Kokkinakis at around 04:00 in the morning with another match recently finishing after midnight as well.
Australian Open: Djokovic routs Rublev to reach semi-finals – as it happened
The nine-times champion secured a dominant 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory to take another step towards his 22nd grand slam title
NBC Sports
Rybakina rules in Australian Open quarterfinal vs. Ostapenko
MELBOURNE, Australia – Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina advanced to the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The match on Rod Laver Arena featured a rare rain delay of about 20 minutes while the roof was closed. Rybakina led 3-1 and was holding a break point before the delay. On return, Ostapenko saved the first break point, but Rybakina broke on her next opportunity to go up 4-1 and won the first set 6-2.
FOX Sports
Australian Open lookahead: Azarenka vs. Rybakina in semis
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Victoria Azarenka continues her quest for a third Australian Open title a decade after her last championship at Melbourne Park when she plays Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in one of two women's semifinals at night. No. 5-seeded Aryna Sabalenka plays unseeded Magda Linette in the other. Now 33, Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 titles in Australia but she has not been back to the final four since. Azarenka has beaten three Americans — 2020 Australian champion Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys and No. 3 Jessica Pegula — en route to her first semifinal appearance in a Grand Slam tournament since the 2020 U.S. Open. Rybakina's path included victories against 2022 runner-up Danielle Collins and No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Rybakina beat Azarenka in straight sets in their only previous meeting. Sabalenka is 9-0 so far in 2023 and won both previous contests against Linette, including at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open men’s singles draw, scores
His stock in Melbourne has only risen after Nadal, the defending champion and top seed, was injured and ousted in the second round by American Mackenzie McDonald. The next day, the No. 2 seed, Norwegian Casper Ruud, was knocked out by American Jenson Brooksby. Djokovic won three consecutive Australian Opens...
Tennis-Anyone but Djokovic: Rublev targets first Grand Slam semi-final
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novak Djokovic remains on track for his 10th Australian Open crown after returning to his imperious best and although Andrey Rublev is not looking forward to Wednesday's quarter-final clash, he is still hoping to stop the Serbian's title charge.
Sporting News
Karen Khachanov vs Stefanos Tsitsipas odds, betting trends, predictions and preview for Australian Open semi final
There will be plenty on the line when Karen Khachanov and Stefanos Tsitsipas face off in their Australian Open semi-final. Neither player has reached the final at Melbourne Park before, so we can expect an exciting affair. Tsitsipas has bowed out at the semi-final stage three times before at the...
Beth Mooney smashes 46 from 29 balls as Australia wrap up T20 series against Pakistan
Australia have wrapped up a Twenty20 series victory over Pakistan on the back of a clinical bowling effort and clean strikes from Beth Mooney. The hosts used nine bowlers on Thursday night at Hobart’s Blundstone Arena, restricting Pakistan to 96-7 and chasing down the target in 12.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.
MLive
