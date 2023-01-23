ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Nickelback Returning to Blossom in August

By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ks6wo_0kOBiRZl00
Nickelback.
Earlier today, Nickelback, the band that critics love to hate, announced the dates of its upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour in support of its most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin’ .

The trek stops at Blossom on Aug. 9.

Brantley Gilbert joins the band on all non-festival dates along with rising country artist Josh Ross.


Tickets to the Nickelback concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

CLEVELAND, OH
