ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC News

Comments / 80

Jud Herring
2d ago

Those are not women, they are men. There's no such thing as transgender, you are either born a male or female and the choice is not up to you.

Reply(23)
71
Just Be Honest.
2d ago

Imagine being so pathetic in your respected sport of choice. That you have to come up with a way to compete against someone who is physically disadvantaged compared to you. Next, we will see perfectly healthy athletes wanting to compete in the wheelchair/handicap Olympics.

Reply
68
51Fifty
2d ago

Give them their own classification. The Men's team The woman's team and the It they or them team. Simple. Most cases there is only one or 2 contenders so they can accept the forfeit or go in the corner and play by themselves.

Reply
43
Related
19thnews.org

Olivia Dunne’s rise to fame is fueling the earning power of college athletes — but who is keeping her safe?

We’re telling the untold stories of women and LGBTQ+ people. Subscribe to our daily newsletter. Olivia Dunne has 6.7 million followers on TikTok and 2.8 million followers on Instagram. But on a recent Sunday, the 20-year-old wasn’t dropping new content onto her social platforms. She was doing what first brought her into social media fame: competing at a gymnastics meet with her Louisiana State University (LSU) teammates.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NBC Sports

U.S. Figure Skating Championships mark start of new era

Before a single jump, throw or twizzle, the U.S. Figure Skating Championships that begin Thursday are already guaranteed to be unlike any nationals in the last three decades. The post-Olympic season always brings changes, but a conveyor belt of athlete retirements and indefinite breaks accelerated a generational shift across disciplines. For the first time since 1993, the U.S. Championships bring back a reigning national champion in just one of the four events. (In 1999, just Michelle Kwan, plus pairs’ skater Kyoko Ina, with a different partner, returned.)
COLORADO STATE
The Avery Journal-Times

Women's swimming and diving

- Share of NIL compensation: 1.8% - Share of NIL activities: 2.4% Wrestling isn't the only sport with Olympic athletes getting in on the NIL trend—Stanford University's Regan Smith won two silvers and a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics before signing with Speedo in August 2021. Smith wore Speedo suits before partnering with the swimwear company, but the NIL deal made her support official. She left Stanford and turned pro one year after the deal's announcement.
sportstravelmagazine.com

2026 Winter Olympic Organizers Need New Speedskating Venue

One of the most high-profile events in the Olympic Winter Games may be moved for 2026 after the International Olympic Committee rejected plans from the Milan-Cortina organizers to build a roof over the outdoor track at Baselga di Piné. Costs for the roof were initially slated at $54 million,...
NBC News

NBC News

577K+
Followers
66K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy