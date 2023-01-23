Those are not women, they are men. There's no such thing as transgender, you are either born a male or female and the choice is not up to you.
Imagine being so pathetic in your respected sport of choice. That you have to come up with a way to compete against someone who is physically disadvantaged compared to you. Next, we will see perfectly healthy athletes wanting to compete in the wheelchair/handicap Olympics.
Give them their own classification. The Men's team The woman's team and the It they or them team. Simple. Most cases there is only one or 2 contenders so they can accept the forfeit or go in the corner and play by themselves.
Comments / 80