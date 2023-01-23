Read full article on original website
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow
After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
Illinois Congressman Sorensen Launches 2023 Valentines for Veterans Drive
Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) announced the launch of his Valentines for Veterans drive. Residents, schools, and organizations in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District are invited to create handmade valentine’s cards and deliver them to Congressman Sorensen’s district office in Rock Island starting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, through Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 5:00 PM CT. Once received, valentines will be distributed to veterans across Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.
Popular Band Leaves Mysterious Box At Iowa Landmark
They say, if you build it, he will come... In this case, it's more like, if you (one of the most popular bands of the 21st century) leave a clue on social media, the fans will freak out. On Friday, January 20th fans of the popular band Fall Out Boy...
Big Grove Brewery Construction Begins on New Iowa Location
Big Grove Brewery has been looking to expand and one of the locations of that expansion is Cedar Rapids. Big Grove currently has locations in Iowa City, Solon, and Des Moines, with construction officially underway in Iowa's second-most populated city. Big Grove made the big announcement of construction underway on their Facebook page.
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp's top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show
At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
Beloved QC steakhouse to close soon
After 41 years in business, the beloved Tappa’s Steakhouse in west Davenport will be closing in early February. Cliff and Jan Tappa, owners of the restaurant, at 1620 Rockingham Rd., Davenport, posted on Facebook Tuesday night that they will close on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. for the last time.
GoFundMe says it'll refund those who donated to Bettendorf woman's fake cancer fundraiser
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of the arrest of the 19-year-old woman who allegedly faked a cancer diagnosis to solicit over $37,000 from community members on the crowdfunding platform GoFundMe, many might be wondering if they're able to take back their donations. Good news: they can. As part...
QC woman needs bone marrow transplant
Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life. The commercial fisherwoman — who has removed invasive carp from Illinois rivers — is in her 30s and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well.
Bettendorf to appoint new alderman with 3 candidates being considered
BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf City Council is appointing a new city council member during the city's Tuesday, Jan. 24 special city council meeting. Beth Aronson, Austin Blunk and Nick Palczynski are the candidates for alderman for Bettendorf's 5th Ward. Each candidate is scheduled to give a presentation during the meeting. After the presentations, the council will decide whether to appoint a candidate to the position Tuesday night or wait until next week.
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away
Northeast, Maquoketa honor cheerleader who recently passed away

Iowa passes the school choice bill that will require the state to pay for students' private school tuition. City of Davenport accepting DavenportU Citizens Academy applications.
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
First Alert Forecast: Several chances of snow
First Alert Forecast: Several chances of snow

Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam. Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents.
A Quad Cities Favorite Mexican and Breakfast Restaurant Has A New Location
When you want tacos and margaritas but the kids want pancakes and bacon do you go to a buffet or order Door Dash? Well now, there are three places open in the Quad Cities to satisfy all those cravings. More of the Quad Cities can now have chips and salsa...
New to Muscatine? Two welcome orientations in the works
Are you new to Muscatine or recently moved in the past year or two?. The Welcome Muscatine Orientation connects new & prospective residents with Muscatine’s rich history, culture, and community resources. Learn about Muscatine, network, and enjoy a free lunch. The next orientation will take place Wednesday, February 8...
Body found after stolen Rockford funeral home van located in Chicago
ROCKFORD, Ill. — Update - 6:05 p.m. Rockford police have announced the discovery of the body previously missing from the stolen funeral home van. The police department's Twitter account released an update at 6:05 p.m. making the announcement. Police said that the man's body had been found in the...
Plant shop roots itself in new location
Austin Harned and Ajay Hein’s shared love for plants and all things natural like crystals led the pair to open Quartz Botanicals, now located at 810 15th Avenue in East Moline. Even on a snowy day, customers bustled about, checking out familiar pothos and unusual orchids in the brightly lit store, amid sparkly geodes and […]
Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good
Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
Iowa Women May Be Without a Key Starter For Huge Game Tonight
The Iowa women's basketball team has a big game tonight, with an opportunity to knock off an undefeated top-5 opponent on national television. The Hawkeyes need everyone in this one, but will one of the team's top players be healthy enough to play?. The Hawks have had a nice break...
