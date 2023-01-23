ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milan, IL

Radio Iowa

Eastern Iowa expected to get the brunt of today’s snow

After being missed by several recent snowstorms, eastern Iowa is seeing plenty of flakes flying today with up to five inches expected. Forecasters say the snowfall could be heavy at times and driving may become iffy across wide sections of the region. Meteorologist Peter Speck, at the National Weather Service in Davenport, says ten counties are expecting the most snow through the afternoon and into the evening.
IOWA STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congressman Sorensen Launches 2023 Valentines for Veterans Drive

Congressman Eric Sorensen (IL-17) announced the launch of his Valentines for Veterans drive. Residents, schools, and organizations in Illinois’ 17th Congressional District are invited to create handmade valentine’s cards and deliver them to Congressman Sorensen’s district office in Rock Island starting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, through Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 5:00 PM CT. Once received, valentines will be distributed to veterans across Illinois’ 17th Congressional District.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Big Grove Brewery Construction Begins on New Iowa Location

Big Grove Brewery has been looking to expand and one of the locations of that expansion is Cedar Rapids. Big Grove currently has locations in Iowa City, Solon, and Des Moines, with construction officially underway in Iowa's second-most populated city. Big Grove made the big announcement of construction underway on their Facebook page.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide

(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
GALESBURG, IL
KOEL 950 AM

Country Star Shares Special Moment At Sold Out Iowa Show

At a recent country concert in Northern Iowa fans and performer shared a very special moment. Country star Chris Janson is back on the road again and it seems like he's trying to help fans make some amazing memories. The 'Buy Me A Boat' singer will be continuing his nationwide tour from now up until the summer.
MAQUOKETA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Beloved QC steakhouse to close soon

After 41 years in business, the beloved Tappa’s Steakhouse in west Davenport will be closing in early February. Cliff and Jan Tappa, owners of the restaurant, at 1620 Rockingham Rd., Davenport, posted on Facebook Tuesday night that they will close on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. for the last time.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC woman needs bone marrow transplant

Suzon Robbins of Bettendorf is good friends with Rock Island’s Becky Wren, and is doing all she can to help Wren, who is fighting for her life. The commercial fisherwoman — who has removed invasive carp from Illinois rivers — is in her 30s and has Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), a form of cancer that starts in the bone marrow (the soft inner part of certain bones, where new blood cells are made), but most often it quickly moves into the blood, as well.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Bettendorf to appoint new alderman with 3 candidates being considered

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf City Council is appointing a new city council member during the city's Tuesday, Jan. 24 special city council meeting. Beth Aronson, Austin Blunk and Nick Palczynski are the candidates for alderman for Bettendorf's 5th Ward. Each candidate is scheduled to give a presentation during the meeting. After the presentations, the council will decide whether to appoint a candidate to the position Tuesday night or wait until next week.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

First Alert Forecast: Several chances of snow

Court records: Medical equipment, vehicle seized from Bettendorf woman charged in cancer scam. Medical equipment, bank receipts, a wig, and a vehicle are among the items seized by Eldridge police this week as part of an investigation into a cancer scam involving a Bettendorf woman, according to newly filed court documents.
BETTENDORF, IA
voiceofmuscatine.com

New to Muscatine? Two welcome orientations in the works

Are you new to Muscatine or recently moved in the past year or two?. The Welcome Muscatine Orientation connects new & prospective residents with Muscatine’s rich history, culture, and community resources. Learn about Muscatine, network, and enjoy a free lunch. The next orientation will take place Wednesday, February 8...
MUSCATINE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Plant shop roots itself in new location

Austin Harned and Ajay Hein’s shared love for plants and all things natural like crystals led the pair to open Quartz Botanicals, now located at 810 15th Avenue in East Moline. Even on a snowy day, customers bustled about, checking out familiar pothos and unusual orchids in the brightly lit store, amid sparkly geodes and […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
97X

Steakhouse in Davenport To Close Its Doors For Good

Tappas Steakhouse, a staple for families in Davenport's celebrations, anniversaries and date nights, has announced they will be closing for good in February. The steak house has been open for 41 years, located on Rockingham Road, they specialized in great steaks and any of the good sides for steaks, like shrimp, and potatoes, and they even did chicken dinners for those who aren't steak fans.
DAVENPORT, IA
QuadCities.com

