AOC among Democrats rumored to be preparing primary challenge to Sen. Gillibrand: Report
As Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) prepares for her second reelection bid, the New York Democrat could face a number of primary challengers from other members of her party, according to reports.
Democrats Are One Vote Shy of Bypassing the Filibuster. Some Say They Should Have Won It in Wisconsin
Wisconsin was the closest Senate race Democrats lost, one that some say raises questions about the limits of the party’s support for progressive candidates, particularly Black ones.
Liberal trash Kyrsten Sinema's outfit at World Economic Forum: 'Why is she dressed like a sheep?'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., faced a deluge of harsh comments from liberal Twitter users about her wardrobe while appearing at the World Economic Forum on Tuesday.
GOP rep says McCarthy may need to step aside, considers whether alcohol would help party reach consensus
Ken Buck, R-Colo., said Kevin McCarthy may need to step aside if no deal can be reached to get him elected House speaker.
Congress Just Gained A Rare New Member: Someone Who Worked As A Public Defender
In a legislature awash with former prosecutors, Rep. Jasmine Crockett is one of the few members of Congress who has defended those unable to afford a lawyer.
Dem Leader Jeffries claims GOP 'born-alive' abortion bill means 'government-mandated pregnancies'
Democratic House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on Thursday accused Republicans of attempting to criminalize abortion and enforce "government-mandated pregnancies" with the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
CBS News poll shows that 70% of Americans are currently "generally pessimistic" about U.S. politics
A new CBS News poll takes a look at Americans' outlook on the current state of U.S. politics, the economy, the Jan. 6 riots and more. Mark Strassmann reports.
Matt Gaetz Tells Donald Trump He Has a Women Problem
The Florida representative said the former president needs a female VP on the ticket in 2024 to get votes from women who don't like him.
There's a simple reason Biden didn't keep visitor logs at the Delaware home where he held classified documents — it's not an official residence
President Joe Biden is facing claims he may have imperilled national security after classified documents were found in his Delaware home.
America's 'most dangerous law' goes into effect
Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Bacon says Illinois law enforcement is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens in Illinois as the SAFE-T act takes effect Jan 1.
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Barack Obama's administration ended when former President Donald Trump's began on January 20, 2017.
The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024
Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats. There are also few opportunities…
Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’
The man behind the rally before the Capitol riot urged Congress to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene. The post Jan. 6 Rally Organizer Threatens To Release ‘Evidence’ That Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Committed A Crime’ appeared first on NewsOne.
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Jim Jordan Will Face 'Smackdown' in Federal Court, Kirschner Predicts
"This is an eye-popping power grab," the former federal prosecutor said in a video posted to Twitter on Saturday.
House Republicans Introduce Articles of Impeachment Against Top Biden Secretary
House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, moving quickly to take care of what GOP leaders said would be a top priority in the new Congress.
Ted Cruz roundly mocked after trying to call Jill Biden a hypocrite on gas stove row: ‘Cancun lately?’
Senator Ted Cruz was shut down on social media after he attempted to mock Jill Biden over the Biden administration’s announcement of considering regulating or possibly banning gas stoves.The Texas senator joined a chorus of conservatives taking a dig at the Biden administration by sharing a 2020 picture of the first lady cooking leafy vegetables on a gas stove.He captioned the photo with the popular turn of phrase, “rules for thee but not for me”, suggesting hypocrisy on the part of the administration.Other Republicans raised alarmist criticism directed at the government, like former White House physician Ronny Jackson, who...
“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees
Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Dems join GOP in vote to block Biden from selling strategic oil reserves to China
The House on Thursday passed a bill to prevent the sale of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to Chinese-owned entities in response to Biden's drawdown of SPR reserves.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Might Get Another Lawsuit From Trump Ally - See The Crime She Allegedly Committed
Marjorie Taylor Greene is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the U.S. Representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021. She is a human right activists known for engaging in different humanitarian efforts. She has also been a member of the Republican Party for a long period of time without a record of crime. Currently, a friend of Donald Trump is accusing her of committing a crime which when exposed might end her political career.
