Cottonwood County Citizen Online
TUESDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL: Tigers pull away from Eagles
Marshall turned up the defensive pressure in the second half Tuesday night, pulling away for a 68-39 win over the Windom Eagles at Marshall. The Eagles held their own early in the game, trailing by four at halftime. But the Tigers held the Eagle offense under wraps in the second half, outscoring Windom 41-16 over the final 18 minutes to claim the victory.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GIRLS BASKETBALL: Eagles fall at Luverne
Conference frontrunner Luverne held the Windom offense in check Friday night, rolling to a 75-44 victory over the Eagles at Luverne. The Cardinals shot 48% from the field while holding the Eagles to 26% shooting. Luverne also held a commanding edge on the glass and forced the Eagles into 29 turnovers in the game.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND BOYS HOCKEY: Eagles sweep Trojans, Bluejays
The Windom Area boys hockey team erupted on offense Saturday morning, scoring nine straight goals on its way to a 10-1 win over Worthington at the Windom Arena. The Eagles raced to a 4-0 lead after one period, then added five straight goals to start the second. Wriley Haugen got...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
WEEKEND GIRLS HOCKEY: Eagles take two tough losses
A tight game throughout saw Visitation rally in the third period to claim a 2-1 victory over the Windom Area girls hockey team Saturday at the Windom Arena. The Blazers outshot the Eagles 18-4 in the final period after the Eagles spent much of the second period killing off penalties.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Minnesota?
Glen Taylor is a businessman and philanthropist from Minnesota, known for his success in the printing and publishing industries. He is the founder, chairman, and CEO of Taylor Corporation, a privately-held printing and technology company based in Mankato, Minnesota. He is also the majority owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves, a professional basketball team in the National Basketball Association (NBA).
Why You’ve Never Even Heard of Minnesota’s Coolest Secret Location
A new national survey lists the Coolest Secret Locations in each state, but Minnesota's apparently is SUCH a secret, you've probably never even heard of it!. Now while I'm a Wisconsin native who's been a fully-naturalized Minnesotan for over a decade now, I realize there are still many places in the Land of 10,000 Lakes that I've never been to. I try to brush up on my Minnesota geography, too, but I've gotta say, I've never heard of this place.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Windom woman killed in Saturday crash
A two-vehicle accident in Stearns County claimed the life of a 50-year-old Windom woman Saturday morning. According to the State Patrol, a 2013 Toyota van, driven by 50-year-old Lana Tibodeau of Windom, and a 2010 Chevy Cargo Van, driven by Manuel Gaurdado, address unknown, collided head-on on Highway 23 near the junction of County Road 123, near Paynesville. Tibodeau was east-bound on Highway 23, while Guardado was west-bound on Highway 23.
myklgr.com
Redwood Falls man sentenced for felony domestic assault and violating no-contact order
A Redwood Falls man, Justin Daniel Okins, age 38, was sentenced in Redwood County District Court for felony domestic assault and violating a no-contact order after an incident last September. According to court documents, on Sept. 20, the Redwood Falls Police Department was called to a residence on a report...
