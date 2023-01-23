ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: vs Xavier

Win, loss, win, loss, loss, win, loss, win, loss, win. That’s Marquette women’s basketball’s front half of the Big East schedule. The only time they did the same thing twice in a row is when they lost a nailbiter to Villanova at home on December 28th and fell by 13 at UConn three days later. 10 games, five wins, five losses, never two wins in a row.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Picked To Finish Fourth; 3 Golden Eagles Named Preseason All-Big East

As we inch closer to the start of the Marquette men’s lacrosse season on February 4th, we keep passing notable mile markers on the path. Tuesday gave us a big one, as the Big East released the results of the preseason poll for men’s lacrosse in the league this season. YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles earned 13 points to end up picked to finish fourth in the conference in 2023. In addition to that, three players — attacker Bobby O’Grady, defender Mason Woodward, and long stick midfielder David Lamarca were named to the 14 man preseason all-Big East team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Two Straight: Marquette 64, Xavier 40

On a night where Jordan King passed not one but two women to move into the Marquette women’s basketball all-time scoring top 25 and tied a third for 22nd place, she was not even close to the offensive star. That honor — and top scoring marks for the game — go to Kenzie Hare, as it was her three-point shooting that propelled Marquette to a 64-40 win over Xavier. It is the second straight Big East win for the Golden Eagles, moving them to 6-5 in league play, and this is the first time all season that Marquette has won back-to-back Big East games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
WAUKESHA, WI
anonymouseagle.com

Stripe Out For National Marquette Day Arranged

There will be rally towels at the game in the appropriate color for your section, but there will not be shirts. If you want to participate, you have to make sure that you know your section's color and wear a shirt you already own. No, I don't think this is a very good plan.
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023

This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
leisuregrouptravel.com

European Roots in Wisconsin

Museums, historical attractions, restaurants and special events recognize ethnic groups who came from the Old World to settle in America. Pride of heritage runs deep and wide in Wisconsin, where the largest and smallest of communities demonstrate ongoing devotion to their European roots. Ninety percent of the state’s population is...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Snow returns to the area on Wednesday

I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week

GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Burghardt Sporting Goods; family-owned sporting goods stores

Burghardt Sporting Goods is Milwaukee's oldest family-owned sporting goods store – but they offer so much more than just equipment and team jerseys. Brian Kramp is with one of their fifth generation owners who’s keeping up a family tradition started in the late 1800s.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

Winter Dance Party: Ten days before the music died

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Singer and Hall of Fame songwriter Don McLean wrote one of the most-recognizable songs of all time with his...
KENOSHA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy