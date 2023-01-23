On a night where Jordan King passed not one but two women to move into the Marquette women’s basketball all-time scoring top 25 and tied a third for 22nd place, she was not even close to the offensive star. That honor — and top scoring marks for the game — go to Kenzie Hare, as it was her three-point shooting that propelled Marquette to a 64-40 win over Xavier. It is the second straight Big East win for the Golden Eagles, moving them to 6-5 in league play, and this is the first time all season that Marquette has won back-to-back Big East games.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO