Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Related
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: vs Xavier
Win, loss, win, loss, loss, win, loss, win, loss, win. That’s Marquette women’s basketball’s front half of the Big East schedule. The only time they did the same thing twice in a row is when they lost a nailbiter to Villanova at home on December 28th and fell by 13 at UConn three days later. 10 games, five wins, five losses, never two wins in a row.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Picked To Finish Fourth; 3 Golden Eagles Named Preseason All-Big East
As we inch closer to the start of the Marquette men’s lacrosse season on February 4th, we keep passing notable mile markers on the path. Tuesday gave us a big one, as the Big East released the results of the preseason poll for men’s lacrosse in the league this season. YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles earned 13 points to end up picked to finish fourth in the conference in 2023. In addition to that, three players — attacker Bobby O’Grady, defender Mason Woodward, and long stick midfielder David Lamarca were named to the 14 man preseason all-Big East team.
anonymouseagle.com
Two Straight: Marquette 64, Xavier 40
On a night where Jordan King passed not one but two women to move into the Marquette women’s basketball all-time scoring top 25 and tied a third for 22nd place, she was not even close to the offensive star. That honor — and top scoring marks for the game — go to Kenzie Hare, as it was her three-point shooting that propelled Marquette to a 64-40 win over Xavier. It is the second straight Big East win for the Golden Eagles, moving them to 6-5 in league play, and this is the first time all season that Marquette has won back-to-back Big East games.
anonymouseagle.com
Marquette Men’s Basketball Moves Up To #16 In The Associated Press Poll
A 2-0 week for Shaka Smart’s #20 ranked Marquette men’s basketball team last week included a win over then-#22 Providence, and the Associated Press voters elected to reward them for that accomplishment. With wins in seven of the last eight games and 11 of the last 13, Marquette...
Pudner: Chase Ross Dunk Puts Marquette on Verge of History with 5 Nationally Ranked Offensive Players
When Chase Ross stole a Seton Hall pass, started a fast break, and then took the return pass and threw down a tomahawk left-handed slam over 6-foot-7 KC Ndefo, he put Marquette on the verge of history that in the past has pointed to long NCAA runs. The dunk, rated...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha South girls basketball cancels remaining games
WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South girls basketball team has canceled the remainder of its varsity schedule, but will continue to play a JV and varsity reserve schedule, according to athletic director Dan Schreier. The Blackshirts’ final varsity game was Tuesday, Jan. 17 against West Allis Hale. The news of...
anonymouseagle.com
Stripe Out For National Marquette Day Arranged
There will be rally towels at the game in the appropriate color for your section, but there will not be shirts. If you want to participate, you have to make sure that you know your section's color and wear a shirt you already own. No, I don't think this is a very good plan.
On Milwaukee
And so it begins: Milwaukee claims four James Beard semifinalists for 2023
This morning, the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for its 2023 awards. And Milwaukee has many reasons to be proud as the Foundation acknowledges many of the talented chefs and restaurants in whom we've taken pride for years. Cream City talents. For the second year running, Joe Muench, Dan...
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzeria's made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
leisuregrouptravel.com
European Roots in Wisconsin
Museums, historical attractions, restaurants and special events recognize ethnic groups who came from the Old World to settle in America. Pride of heritage runs deep and wide in Wisconsin, where the largest and smallest of communities demonstrate ongoing devotion to their European roots. Ninety percent of the state’s population is...
spectrumnews1.com
'It was all for nothing': Milwaukee woman recounts time wasted at fraudulent for-profit college
MILWAUKEE — For-profit colleges account for 10% of all student enrollments, but they account for half of all student loan defaults, according to The Brookings Institution, a nonprofit public policy organization. What’s more is that Black and Latino students make up at least half of the students who attend...
CBS 58
Snow returns to the area on Wednesday
I know a lot of people enjoyed the light snow on the weekend. It was enough to cover up the brown ground. Milwaukee recorded just under an inch of snowfall. Milwaukee is over 15" below normal for snowfall. We do expect light snow to return on Wednesday; however, it won't put a big dent in our deficit.
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in Milwaukee
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CBS 58
UW Health doctor offers update on COVID-19
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January 2023 has arrived but activity surrounding COVID-19 is still changing and evolving. Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to offer some insight.
spectrumnews1.com
I-43 closures expected in Glendale this week
GLENDALE, Wis. — The City of Glendale shared updates Monday on the I-43 closures, happening as part of the North-South project. On Monday through Thursday, Jan. 23 to 26, there will be a full closure on I-43 Northbound and I-43 Southbound overnight, from Brown Deer to Mequon Rds. There is a contingent closure on Friday, Jan. 27. These closures are for the bridge demolition on County Line Rd.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Burghardt Sporting Goods; family-owned sporting goods stores
Burghardt Sporting Goods is Milwaukee's oldest family-owned sporting goods store – but they offer so much more than just equipment and team jerseys. Brian Kramp is with one of their fifth generation owners who’s keeping up a family tradition started in the late 1800s.
The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In The US Were Ranked & The Midwest Is Not Looking Good
Whenever we’re planning a trip to another country, we tend to look for any type of information and tips we can use to keep us safe and avoid dangerous or unwanted situations. This should also be implemented when traveling domestically. Crime rates vary depending on which United States city...
kenosha.com
Winter Dance Party: Ten days before the music died
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Singer and Hall of Fame songwriter Don McLean wrote one of the most-recognizable songs of all time with his...
oakpark.com
Road Trip to Sheboygan for Native American Mounds, Brats, Fleishbrok & Fish
Wisconsin has more Native American burial and effigy mounds than any other state in the Union. Burial mounds are, as the name implies, resting places for the dead; effigy mounds are earthworks, just mud and dirt, usually shaped to resemble animals, real and mythological. In the backyards of a Sheboygan...
Comments / 0