Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant
There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
Painting Buried in Old Upstate NY Barn said to be Worth Millions
Wow, talk about a hidden treasure in a small Upstate NY town - and for many years, it was buried in bird poop!. You won't believe how much this old painting it's expected to fetch at an auction this week. A man in Upstate NY says he paid $600 dollars...
Upstate New York Mom Literally Named ‘Mother of the Year’
The fact that a woman choses motherhood is remarkable because those of us who are mothers will tell anyone that although it is the single most gratifying thing in life, being a mother is not for the faint of heart. Being a mother is the hardest job in the entire...
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY
Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year
GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
Travel and Leisure Names Dutchess County Rail Trail Best in the U.S.
It's no secret, the Hudson Valley is one of the best locations in America to enjoy the outdoors. We have access to some of the most beautiful hiking and nature trails in New York State. A major publication agrees and just named one of our most popular trails as the best in America.
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family
This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
tripsavvy.com
You Can Recreate a 1940s Hudson River Trip on These Historic Train Cars
Craving a taste of the golden age of travel? Train lovers and history buffs are about to get the opportunity to take the trip of their dreams when two restored railroad cars from one of the country's most historic trains make a comeback next month. The United Railroad Historical Society...
Downtown Troy Landmark To Have Bright, Boozy Future After Closing
Last November, Clement Frame and Art Gallery announced they would be closing their doors for the last time in 2023. After running the business since 1967, Tom and Ray Clement decided it was time to retire. Clement Frame moved into one of Troy's most iconic storefronts in 1998 - the...
New Strange Details: Hudson Valley Student Missing In New York State
New details are coming after a Hudson Valley student went missing earlier this month. Family and friends continue to ask for help. Family and friends are searching for 29-year-old Jordan Taylor. New Paltz, Spring Valley Graduate Is Missing. Taylor went to Spring Valley High School and graduated from SUNY New...
10 For ‘Toga! Every Concert Coming To SPAC In Summer 2023
Whether you're ready to claim your spot on the lawn or jam in the amphitheater, it won't be long before another summer of music at SPAC. Since Harry Belafonte was the first pop act to take the stage there in 1967, its been one of Upstate New York's best destinations for world-class acts.
24th Annual Chowderfest in Saratoga announced
Discover Saratoga has announced the 24th annual Chowderfest, which is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 11 at participating Saratoga County establishments.
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office
SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement. The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open.
Best restaurants around Saratoga Springs, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for somewhere to eat in Saratoga Springs, you have quite a few choices. These are the best in the city, according to Yelp.
Capital Region Smashburger locations permanently close
The Saratoga Springs, Clifton Park and Colonie Smashburger locations have closed. According to a member of Smashburger’s Public Relations team, all three restaurants are permanently closed.
After 8 Yrs Popular Troy Coffee Bar Will Close Its Doors
They have been a staple on Fourth Street in Troy for eight years. The owners of Troy's Superior Merchandise Company have decided to close its doors. But they won't be gone forever. You Still Have Time to Go to Superior Merchandise Company. In a heartfelt Facebook post, co-owners Felicity Jones...
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans
Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly
Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
Yankee Candle owner Newell Brands cuts 13% of its workforce, will close Deerfield office
DEERFIELD — Newell Brands, owners of Yankee Candle, announced Monday that it will cut 13% of its global work force and close Yankee Candle’s corporate offices in South Deerfield. Newell is also closing its offices in Boca Raton, Florida, CEO Ravi Saligram told employees in a message posted...
