Kinderhook, NY

Legendary Troy Eatery Named New York’s Most ‘Classic’ Restaurant

There is just something that hits differently when you dine at an establishment that has been open for years. Whether it is the presentation of the food or just the vibe of a restaurant, you know a classic when you are dining in one. The classic cuisine aficionados at Food and Wine recently went on a quest to identify these classic institutions in every state to honor and highlight the restaurants they say help make the "unique fingerprint on this vast, remarkably diverse thing we call American food." This quest led them right to downtown Troy to find one of New York state's most classic eateries serving up a Capital Region favorite dish.
TROY, NY
10 More Unique Roadside Attractions in Upstate NY

Long rides can be fun if you have something to entertain you along the way. Fortunately for us upstaters, there's more than enough going on regionally to occupy us during car rides. If you've read our previous list of roadside attractions then you know upstate NY has plenty of unique...
ALBANY, NY
Glenville woman named 2023 New York Mother of the Year

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A woman from Glenville was named the 2023 New York Mother of the Year by American Mothers, Inc (AMI) on Monday. Kate Boydston is the 60th woman in New York history to have been honored with the title, according to AMI. She received the honor for her service to her community, […]
GLENVILLE, NY
Look! Restored Saratoga Victorian Mansion Once Summer Home to Whitney Family

This fully restored Queen Anne Victorian home was once the summer home to the Whitney family and once owned by the co-founder of the NY Mets. There have been extensive renovations done to this home while keeping the historic charm. There is a stunning gourmet kitchen with top-end Thermador appliances, 2 dishwashers, a custom range hood, 2 beverage drawers, & a walk-in pantry-perfect for entertaining! The four-season room overlooks the in-ground pool and beautiful hot tub. Check out the master bedroom with a gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet, and luxury bath. On the third floor, there are five rooms and a playroom. The basement has room for a wine cellar and recreation room. The home is situated in a posh section of Saratoga Springs near the Saratoga Race Course. On the market for $3.095 Million.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign

A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Yankee Candle owner announces layoffs, closure of Mass. office

SOUTH DEERFIELD - Layoffs hitting Yankee Candle will have an effect on Massachusetts.Parent company Newell Brands announced it is laying off 13% of office employees and they are shutting down the South Deerfield corporate office, where the candle brand is based."We need to cut overhead expenses and adjust our budgets to the reality of the economic environment and the performance of our company," CEO Ravi Saligram said in a statement.  The candle village and scent lab in town will stay open. 
DEERFIELD, MA
After 8 Yrs Popular Troy Coffee Bar Will Close Its Doors

They have been a staple on Fourth Street in Troy for eight years. The owners of Troy's Superior Merchandise Company have decided to close its doors. But they won't be gone forever. You Still Have Time to Go to Superior Merchandise Company. In a heartfelt Facebook post, co-owners Felicity Jones...
TROY, NY
NY Gov. Kathy Hochul roasted after her gas stoves revealed amid ban plans

Gov. Kathy Hochul ought to get rid of her gas stoves before pushing everyday Empire Staters to go electric, the Democrat’s flame-loving critics said Monday. The Post exclusively revealed Sunday that Hochul has gas stoves both at her private Buffalo residence and the Executive Mansion in Albany, undercutting the environmentalist image she has cultivated in office. “This is Hypocrisy Hochul at her finest,” House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said in response. “She has made it abundantly clear that in Kathy Hochul’s New York, it’s ‘rules for thee, but not for me.’ New Yorkers see through her ridiculously out of touch...
BUFFALO, NY
Bread Alone Kingston, NY Headquarters Closes Suddenly

Bread Alone closes their Kingston, NY headquarters after 7 years. Bread Alone has been serving the Hudson Valley organic breads and fine baked goods for 30 years. The family-owned, values-driven bakery has been baking using organic grains since 1983. The company has always strived to create delicious, honest food create prosperity for the people, and to minimize further harm to the planet.
KINGSTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

